 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max

Jennifer Allen
By

If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, it simply makes sense to add on a pair of AirPods and have the full set. Pairing up beautifully, AirPods in all varieties are great for music fans and those who like convenience. Even better, there are plenty of Apple deals related to these little delights. To help you figure out what to do, we’ve picked out the best AirPods deals going on at the moment. Below, you’ll see the best prices along with some insight into why you might want to buy each item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) — $120, was $130

Apple AirPods placed on a table next to their charging case
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) are a little old now but they’re still excellent earphones for the price. You get all the convenience of pricier AirPods with Apple’s H1 chip meaning you get a more stable and faster wireless connection to your devices. As well as that, the moment you take them out the case, they connect to your Apple devices. One-tap setup is all that’s needed right at the beginning. There’s also Siri support along with seamless switching between devices. Just 15 minutes in the charging case gives you three hours of listening time with more than 24 hours of listening time available overall. They simply just work perfectly.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1469202-REG/apple_mv7n2am_a_airpods_with_charging_case.html

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (3rd Generation) — $175, was $180

Apple AirPods 3 in their case..
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) offer some crucial features from the Apple arsenal. That includes spatial audio and dynamic head tracking technology which means the sound moves as you move, so you feel enveloped in what you’re listening to. It makes you feel like you’re actually at a concert and is suitably immersive. As well as that, there’s adaptive EQ which automatically adjusts playback in real time according to your surroundings. With easy pairing, quick charging functionality, and all-day battery life, these are a dream to use in every way. You’ll get six hours of playback with another 24 hours available via the wireless charging case so this is a suitably simple solution.

Related

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1668152-REG/apple_mme73am_a_airpods_with_charging_case.html

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — $200, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are the ultimate AirPods Pro. Featuring in our look at the best wireless earbuds, they sound fantastic. They offer two times more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous model along with adaptive transparency that adjusts for intense noises that may occur around you. Promising superior sound quality with crisp and clear notes along with rich bass, personalized spatial audio further helps you lose yourself to the music. With improved battery life, you now also get up to six hours of listening time when ANC is enabled with up to 30 hours total via the charging case.

Apple AirPods Max — $500, was $549

A man wears Apple AirPods Max.
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods Max are a ton of fun to use. They’re incredibly comfy thanks to their knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. An Apple-designed dynamic driver provides you with high-fidelity audio which means these headphones easily feature among the best headphones out there. Spatial audio sounds better than ever ensuring you feel wrapped up in the music all while ANC blocks outside noises impressively well. These are premium cans but you can save big with headphone deals like these. They offer 20 hours of listening before needing recharging and they work just as well listening to music as they do hooking up to your Apple TV to watch a movie.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best AirPods Max accessories for 2023: cases, stands, and more
The Fuel 30W USB-C Wall Charger in orange.
The best OTA DVRs for cord cutters in 2023
Nuvyyo Tablo Dual OTA DVR angled to the right.
Best Bose headphone deals: Bose 700, Bose QuietComfort 45
A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.
Best Sonos Deals: Save on Sonos Beam, Arc, and Sub
The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.
The best romance shows on Netflix right now
The couple from Little Things on Netflix taking a selfie together.
Netflix expands its anti-password sharing scheme
Netflix app icon on Apple TV.
The best fantasy movies on Netflix right now
Pinocchio bows while performing on stage with several marionettes.
The best horror movies on Netflix right now
A shirtless man looking at a woman tied to a bed in the movie Gerald's Game
Viziogram looks to make your Vizio TV more social
Viziogram photo and video sharing.
This is your excuse to upgrade to a 75-inch 4K TV for the Super Bowl
ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768
Pre-order Samsung’s 77-inch QD-OLED TV and get free installation
The Samsung S95C on display at CES 2023.
The best documentaries on Amazon Prime Video right now
An older woman with a headscarf looks up, looking distraught in a scene from Flight/Risk on Amazon Prime.
Best wireless speakers for 2023: Apple, Sonos, KEF, and more
Apple HomePod 2023