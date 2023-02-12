Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max

If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, it simply makes sense to add on a pair of AirPods and have the full set. Pairing up beautifully, AirPods in all varieties are great for music fans and those who like convenience. Even better, there are plenty of Apple deals related to these little delights. To help you figure out what to do, we’ve picked out the best AirPods deals going on at the moment. Below, you’ll see the best prices along with some insight into why you might want to buy each item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) — $120, was $130

The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) are a little old now but they’re still excellent earphones for the price. You get all the convenience of pricier AirPods with Apple’s H1 chip meaning you get a more stable and faster wireless connection to your devices. As well as that, the moment you take them out the case, they connect to your Apple devices. One-tap setup is all that’s needed right at the beginning. There’s also Siri support along with seamless switching between devices. Just 15 minutes in the charging case gives you three hours of listening time with more than 24 hours of listening time available overall. They simply just work perfectly.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1469202-REG/apple_mv7n2am_a_airpods_with_charging_case.html

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (3rd Generation) — $175, was $180

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) offer some crucial features from the Apple arsenal. That includes spatial audio and dynamic head tracking technology which means the sound moves as you move, so you feel enveloped in what you’re listening to. It makes you feel like you’re actually at a concert and is suitably immersive. As well as that, there’s adaptive EQ which automatically adjusts playback in real time according to your surroundings. With easy pairing, quick charging functionality, and all-day battery life, these are a dream to use in every way. You’ll get six hours of playback with another 24 hours available via the wireless charging case so this is a suitably simple solution.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1668152-REG/apple_mme73am_a_airpods_with_charging_case.html

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — $200, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are the ultimate AirPods Pro. Featuring in our look at the best wireless earbuds, they sound fantastic. They offer two times more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous model along with adaptive transparency that adjusts for intense noises that may occur around you. Promising superior sound quality with crisp and clear notes along with rich bass, personalized spatial audio further helps you lose yourself to the music. With improved battery life, you now also get up to six hours of listening time when ANC is enabled with up to 30 hours total via the charging case.

Apple AirPods Max — $500, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are a ton of fun to use. They’re incredibly comfy thanks to their knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. An Apple-designed dynamic driver provides you with high-fidelity audio which means these headphones easily feature among the best headphones out there. Spatial audio sounds better than ever ensuring you feel wrapped up in the music all while ANC blocks outside noises impressively well. These are premium cans but you can save big with headphone deals like these. They offer 20 hours of listening before needing recharging and they work just as well listening to music as they do hooking up to your Apple TV to watch a movie.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations