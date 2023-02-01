Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a large screen for the Super Bowl

You’ve still got a bit of time to get a large screen delivered to watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K from the comfort of your living room, on a 75-inch TV will definitely make you feel that you’re in the stadium with all the other fans. And the experience doesn’t have to break the bank, either: Fortunately, there are some great 75-inch TV deals happening right now that’ll put a super-sized television at the center of you entertainment setup on the cheap — and we’ve rounded up the best of the best below.

Today’s best 75-inch TV deals

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $550, was $850

LG 75-inch UP7300PUC 4K TV — $600, was $800

Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV — $680, was $800

TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K TV — $700, was $1,100

Sony 75-inch X80K Series 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,200

Samsung 75-inch Q70A Series 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,600

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $550, was $850

Why Buy:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Immersive viewing experience

Runs on Amazon’s Fire TV

Voice commands through Alexa

The cheapest option on this list is the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, but you’ll still be able to enjoy watching on a 75-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range. Our 4K TV buying guide says HDR provides a more impressive boost to image quality than just high resolution, and that combines with DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic and immersive audio, for a completely immersive viewing experience. The TV is also a smart TV that runs on the Amazon Fire TV platform, which enables easy access to all the popular streaming services and to Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands through the accompanying remote. By pressing the voice button, you can ask Alexa to find content, switch input sources, and many more.

LG 75-inch UP7300PUC 4K TV — $600, was $800

Why Buy:

Powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K

Game Optimizer for gamers

Free content from LG Channels

Get recommendations an updates from Home Dashboard

The ultra-slim LG UP7300PUC 4K TV won’t just look good in your living room, as it will also provide you with a smooth viewing experience on its 75-inch screen through LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K. You’ll enjoy bright colors, high contrast, and sharp details with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, while gamers will appreciate its Game Optimizer that gives easier access to game settings. The 4K TV runs on LG’s webOS 6.0 platform, which not only supports all of the top streaming services, but also provides free content through the LG Channels feature. The LG UP7300PUC 4K TV works with both Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands, while its Home Dashboard will provide content recommendations and updates from your other smart home devices.

Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV — $680, was $800

Why Buy:

Crystal Processor 4K upscales content

Clean design

Runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform

AI provides content recommendations

Samsung is the de facto market leader in our list of the best TV brands, so you know that you’ll be getting a top-quality device if you go for the Samsung 7 Series 4K TV. It offers a 75-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR, powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K that can upscale everything that you watch into 4K quality. Surrounding the display are ultra-thin bezels for a clean aesthetic, which is further supported by the TV’s Clean Cable Solution that hides all its cables and power cord. The TV is equipped with Samsung’s Tizen platform to access streaming services, and it provides recommendations for all kinds of content with the help of AI.

TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K TV — $700, was $1,100

Why Buy:

Dolby Vision support

QLED technology provides improved brightness, colors

Runs on Roku platform

Auto Game Mode, variable refresh rate for gamers

Breathe new life into your home theater with the TCL 5-Series 4K TV, which can upscale all the content that you watch into 4K Ultra HD-level picture quality. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG to bring the cinema into your living room, and as a QLED TV, it provides better brightness and more accurate colors for more lifelike images. TCL’s AiPQ Engine utilizes machine learning to provide additional boosts to clarity, color, and contrast, while the Roku platform gives access to your preferred streaming services. The TCL 5-Series 4K TV is also a hit among gamers because of its Auto Game Mode that makes instant adjustments when you’re playing video games, and variable refresh rate that results in smooth and seamless gameplay.

Sony 75-inch X80K Series 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,200

Why Buy:

Smooth and clear images with 4K HDR Processor X1

Billions of colors from Triluminos Pro technology

Runs on Google TV

Optimized for PlayStation 5

The Sony X80K Series 4K TV’s intelligent 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers pictures that are smooth and clear, further boosted by Sony’s Triluminos Pro technology that provides billions of accurate colors for even more impressive picture quality. The Google TV platform not only lets you stream your favorite shows and movies, but it also organizes your preferred content so that you won’t have to go through complicated menus. The Sony X80K Series 4K TV is optimized for the PlayStation 5 for improved picture quality while you’re playing video games, and with Motionflow XR, you won’t be seeing any blurs when there are fast-moving objects on the screen.

Samsung 75-inch Q70A Series 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,600

Why Buy:

Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K uses machine learning

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ reduces blur

Access different aspect ratios with Super Ultrawide GameView

Supports multiple voice assistants

The Quantum Processor 4K, which is found in the Samsung Q70A Series 4K TV, utilizes machine learning to provide picture enhancements, while Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ minimizes blur and enhances motion clarity for whenever you’re watching content with fast-moving action. In addition to watching sports, this applies when you’re playing video games, which is further improved by Super Ultrawide GameView that provides aspect ratios from 21:0 to 32:9. Samsung’s Tizen platform not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services, but it also enables compatiblity with multiple voice assistants, including Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby.

How to choose a 75-inch TV

Televisions in the 75-inch size bracket are definitely on the larger end of the spectrum, so first, you’ll want to make sure that the room you plan to put it in is big enough. Just because your TV can fit in the space you’ve chosen doesn’t mean it’s the optimal size; there are other factors, such as room acoustics and viewing distance, that come into play. Check out our guide on what size TV to buy before you dive into these 75-inch TV deals.

To get fully ready to start shopping 75-inch TV sales, set some parameters for your search. Decide what you’re willing to spend and stick to it so you don’t overspend, and also make sure you know what features you want and which ones you can live without. The major differences between TVs today are panel types and software ecosystems. Pretty much all of these 75-inch TV deals are going to feature 4K displays and built-in streaming technology, so it’s good to know what’s available.

If you’re like most people, then you’re probably fine with an LED TV, which is the standard panel type available today. A good television from a trusted name should generally offer good picture quality that will let you enjoy your content in crisp 4K Ultra HD, and there are plenty of 75-inch TV deals on these for less than $1,000. Vizio, Hisense, LG, TCL, Samsung, and Sony are a few of the best names to look for here.

If you’re more of a home theater and entertainment enthusiast and you’re willing to shell out a bit more cash for some upgrades, then you’ll want to consider QLED and OLED televisions when shopping through 75-inch TV sales. These newer display technologies are superior to LED in some ways and are naturally more costly as a result, with QLED televisions being more expensive than LED TVs and OLED panels being the priciest.

Traditional LED panels are lit up by backlights placed within the frame of the TV and project light to illuminate the picture. A TV with good backlighting will generally look fine, but can still result in some reduced dynamic contrast compared to OLED and QLED panels. That means washed-out dark colors (such as blacks that look dark grey instead of truly black), reduced color accuracy overall, some artifacting during dark scenes, and obvious light bleed around the edges of the screen. QLED and OLED technologies tackle these problems in very unique ways.

QLED (quantum-dot light-emitting diode) panels feature tiny light-capturing nanoparticles that “catch” and amplify backlighting to create a brighter, more vibrant, and color-accurate picture. OLED (organic light-emitting diode) bypasses traditional backlighting altogether, instead utilizing individual particles that light up independent of one another. This allows parts of the TV screen to be totally unilluminated, creating what is arguably the deepest contrast you can get. Blacks will look truly black, not a washed-out dark grey.

QLED TV deals have become quite common in recent years and you might even find some 75-inch TV deals with these panels for less than a grand nowadays. Usually, though, you can expect to pay north of $1,000 for a big-screen QLED television. OLED is a proprietary technology pioneered by LG, which is still the only company that even makes these panels (TVs from other brands that feature OLED screens are using LG-made panels). They’re definitely the priciest of the bunch but OLED TV deals are worth a look for people who are serious about their home entertainment.

Finally, before you pull the trigger on any 75-inch TV deals that jump out at you, pay attention to the different software ecosystems available. This isn’t a “make it or break it” situation unless you have a platform, such as Roku or Fire TV, that you already really like and don’t want to be without (maybe you already have another smart TV with this interface). Just know that all the major smart TV interfaces will run the most popular streaming apps (Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, etc.) and channels, so you shouldn’t have to worry about being locked out of any of your content libraries because you bought the wrong TV.

On the other hand, you might favor a particular software platform if you want continuity between devices and services that you already use. If you have an Android smartphone or tablet, for example, you may want an Android or Google Assistant-enabled TV that shares some app commonality with your mobile device. Amazon Prime members who are avid Prime Video watchers might like a Fire TV. In general, though, this shouldn’t be a limiting factor. If you find something among any 75-inch TV sales that meets your criteria and fits your budget, don’t let the UI turn you away.

When are the best 75-inch TV deals?

The best 75-inch TV deals tend to happen at roughly the same sales periods each year. One of the biggest sales events is Prime Day. It occurs in July and is technically exclusively an Amazon Prime only event but many other retailers get in on the action. It’s a popular time for seeing big discounts on a lot of technology including TV deals.

Alternatively, there’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Traditionally, they’ve always been popular times for TV deals and that continues to be the case. You may need to wait until late in the year but this is often when TV deals are at their absolute best with many retailers cutting prices significantly.

Finally, don’t forget smaller sales events like Memorial Day or Labor Day. These can still lead to some good TV deals if you know what you want.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations