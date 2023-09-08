 Skip to main content
Best Instant Pot deals: Pressure cookers, air fryers and grills on sale

Instant Pot is one of the most recognized names when it comes to small kitchen appliances, as it makes a range of products that are always in consideration to be some of the best air fryers and best pressure cookers. Right now shopping for something in the Instant Pot lineup not only offers a great smart home upgrade in your kitchen, but also some savings. There are a lot of Instant Pot deals worth shopping right now, and we’ve rounded up the ones that deserve your attention. Whether you could use a new air fryer, toaster oven, pressure cooker or Dutch oven, these are the best Instant Pot deals to shop right now.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-quart air fryer — $100, was $150

The Instant Pot Vortex air fryer with cooked chicken inside.
Instant Pot

The Vortex is one of Instant Pots more popular air fryer models. This digital air fryer features 7-in-1 functionality, with functions including air frying, broiling, baking, roasting, dehydrating, reheating, toasting, and warming. The Instant Pot Vortex Plus heats quickly and evenly, and it has customizable cooking programs for specific foods such as chicken wings, roasted vegetables, and cinnamon buns, among many others. It preheats fast and its temperature range runs from 95-degrees to 400-degrees Fahrenheit.

Instant Pot Precision 5-in-1 electric Dutch Oven — $150, was $230

A stew cooks in the Instant Pot Precision electric Dutch Oven.
Instant Pot

With the Instant Pot Precision you’ll be getting quite a bit more than just a traditional Dutch Oven. It offers 5-in-1 functionality, and those functions include braising, searing, sautéing, and slow cooking. This is a heavy-duty cooking pot made from cast-iron, and it has a durable enamel coating for long-lasting use. The cooking pot can be removed from the cooker base so you can use it on the stovetop or in the oven, and the Instant Pot Precision can get you professional results easily, as it offers precise cooking controls.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 8-quart pressure cooker & air fryer — $160, was $230

The Instant Pot 8-quart Pro Crisp EPC and Air Fryer with a meal on a counter.
Instant Pot

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp is another air fryer worth considering if you’re looking for ultimate versatility. It has 11 functions you can utilize, and they include air frying, broiling, baking, roasting, dehydrating, toasting, broiling, and reheating. This makes it a great option for larger families, as it can handle meal prepping and batch cooking for up to eight people. It comes with several accessories, and another reason to consider an Instant Pot air fryer is energy efficiency, as Instant appliances use up to 60% less energy than traditional electric ovens.

Instant Pot 6-in-1 smokeless indoor grill & air fryer — $160, was $200

The Instant Pot 6-in-1 Smokeless Indoor Grill & Air Fryer on a counter cooking burgers.
Instant Pot

An indoor grill is a good appliance to have around the kitchen throughout the winter or if you just don’t have the space for an outdoor grill. This Instant Pot 6-in-1 smokeless indoor grill combines the ease of indoor grilling with the healthier nature of air frying. It can deliver perfect chargrilled results whether you choose to use it for grilling, air frying, baking, broiling, roasting, or dehydrating. It’s also eco-friendly, as it uses up to 60% less energy than traditional electric ovens. Cooking is as easy as ever with the Instant Pot 6-in-1 smokeless indoor grill and air fryer, as it’s the only indoor grill with easy-to-use message displays to guide you through your meal.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker & air fryer — $170, was $200

Instant Pot 6.5-quart Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer with a man's hand sliding the lid unlock button.
Instant Pot

The main attraction of this Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6.5-quart multi-cooker is the Ultimate Lid. It works for all cooking programs, including pressure cooking and air frying. This allows the multi-cooker to combine the best of smart pressure cooking with air frying. It’s simple to use, with a large LCD display that includes status messages that will help guide you though various cooking programs. Coming in at a capacity of 6.5 quarts, this is a good pressure cooker and air fryer for singles and small families, or for preparing things like appetizers for small gatherings.

Instant Pot Omni Pro 14-in-1 air fryer toaster oven — $200, was $300

The Instant Pot Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven on a counter with food.
Instant Pot

If you’re looking to go big with a meal, or if you just want to ensure you land a smart kitchen appliance that can cover all of your cooking needs, the Instant Pot Omni Pro is a good consideration. It has 14 different cooking functions that include air frying, broiling, roasting, toasting, slow cooking, baking, and reheating. It also has Evencrisp technology that circulates hot air from the top down to deliver all the punch of deep-frying, but with 95% less oil needed. With this air fryer and toaster oven you can also discover more than 1,500 recipes on the Instant Brands Connect app, which is available for iOS and Android.

