Want to try film photography? Kodak’s new $35 camera is a great place to start

If you’ve been curious about film photography but didn’t want to spend a fortune, Kodak has a new camera worth checking out. The new Kodak EC35 is a reusable 35mm point-and-shoot camera that costs just $34.99, making it one of the most affordable ways to try shooting on film.

Developed by Reto Project under the Kodak brand, the EC35 keeps things simple with a lightweight design, automatic flash, and a pocket-friendly body. It also arrives as interest in analog photography continues to grow, offering beginners an inexpensive alternative to disposable film cameras.

What makes the Kodak EC35 beginner friendly?

The EC35 is designed so you can start shooting without worrying about complicated controls. It features a 25mm two-element acrylic lens with a fixed f/10 aperture and a 1/100-second shutter speed, making it ideal for everyday snapshots, street scenes, and casual portraits.

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A built-in automatic flash, powered by a single AA battery, helps in low-light situations, while an optical viewfinder keeps framing straightforward. You do have to manually wind and rewind the film, giving you a hands-on analog experience without adding unnecessary complexity. Unlike the pricier Kodak Snapic A1, the EC35 skips features like double exposure and zone focusing to keep the learning curve low.

What makes this camera worth carrying around?

One standout feature is the sliding lens cover, which doubles as a shutter lock to prevent accidental photos while the camera is in your pocket or bag. The design is a nod to classic compact cameras such as the Olympus Stylus series, a feature many film fans still appreciate today.

Weighing only 102 grams, the Kodak EC35 comes in seven colors, including butter yellow, lavender, powder blue, blush pink, avocado green, midnight black, and vanilla white. You can choose the camera alone for $35 or a $45 bundle that includes a strap and a 24-exposure roll of Kodak Ultramax 400 film.

If you’re looking for an easy and affordable way to experience film photography, the EC35 checks nearly every box without overwhelming first-time users. If film isn’t your thing, Kodak’s tiny $35 Charmera keychain camera offers a similarly nostalgic experience with lo-fi digital photos instead of 35mm film, while Yashica recently unveiled its own pocket-sized rival with a flip screen for selfies.