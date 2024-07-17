 Skip to main content
Get the DJI Air 3 with tons of extra stuff for over $300 off

The contents of the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo.
For those who are interested in drone deals from this year’s Prime Day deals, here’s an offer from Amazon that will cater to both rookie and veteran pilots — the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with a 20% discount that slashes the bundle’s price from $1,549 to $1,239. That’s $310 in savings on a package that comes with everything that you need for drone photography, featuring the powerful DJI Air 3. This limited-time offer may not even make it to the end of the shopping event though, so you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase of its right now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo

The DJI Air 3 is equipped with dual cameras that are capable of taking 48MP photos and recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second, for stunning images and footage of your outdoor adventures. The drone features omnidirectional obstacle sensing that will keep it safe from harm, even in tight environments such as forests, as well as a six-antenna array that promises stable transmission.

To improve your drone photography experience, the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo includes accessories such as spare propellers in case they need to be replaced, a gimbal protector to prevent damage, and the DJI RC 2, which is a remote controller for the drone that includes a screen that will let you see a live feed of what it’s capturing and joysticks for easy flights. You’ll also get three batteries and a charging hub so that you’ll have enough charge to make sure that your flying sessions are never cut short.

The Prime Day drone deals are almost over, so there’s no time to waste if you want to buy a drone from the shopping holiday. We highly recommend the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo as it’s a complete package, and especially since it’s currently $310 off from Amazon. From its original price of $1,549, it’s down to a more reasonable $1,239 — it’s still not what you’d call cheap, but it’s the bundle that you should purchase if you’re serious about drone photography. The 20% discount may disappear at any moment though, so complete your transaction for the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo as soon as you can.

