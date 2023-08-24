 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best camera deals: Save hundreds on Canon, Nikon and more

Andrew Morrisey
By

Whether you’re a professional photographer or not, a decent camera is something worth having around. Over the last decade the prices of incredibly capable cameras have become more in line with the average consumer, with advances in technology allowing big brands like Canon, Sony, and Nikon to pack smaller cameras with professional features. Prices on several of these kinds of cameras are even lower right now, as there are quite a few deals taking place. From Canon to Panasonic and from Best Buy to B&H Photo, we’ve tracked down all of the best camera deals that may interest you right now.

GoPro Hero11 Black — $349, was $399

GoPro HERO11 Black in the water
GoPro

If you’re looking for one of today’s best action cameras and a camera that has just about everything GoPro has to offer, the GoPro Hero11 Black should be your camera of choice. This camera is a more refined version of the GoPro Hero 11 Black. It can record 5.3K video and take still photos at a resolution of 27 megapixels. It also has GoPro’s newer stabilization capabilities with HyperSmooth 5.0. This camera’s rugged design will be appreciated by athletes and adventurers alike. It’s made to take a beating through mud, snow, or water as deep as 33 feet.

Canon EOS Rebel T7 with 18-55mm lens — $399, was $479

Best DSLR cameras for beginners Canon Rebel T7i
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

The Canon EOS Rebel T7 is a sleek, compact camera that sits in the entry-level range of Canon’s DSLR offerings. It has a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor that produces high resolution still photographs and Full HD 1080p video. Canon cameras are known for its autofocus capabilities, and this camera has a 9-point phase-detection system. This is also a good camera if you’re looking to making a leap up from a smartphone camera. It has built-in wifi so you can zap your photos straight to your phone, and it comes with an 18-55mm zoom lens that covers wide-angle to short telephoto perspectives. There was also a second incarnation of this camera, so you can compare the Canon EOS Rebel T7 and Canon EOS Rebel T7i before you make a decision.

Related

Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS100 — $498, was $603

The Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS100 against a white background.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Point-and-shoot cameras managed to survive the mass adoption of mirrorless cameras, and the true spirit of point-and-shoot lives on with the Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS100. Whereas mirrorless cameras have interchangeable lenses, point-and-shoot cameras have a lens built right in. The Lumix DMC-ZS100 has one of the better lenses you’ll find in a point-and-shoot. It’s a long-reaching Leica lens that offers. 25-250mm equivalent focal length, and it works with the cameras 20-megapixel sensor to create sharp, high resolution still photos and 4K video recording at both 30 and 24 frames per second.

Sony ZV-1F with vlogging accessory kit — $600, was $650

The Sony ZV-1F with vlogging accessory kit against a white background.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Sony ZV-1F is another point-and-shoot camera a lot of people will enjoy, and this one comes with a kit of vlogging accessories included. The camera itself has a large 1-inch sensor and wide f2.0 aperture that will give you true, optically-blurred backgrounds in the right light. It has a flip-out screen that allows you to see yourself as you record or take selfies, and Sony’s color science with this camera aims to reproduce lifelike colors and tones. The vlogging kit includes a small tripod that doubles as a grip and remote control. This camera kit also comes with a 64GB SD card that should be more than enough storage space to get most people going.

Nikon Z6 II — $1,700, was $2,000

The Nikon Z6 II mirrorless camera pointed away with a leaf on its display against a white background.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

With the release of the Nikon Z6, Nikon took a big leap into the mirrorless camera world. The Nikon Z6 II is the newer and improved-upon release of the same camera, and it’s the kind of camera that should turn the heads of professional photographers looking for something easy to carry around all the time, or for amateur photographers looking to make a big step up with their work. It has a 24.5 megapixel CMOS sensor that produces amazing still images. Nikon isn’t particularly known for its video capabilities, but this camera can record in 4K and has dual processor to help during lowlight situations. This camera also thrives when it comes to autofocus, as it has enhanced lowlight autofocus features that are vastly improved over its predecessors.

Canon EOS R6 — $2,000, was $2,300

A Canon EOS R6 mirrorless camera set up in the woods.
Hillary K. Grigonis/Digital Trends

The Canon EOS R6 is a mirrorless camera that’s so well designed it’s had a lot of DSLR users finally switching to mirrorless. It takes amazing still photos, but this is also a camera that has video first in mind. It has a 20 megapixel, 35mm full frame sensor — which is nearly unheard of when it comes to recording video — that produces sharp and detail images, even in lowlight situations. The EOS R6 can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second and 1080p Full HD video at up to 120 frames per second. It also features some professional video codecs that are made for professional video editing and color grading, included 10-bit 4:2:2 Canon Log.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Best iPad deals: Pro, Air, Mini and accessories on sale
iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Over the past decade Apple has expanded the tablet market and helped turn the tablet into a computing device that’s relied upon daily by both businesses and individuals. There is now a wide range of iPad models available to choose from, and a wide range of accessories as well. Apple products are difficult to find discounts on, but there are quite a few Apple iPad deals taking place right now. We’ve tracked them all down, and with so many models available to choose from, we’ve got you covered in researching the best iPads to buy as well.
Apple iPad (2021) — $270, was $329

If you’re in search of a new tablet but want to avoid the high price points of the Apple iPad Pro lineup, the Apple iPad (2021) is a much more affordable option. It’s a very capable of iPad, as it has all-day battery life, the Apple A13 Bionic chip, and an immersive 10.2-inch Retina display. All of this makes the iPad a great device for creating with, for interacting with the digital world with, and for sitting down with for an evening of movie watching. This WiFi-only model comes in Space Gray with 64GB of internal storage, which is typically plenty for most tablet users’ needs.

Read more
Best Kindle deals: Get Kindle Unlimited for free
Amazon Kindle Scribe.

With so many tablets on the market nowadays, digital bookworms have a lot of options to choose from. Amazon’s Kindle lineup always seems to offer something that can compete or even top the best e-book readers, and the Kindle is also an e-reader option that often sees some deals. Some of the best Kindle deals taking place right now include Kids Editions and Paperwhite models. There are even several Kindle deals available that include free Kindle Unlimited subscriptions. We’ve tracked down all of the information you need in order to save on an Amazon Kindle, so read onward for all of the details.
Kindle Kids (2022) — $85, was $120

With the 2022 model of the Amazon Kindle Kids you’re essentially getting a full-fledged Amazon Kindle, though it has a few features that make the e-reader a more suitable device for kids. The Kindle Kids comes with a kid-friendly cover that provides protection against wear and tear. This is also the newest model of the Kindle Kids, and it has an upgraded high-resolution display and twice the storage of previous generations. Longer battery life is also part of the package. With a purchase of an Amazon Kindle Kids you’ll get a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides unlimited access to to a huge digital library.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Buds deals: As low as $70 today
samsung galaxy buds 2 pro review 12

Wireless earbuds or headphones are one of those things you truly appreciate having around. They allow you to listen to your favorite tunes anywhere, anytime, like during workouts, bike rides, commutes, while studying, and much more. But they can be pricey, so if you're looking at headphone deals for wireless earbuds but you're not impressed with the offers for Apple's AirPods, you may want to check out the discounts involving the Samsung Galaxy Buds. There are several models available for Samsung's wireless earbuds, so to help you figure out what to purchase, we've gathered the top Samsung Galaxy Buds deals that are available right now. We're not sure how long these offers will remain online though, so you better hurry with your decision on which one to buy.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live -- $70, was $150

The most interesting feature of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is its non-traditional design for wireless earbuds -- instead of sitting inside your ear canal with silicon eartips, they rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha. They will take some getting used to, but once you do, you'll be enjoying wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, compatibility with both Android and iOS devices, and a battery that can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and a total of up to 29 hours with their charging case, if ANC and the Bixby wake word are turned off.

Read more