Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Save up to $2,287 today

Albert Bassili
By

Lenovo has some fantastic laptop deals underway right now with thousands to be saved on select models. Whether you’re looking for a super cheap Chromebook, a high-end gaming laptop, or a work-focused powerhouse, you’re in luck with some fantastic savings available right now. With so many options out there, we’ve picked out some of our favorite deals so you can quickly find the right Lenovo laptop for you. Read on while we take you through the highlights.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i — $114, was $189

Someone using the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i in tent mode.

One of the cheapest Chromebook deals around at the moment is on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i. While it won’t rival the best Chromebooks in terms of power, it’s certainly worth considering for students or anyone on a tight budget. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Basic stuff but just what’s needed for getting the essentials done while on the move. Best of all is its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen which means you can get more hands-on as well as switch it over to tablet mode with ease. It packs a lot in for the low price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $250, was $400

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop at a side angle on a white background.

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there so cheap laptops like the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 are a great bet. Here, you get an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Running Windows 11 in S mode, it has a 15.6-inch full HD display with 220 nits of brightness so it looks pretty good in most lighting situations. Remarkably lightweight and thin for the price, you also get useful extras like Dolby Audio speakers, a privacy shutter for the webcam, and all-day battery life. It’s a well-rounded system for the price.

Lenovo Yoga 7i — $900, was $1,600

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Vying to be featured among the best 2-in-1 laptops like many other Lenovo laptops, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is packed with great features. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with 16GB of memory for multitasking prowess. Alongside that, there’s 1TB of SSD storage so you’ve got plenty of room to store all your most vital files without having to rely on the cloud. A 16-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 looks great and it’s also a touchscreen which means you can switch over to tablet or presentation mode any time that’s convenient for you. Low blue light emissions are achievable here while 400 nits of brightness help with using it outdoors. A privacy shutter proves useful for the webcam while there’s also a fingerprint reader for added security and convenience.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 — $1,220, was $1,730

The Lenovo Legion 5i laptop with the Legion logo on the screen.

For anyone seeking out gaming laptop deals, it makes sense to also look for one of the best gaming laptops. The Lenovo Legion 5i is great for the price with a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly important for gaming as new games take up an increasing amount of space and no one likes to need to uninstall games regularly. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card along with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a high refresh rate of 165Hz to ensure you won’t have to worry about motion blur. Additional features like a great cooling system prove extra useful too.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon — $1,232, was $3,519

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 top down view showing keyboard and touchpad.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Available at a huge discount, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon provides you with much of what some of the best laptops offer. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Additionally, its 14-inch display offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200 with 400 nits of brightness, low blue light emissions, narrow bezels, and a LED backlight for superior visuals. Unusually, it includes Windows 11 Pro with the system designed to offer superior security for professional users. A fingerprint reader further helps here so you get a truly powerful business laptop for less than you would ordinarily pay. Military-grade levels of toughness round off the robust and long-lasting setup.

