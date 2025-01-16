The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is normally $2,699 — today it’s $1,484

Often the home of great laptop deals, Lenovo continues to provide some highlights. One laptop to consider is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. Usually $2,699, it’s down to $1,484 for a limited time at Lenovo. As always, it’s good to be a little cynical of that original price. Lenovo likes to use an estimated value system, which can lead to some inflated original prices. However, regardless of the true saving, we do know that $1,484 for this spec of laptop is pretty great. Perfect for business users, here’s some insight into what it has to offer before you decide to buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s

Lenovo manages to be one of the best laptop brands for business as well as gaming. With the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, you get a well-designed laptop for all your working needs. It has a Snapdragon X Elite CPU paired up with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, so it’s ideal for being productive on the move.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s also has an attractive 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Its small size means it’s a highly portable laptop, although some users may wish to use one of the best monitors alongside it when at home. Above the screen is a 1080p full HD RGB+IR webcam with a privacy shutter for added peace of mind.

Other features keep on coming. Its backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader to provide better security than entering passwords. Microsoft Copilot is ready to go within the PC, enabling you to be assisted by AI. There’s Wi-Fi 7 support for the latest protocols, while ThinkShield promises extensive security solutions. Impressively, there’s also multi-way battery life thanks to its efficient processor and well-thought-out features.

For anyone keen to work more effectively on the move, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is easily one of the best laptops around right now. It normally costs $2,699 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system but right now, you can buy it for $1,484 which is a fantastic deal for this kind of hardware. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.