Best drone deals: Get a cheap drone for $49 and more

Now’s a great time to buy a drone because with their popularity, there are many more models to choose from — and loads of drone deals that you can shop for huge discounts. DJI is the market leader in the industry, and while they roll out amazing flying machines, their prices are a bit on the expensive side — fortunately, we’ve sniffed out some bargains that may catch your attention. There are other cheaper drones that are available as well, so just read on because the offer that you may be looking for could be here.

Radclo Mini Drone — $49, was $80

The Radclo Mini Drone may be affordable, but you won’t think that’s it’s cheap because it’s equipped with a 1080p lens that you can operate through the drone’s companion app. You can look through its camera for a real-time panoramic view while you take pictures and videos, and it can fly for up to 22 minutes with its pair of 800 mAh batteries. The drone is easy to operate as it only takes the push of a button to have it take off and land, and once you’re done using it, it conveniently folds into a compact carrying case.

Holy Stone HS110G — $160, was $300

The Holy Stone HS110G is a great drone for beginners, as it’s very easy to operate with its GPS Auto Return function that allows it to get back to you when its battery runs low or it loses signal, and intelligent flight features such as Follow Me mode on the Holy Stone app. The drone offers a maximum flight time of 26 minutes with a real-time view range of up to 492 feet and control distance of up to 984 feet. The Holy Stone HS110G is equipped with a 1080p HD camera with a 110-degree field of view.

Bwine F7 — $424, was $700

If you’re planning to use your drone for photography, you can’t go wrong with the Bwine F7. It features a detachable 4K camera with up to 5x digital zoom, and a three-axis gimbal that will keep the lens stable until you’re able to take the perfect shot. It’s equipped with GPS so it can return to you when its battery gets low, and its companion app enables first-person view. The Bwine F7 can fly for up to 75 minutes on a single charge, and it can reach heights of up to 2,000 meters with its brushless motor and strong wind resistance.

DJI Avata Explorer Combo — $889, was $1,278

The DJI Avata is a drone that’s designed to give you a first-person view through its upgraded camera system that offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 155-degree field of view, and DJI’s trademark stabilization, for an exciting flight experience. The drone can fly for up to 18 minutes, and it has a built-in propeller guard that will allow it to withstand minor contact. The DJI Avata Explorer Combo comes with the RC Motion 2 controller for complete control of the drone’s flight, and the Goggles Integra that comes with built-in GPS so it connects directly to the drone.

DJI Mini 3 Pro bundle — $1,000, was $1,089

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is an incredibly small and light drone with a foldable design for further portability, but it’s capable of recording 4K HDR video and shooting 48MP photos. It offers a total flight time of up to 34 minutes, tri-directional obstacle sensing to keep in safe while in the air. This bundle comes with the DJI RC Smart Controller that features a built-in screen, an Intelligent Flight Battery, a travel backpack for carrying the drone, and a 64GB microSDXC card, among other tools and accessories.

More drone deals we love

If you want to take a look at alternatives to the drone deals we highlighted above, you don’t have to go anywhere else because we’ve gathered more bargains below, including drones that are cheap or refurbished to let you get more bang for your buck. Demand for dependable drones is increasing because of their many applications, so if you want to take advantage of any of these discounts, we recommend that you do so right away because they may be gone by the next time you check on them.

