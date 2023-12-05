 Skip to main content
Best 85-inch TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more

While many large TVs can get the home theater job done, if you want to bring some head-turning action to the experience you need to go with an 85-inch TV. Many of the best TV brands makes models up to 85 inches, and there’s a lot to choose from if you’re hoping to land some savings. Discounts are out there on 85-inch TV models by Samsung, TCL, and Sony, and we’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them down. So whether you’re shopping to upgrade your home theater or start one from scratch, these are the best 85-inch TV deals for doing so.

Our favorite 85-inch TV deal

85-inch TCL S4 4K TV — $800, was $1,000

The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.
TCL / TCL

TCL has grown in popularity the last few years, as it makes TVs with features that generally outperform their price point. You’ll find an excellent 4K image with the TCL S4. It boasts HDR PRO technology that provides enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and includes the fine details in all of your favorite content. This is a great TV for gamers, movie lovers, and sports fans as it utilizes a feature known as Motion Rate 240 to create exceptional motion clarity, even during fast-paced action.

This should be a particularly enticing TV if smart TV features matter to you. The TCL S4 uses the Google TV smart OS platform. This is one of the better smart platforms, particularly if you watch movies and TV shows across several different streaming services. You’ll get built-in access to things like the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more, and the Google TV interface does a good job of organizing your favorite content from all of your streaming service, as well as present new content from places you may not otherwise think to look.

More 85-inch TV deals we like

A Samsung 85-inch 8K hangs on a living room wall.
Samsung

But there’s plenty more shopping to do, particularly if TCL isn’t your brand or you prefer one of several other smart OS platforms in your smart TV. Samsung using its own Tizen smart OS, and you’ll find some great Samsung 85-inch TV deals available. You’ll also find the likes of Sony, LG, and other name brands with discounted 85-inch models, including some that can compete with the best QLED TVs.

  • LG 85-inch UR7800 4K webOS TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch CU7000 4K Tizen TV —
  • TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • LG 85-inch UQ75 4K webOS TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K Tizen TV —
  • Sony 85-inch X80K 4K Google TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch Q60C QLED 4K Tizen TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED 4K Tizen TV —
  • Sony 85-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV —

