Hurry! This DJI drone just had its price slashed to $300

Getting a dependable drone made by arguably the most popular brand in the industry doesn’t have to set you back hundreds of dollars, as there’s an option to shop Best Buy’s offer for the DJI Mini 2 SE. From the drone’s already relatively affordable sticker price of $340, it’s down to an even cheaper $300 following a $40 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain because DJI’s products almost always get sold out quickly whenever they appear in drone deals, so you better hurry with your purchase if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the DJI Mini 2 SE

The DJI Mini 2 SE, which was released in February 2023, is a less expensive variant of the DJI Mini 2, which was rolled out in November 2020. The two drones are very similar, but the huge gap in their prices is due to a downgrade in the camera. From the DJI Mini 2’s capability to record 4K video at 30 frames per second, the DJI Mini 2 SE is only capable of taking 2K video at 40 frames per second. If 2K quality is more than enough for you, then the DJI Mini 2 SE is recommended because it’s a much cheaper drone with most of the same features.

The lightweight design of the DJI Mini 2 SE — weighing only 249 grams — makes it the ideal drone to take with you for recording your outdoor adventures, as it’s also capable of withstanding winds of up to 38 kilometers per hour. It’s extremely easy to operate with its included remote control, with a video transmission range of up to 10 kilometers and a Return to Home function that recalls the drone when its battery gets too low. The drone has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes though, so that shouldn’t happen too often.

You won’t always have the chance to get the DJI Mini 2 SE for just $300, so if you want a reliable drone with a remote control, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $40 discount on its original price of $340. DJI’s drones always attract a lot of attention whenever their prices get slashed, so we don’t expect this offer to last very long. Stocks may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so it’s highly recommended that you add the DJI Mini 2 SE drone to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

