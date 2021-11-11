Keeping the firmware of your AirPods up to date, whether they’re the latest third-generation wireless earbuds or Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro, is always a good idea. Updates fix bugs and, more importantly, unlock new features such as Apple’s new Conversation Boost or support for SharePlay that was launched with iOS 15. SharePlay allows users to more easily share apps and experiences with friends via FaceTime, while Conversation Boost can help those who are hard of hearing hear better using their AirPods, so obviously, these updates are worth having.

It’s important to note that having the latest firmware will ensure you don’t miss out on these new features. Spatial Audio, for example, was first made available on the expensive AirPods Max, but many AirPods Pro owners didn’t realize that a firmware update added the sound feature to their earbuds without having to spend big bucks on new pair of Max’s.

Here’s how to update your AirPods or AirPods Pro.

How to update your AirPods’ firmware



To get something like spatial audio on your AirPods Pro, you need to make sure the firmware on your pods is updated. The good news is that for most users, this firmware update will happen automatically, without any intervention on your part, but frustratingly, it’s not really possible to manually update your AirPods or AirPods Pro. Here’s all you have to do:

Step 1: Put your AirPods or AirPods Pro earbuds into their charging case — make sure they’re sufficiently charged, preferably full.

Step 2: Connect the case to a power source, such as a Lightning cable, or if you have a Wireless Charging case, put the case on a charging platform or MagSafe charger.

Step 3: Place your iPhone or iPad that the AirPods are paired with close to the case.

That’s it. If there’s a firmware update available, just wait a little while, and it will be installed automatically. If it doesn’t work, try resetting the AirPods and try again.

How to check your AirPods’ firmware version

Step 1: To check if your AirPods or AirPods Pro are running the latest firmware, first make sure your phone is running the most recent version of iOS 15 (as of November, it’s iOS 15.1).

Step 2: Next, go to Settings > General > About. You’ll probably need to scroll way down to see it, but you should see AirPods Pro or your AirPods in the list. If your iPhone isn’t up to date or your headphones aren’t connected to your phone at the moment, you may not even see this setting, particularly if you have AirPods Pro. Tap them, and if the firmware version shows 4A400, you have the latest update. That’s it; you’re all set. If not, follow the instructions above.

