Crutchfield sale: Save on Canon, Sony and Nikon mirrorless cameras

Photography can be a fun and even lucrative endeavor, although it also can be exceedingly expensive, with some of the best full-frame cameras on the market easily reaching and even exceeding one or two thousand dollars, and that’s without taking into account the cost of the lenses. Luckily, there is a great sale at Crutchfield right now on various cameras and camera kits, and you can actually grab yourself some excellent cameras, whether you’re just starting out or want to upgrade to the next level. To that end, we’ve picked some of our favorite deals below, although it’s well worth checking out the full Crutchfield sale that’s happenning now.

What you should buy in Crutchfield’s camera sale

If you’re just starting out with photography and don’t want to spend the thousands of dollars you do for the slightly better cameras that you’ll find in the mid-range, the Canon EOS R100 is an excellent option, and this kit includes a lens as well. It has a 24.1-megapixel sensor for high-quality photography, a 3-inch screen so you can get a better sense of what you’re filming, and, of course, the RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 lens that the kit comes with. It can also connect with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and all of that comes packaged at , which is $100 off the usual $599 price tag.

On the other hand, if you’re willing to spend a little extra, then the Sony Alpha a7 III is probably one of the best all-around cameras you can buy for the price, especially with this kit that includes a lens and is instead of $2,198. With a 24.2-megapixel sensor, it has exceptional image quality and the ability to capture at 10fps, which is excellent, and has very responsive performance overall, and the included 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 FE OSS zoom lens is a really great lens if you don’t already have one. It can also connect through Wi-Fi, although it is worth noting that the menu can be a bit finicky sometimes, especially if you’re still relatively new to adjusting camera settings; but that’s not a dealbreaker, and you can learn it quickly enough.

Of course, there are some great high-end options as well, such as the Canon EOS R5 L Series, which packs quite a punch for a mirrorless camera and was even considered the “DSLR killer.” It has a whopping 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that’s going to be perfect for taking high-resolution images, while the 3.15-inch rotating screen will let you get the perfect angle of what you’re shooting. It also comes with an RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM zoom lens, and you can .

