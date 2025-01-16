 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is normally $2,699 — today it’s $1,484

By
Good Deal The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 opened up on a table.
Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends

Often the home of great laptop deals, Lenovo continues to provide some highlights. One laptop to consider is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. Usually $2,699, it’s down to $1,484 for a limited time at Lenovo. As always, it’s good to be a little cynical of that original price. Lenovo likes to use an estimated value system, which can lead to some inflated original prices. However, regardless of the true saving, we do know that $1,484 for this spec of laptop is pretty great. Perfect for business users, here’s some insight into what it has to offer before you decide to buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s

Lenovo manages to be one of the best laptop brands for business as well as gaming. With the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, you get a well-designed laptop for all your working needs. It has a Snapdragon X Elite CPU paired up with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, so it’s ideal for being productive on the move.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s also has an attractive 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Its small size means it’s a highly portable laptop, although some users may wish to use one of the best monitors alongside it when at home. Above the screen is a 1080p full HD RGB+IR webcam with a privacy shutter for added peace of mind.

Related

Other features keep on coming. Its backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader to provide better security than entering passwords. Microsoft Copilot is ready to go within the PC, enabling you to be assisted by AI. There’s Wi-Fi 7 support for the latest protocols, while ThinkShield promises extensive security solutions. Impressively, there’s also multi-way battery life thanks to its efficient processor and well-thought-out features.

For anyone keen to work more effectively on the move, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is easily one of the best laptops around right now. It normally costs $2,699 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system but right now, you can buy it for $1,484 which is a fantastic deal for this kind of hardware. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Whether you need a laptop for professional use or more entry-level tasks, Lenovo laptops have something to offer to just about everyone. Lenovo has also churned out some of today’s best laptop deals. Despite its popularity and place among the best laptop brands, Lenovo laptops almost always see a discount. There are all sorts of Lenovo laptop deals taking place right now, so we’ve made shopping a little easier by rounding up the best Lenovo laptop deals below. You can read onward for all of those details, and if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among what Lenovo has to offer you can check out the current Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $188 $220 15% off

Shopping the best Chromebooks can be a great way to save some money if you only need the bare essentials in a laptop. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has, for the most part, entry-level specs, but it’s able to get the job done when it comes to homework, browsing the web, and even some office work. The 14-inch screen comes in at Full HD resolution so you can do some binge watching with this Chromebook. It’s an all-around great choice for students and professionals who don’t depend on high end software to do their work.

Read more
This Lenovo ThinkPad is almost $1,800 off today!
A press photo of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

One of the best laptops for a busy computer-heavy workplace is the Lenovo ThinkPad. For years, this tried and true laptop and 2-in-1 has delivered a fast and reliable Windows experience to many a 9 to 5 go-getter. Processor speed and power evolve year over year, and new features are added to these laptops all the time. This also means you’ll be able to find discounts on older machines, which is precisely what we came across while scouring through Lenovo ThinkPad deals:

Right now, as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster sale, you’ll save $1,800 on the purchase of a brand-new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 when you order through Lenovo.

Read more
This 2-in-1 ThinkPad is over $1,700 off today!
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

A 2-in-1 PC at the workplace unlocks a world of hardware and UI possibilities that a regular desktop, laptop, or tablet simply can’t touch. And if you’re the kind of professional busybody who needs as much screen real estate as possible and is also looking for a new computer, we’re betting you’ve looked at a handful of Lenovo ThinkPad deals. Not only are these some of the best workplace PCs, but this 2-in-1 offer we found is hard to pass up:

Right now, when you order the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 through the manufacturer, you’ll pay $1,987. At full price, this model sells for $3,750.

Read more