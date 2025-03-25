WWDC 2025 date confirmed as we wait for iOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12 and more

Apple has confirmed the date for its annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025), where executives from the Cupertino, California-based firm will reveal the next generation of its various software platforms.

WWDC 2025 will take place between June 9 and June 13, with the keynote presentation (which Apple is teasing as a “special event”) set to happen on the first day of the conference. Apple has also confirmed that this year’s WWDC event will be entirely online and all developers can join for free.

Recommended Videos

The keynote will be an in-person event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, but places are extremely limited. Students and developers interested in attending can find details on how to apply on the WWDC website.

What to expect at WWDC 2025

While WWDC for the most part is a technically heavy event aimed squarely at developers, the opening keynote is far more consumer friendly. It’s an opportunity for us to get our first look at the next wave of features destined for Apple devices and services.

In the WWDC press release, Apple says the conference “will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software” which means during the keynote event CEO Tim Cook and colleagues will likely announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, watchOS 12 and macOS 16.

We could also see a new version of tvOS, potentially a new HomePod smart speaker with a screen, and the Vision Pro headset may receive updates to its visionOS software.

And there will likely be a lot of talk about Apple Intelligence in the wake of delayed features and teething issues. We’ll have to wait and see whether that’s Apple addressing these problems publicly, or media chatter in response to limited updates from the firm.

Digital Trends will be reporting live on the WWDC keynote to bring you all the latest news, in-depth analysis, and vital information that you’ll need to know about the future of your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch and more.