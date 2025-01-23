 Skip to main content
Get the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning while they're still $150 off

Noise-canceling headphones and earbuds are one of the best ways to indulge in your favorite tunes while tuning out the outside world. We’ve had the opportunity to review many different noise-canceling audio wearables over the years and we often think fondly of our time spent with the original Apple AirPods Max. These puppies are still sold brand-new, but the $550 MSRP has acted as quite a deterrent for some time. But not today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $400. We tested these headphones a few years ago and reviewer Caleb Denison said: “The AirPods Max are exquisitely crafted headphones, built for Apple lovers.”

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning

Available in Space Gray, Sky Blue, Green, Pink, and Silver colorways, the AirPods Max are a thing of beauty. These modern and sleek-looking headphones boast an aluminum frame with premium padding for the ear cups, ensuring comfortable listening for hours on end. Designed to last up to 20 hours on a full charge, when your battery is depleted, just five minutes of recharging will net you an extra 1.5 hours of playback!

The AirPods Max are also equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, making it easy to seamlessly switch between all of your Apple devices that are signed in with the same Apple ID. You can also expect phenomenal ANC performance and terrific sound quality, thanks in part to Apple’s Adaptive EQ tech, which automatically adjusts sound based on how well the headphones fit your ears.

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, but if you’ve been waiting for the opportunity to score a premium pair of headphones that are on sale, today is the day! Take $150 off the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning when you purchase at Best Buy. You may also want to check out our lists of the best Apple deals, headphone deals, and Best Buy deals for even more markdowns on top tech!

