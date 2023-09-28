The AirPods Max are fantastic headphones — but they’re expensive. Apple knocked it out of the park with their first foray into over-the-ear headphones, but they slapped a classic Apple price tag on them. With rumors of the AirPods Max 2 brewing, the price of the first generation has shrunk a bit at most retailers. Whether you’re looking for a new pair fresh out of the box, or you don’t mind a refurbished model, we have AirPods Max deals for you that will save you some serious cash.

AirPods Max — $479, were $549

The AirPods Max are Apple’s first attempt at a set of over-the-ear headphones. They got a lot of things right. We love these headphones, even when compared against some audiophile options that prioritize sound quality. The AirPods Max have awesome noise cancelling. Everything Apple learned with the earbud-style AirPods works even better with the cup style of the AirPods Max. Along with great ANC comes a great transparency mode. With a twist of the Max’s massive knob, you’ll go from complete silence to feeling like you’re not wearing headphones at all. The audio on phone calls is great as well, and they pair better with the iPhone than any non-Apple headphones could ever hope to.

Refurbished AirPods Max — $384, were $549

Back Market has refurbished AirPods Max headphones for quite a big discount. Those who are a bit wary of buying used tech can rest assured that they won’t be able to tell the difference. According to Back Market’s rating system, “Good” condition headphones might have a few scratches or blemishes that are only visible from arm’s length. Everything inside the headphones has been professionally cleaned, fixed and tested to the point of functioning just like new. If you end up not liking the blemishes, they have free returns for 30 days. If the headphones do have a technical issue, you can return them for a full refund or exchange within a year of purchasing them, making this one of the best AirPods deals in town on a refurbished model.

Should You Buy the AirPods Max?

Apple AirPods Max are incredible headphones. We won’t hesitate to recommend them. But there are two important factors to consider when you’re deciding if they’re right for you: Do you want over the ear headphones? And would you prefer a different brand?

When comparing AirPods vs. AirPods Max, the differences are pretty clear. One goes in you ears and one goes over them. You’ll have to consider the comfort of the traditional in-ear AirPods against the Pro’s silicon nub and the Max’s over-ear design. Our review does note that the AirPods Max are quite heavy and can get uncomfortable after long listening sessions. They’re also inherently less portable do to their size. AirPods Max is going to have better ANC and sound quality in general, since Apple had more space to pack in some better tech.

You should also consider some other headphone brands. If you have an iPhone, none of the other options will connect quite as well, but there are other factors to consider. For instance, some of these brands have a long history of fantastic headphones. When comparing the AirPods Max vs. Sony WH-1000XM4 or 5, Sony retains its crown. The XM5s are the best headphones on the market, in our opinion. While their price point is the same, they don’t have that Apple feel, with the sleek design and the large buttons.

In the end it will come down to which style of headphone you prefer more, and whether or not you absolutely need to stick with Apple.

Editors' Recommendations