Best camera deals: Save hundreds on Canon, Nikon and more

Whether you’re a professional photographer or not, a decent camera is something worth having around. Over the last decade the prices of incredibly capable cameras have become more in line with the average consumer, with advances in technology allowing big brands like Canon, Sony, and Nikon to pack smaller cameras with professional features. Prices on several of these kinds of cameras are even lower right now, as there are quite a few deals taking place. From Canon to Panasonic and from Best Buy to B&H Photo, we’ve tracked down all of the best camera deals that may interest you right now.

GoPro Hero11 Black — $349, was $399

If you’re looking for one of today’s best action cameras and a camera that has just about everything GoPro has to offer, the GoPro Hero11 Black should be your camera of choice. This camera is a more refined version of the GoPro Hero 11 Black. It can record 5.3K video and take still photos at a resolution of 27 megapixels. It also has GoPro’s newer stabilization capabilities with HyperSmooth 5.0. This camera’s rugged design will be appreciated by athletes and adventurers alike. It’s made to take a beating through mud, snow, or water as deep as 33 feet.

Canon EOS Rebel T7 with 18-55mm lens — $399, was $479

The Canon EOS Rebel T7 is a sleek, compact camera that sits in the entry-level range of Canon’s DSLR offerings. It has a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor that produces high resolution still photographs and Full HD 1080p video. Canon cameras are known for its autofocus capabilities, and this camera has a 9-point phase-detection system. This is also a good camera if you’re looking to making a leap up from a smartphone camera. It has built-in wifi so you can zap your photos straight to your phone, and it comes with an 18-55mm zoom lens that covers wide-angle to short telephoto perspectives. There was also a second incarnation of this camera, so you can compare the Canon EOS Rebel T7 and Canon EOS Rebel T7i before you make a decision.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS100 — $498, was $603

Point-and-shoot cameras managed to survive the mass adoption of mirrorless cameras, and the true spirit of point-and-shoot lives on with the Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS100. Whereas mirrorless cameras have interchangeable lenses, point-and-shoot cameras have a lens built right in. The Lumix DMC-ZS100 has one of the better lenses you’ll find in a point-and-shoot. It’s a long-reaching Leica lens that offers. 25-250mm equivalent focal length, and it works with the cameras 20-megapixel sensor to create sharp, high resolution still photos and 4K video recording at both 30 and 24 frames per second.

Sony ZV-1F with vlogging accessory kit — $600, was $650

The Sony ZV-1F is another point-and-shoot camera a lot of people will enjoy, and this one comes with a kit of vlogging accessories included. The camera itself has a large 1-inch sensor and wide f2.0 aperture that will give you true, optically-blurred backgrounds in the right light. It has a flip-out screen that allows you to see yourself as you record or take selfies, and Sony’s color science with this camera aims to reproduce lifelike colors and tones. The vlogging kit includes a small tripod that doubles as a grip and remote control. This camera kit also comes with a 64GB SD card that should be more than enough storage space to get most people going.

Nikon Z6 II — $1,700, was $2,000

With the release of the Nikon Z6, Nikon took a big leap into the mirrorless camera world. The Nikon Z6 II is the newer and improved-upon release of the same camera, and it’s the kind of camera that should turn the heads of professional photographers looking for something easy to carry around all the time, or for amateur photographers looking to make a big step up with their work. It has a 24.5 megapixel CMOS sensor that produces amazing still images. Nikon isn’t particularly known for its video capabilities, but this camera can record in 4K and has dual processor to help during lowlight situations. This camera also thrives when it comes to autofocus, as it has enhanced lowlight autofocus features that are vastly improved over its predecessors.

Canon EOS R6 — $2,000, was $2,300

The Canon EOS R6 is a mirrorless camera that’s so well designed it’s had a lot of DSLR users finally switching to mirrorless. It takes amazing still photos, but this is also a camera that has video first in mind. It has a 20 megapixel, 35mm full frame sensor — which is nearly unheard of when it comes to recording video — that produces sharp and detail images, even in lowlight situations. The EOS R6 can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second and 1080p Full HD video at up to 120 frames per second. It also features some professional video codecs that are made for professional video editing and color grading, included 10-bit 4:2:2 Canon Log.

