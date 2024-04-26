Wholesale laptop deals: How to buy cheap computers in bulk

If you need to furnished an entire office or classroom with laptops, monitors, or workstations, regular laptop deals from the major retailers just aren’t going to cut it. You need extensive discounts on hardworking machines. Thankfully all of the major laptop brands have outlet sites focused specifically on major price cuts and refurbished products. Here are the best online options for wholesale laptop deals.

Wholesale laptops deals from Lenovo Outlet

Lenovo Outlet is a special section of Lenovo’s site that focuses on cheap new and refurbished laptops. There are a lot of Lenovo laptop deals, including Lenovo’s Notebook, IdeaPad and even the powerful ThinkPad line. All of the renewed laptops have been Certified Refurbished, meaning Lenovo themselves gave the laptops a once-over and decided they’re good as new. If you think you’ll be a repeat customer, you can sign up for , which gets you access to Lenovo’s private business site, which has exclusive deals on bundles.

Wholesale laptops deals from Dell Refurbished and Overstock

Dell has two refurbished laptop outlets. On Dell’s main website, you can shop a section of overstock computers and monitors. These are new and refurbished products that have steep discounts — think 70% off laptops, workstations, monitors and more. Dell also has an entirely different website just for refurbished Dell laptop deals. These have all been professionally fixed up and restored to like-new condition, so you don’t have to worry about quality. Dell lists each laptop on there individually, so it’s virtually impossible to predict what will be there day-to-day, but they seem to primarily have the Dell Latitude model of business laptop.

Wholesale laptops deals from HP Business Outlet

HP Business Outlet exclusively sells refurbished HP products. They have everything from cheap laptops to powerful workstations, and accessories like monitors and USB docks. These refurbished items have been certified by HP, so you don’t have to worry about them falling apart on you right after you buy them. You can find some insane HP laptop deals on the site, but ordering isn’t just a button click away. You have to note the products you want then speak with an agent. Students and teachers are also eligible special discounts, like computers for up 50% off the price of their new counterparts.

More Unmissable Deals