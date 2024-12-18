Target has great deals on the Fujifilm Instax cameras today

Table of Contents Table of Contents Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 Instant Camera — $140 $150 7% off Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Camera — $70 $80 13% off

If regular camera deals look a little overwhelming or too expensive, you should check out what Target has to offer. Right now, there are some great deals on Fujifilm Instax cameras, which are perfect for those times you want to take some quick snaps and not worry about fancy settings. The deals include the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 and the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 Instant Camera. Let’s take a look at both cameras and see which will suit you best. Each camera is a great gift for someone this holiday season, but it’s also a fun way of snapping anything you want during the festive period.

Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 Instant Camera — $140 $150 7% off

For that instant retro look, check out the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 Instant Camera. It takes 3 x 5 instant photos, so it’s good for shooting wide shots. Sure, it won’t compete with the best DSLR cameras, but it’s a fun way of taking some quick snaps. It has a rugged yet beautiful design, so it can handle a few more bumps than most cameras. It offers easy-to-use analog-style controls with a choice of three focus modes; these include normal, landscape, and macro when using the relevant and included close-up lens. It provides automatic exposure, flash control, and a self-timer with an LED countdown, so all the essentials are here. The Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 Instant Camera also has two viewfinder framing guides to assist in composing your image, and you can add a tripod mount if you want.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Camera — $70 $80 13% off

With a compact and cute design, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Camera is one of the best instant cameras for any child starting out. It’s available in some cute colors while still having some great features. It has a built-in selfie mirror for easy selfies, and there’s a close-up mode with parallax correction. It also provides automatic exposure and flash control, so you can take bright — yet non-washed-out — photos. The resulting images come out as high-quality 2 x 3 images in just five seconds, with the development time taking around 90 seconds. This is the camera for taking quick snaps and not thinking too hard about getting things just right. It could be perfect for a trip, a night out, or watching the family unwrap presents on Christmas morning.