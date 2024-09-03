 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad is a shocking 68% off during Labor Day sales

Student laptop deals have been flooding our inboxes all summer, but what about those of us looking for a great price on a non-student PC? While a scholar can always take advantage of a fast and powerful PC, busy modern professionals require a little more on the backend to run the kinds of collaborative software and workplace tools that their work necessitates. We’re talking about a hard-hitting CPU with plenty of RAM and internal storage.

To that end, one of our favorite PC brands, Lenovo, offers one of the best workplace laptops: the almighty ThinkPad. These portable PCs have been on the market for many years now and Lenovo is always offering great sales on this fantastic computer. As a matter of fact, you’ll be able to order the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 for only $640 when you purchase through the manufacturer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3

Officially on clearance, the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 is a force to be reckoned with, and it all starts with its internal components. This configuration of the L13 Yoga Gen 3 is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO CPU that delivers max clock speeds of 4.50GHz, along with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Whether you’re running one heavy desktop app or several moderate programs with open browser tabs, expect terrific Windows 11 Pro performance.

The 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 WUXGA IPS screen is equipped with an anti-glare seal, too, and delivers up to 300-nit peak brightness levels. We’re also glad to see the inclusion of a 1080p FHD IR/RGB Hybrid webcam with dual array mics and a privacy shutter. This particular version of the Yoga Gen 3 also comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

On a full charge, the ThinkPad L13 should last for close to 10 hours. The laptop also comes with a handful of ports, including HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and USB-A connections.

While we’re not sure exactly how long this promo is going to last, our experience with Lenovo laptop deals is that they tend to go pretty quickly. Therefore, you may want to start thinking about ordering one in the very foreseeable future if you’re going to take advantage of this discount. Plus, once the L13 Yoga 3 is sold out, this model will be no more.

Save big on the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 when you order directly through the manufacturer, and be sure to have a look at some of the other Lenovo ThinkPad deals we found today!

