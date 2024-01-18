DJI, which you may have seen when you come across drone deals, has taken a firm step towards the camera industry with products like the DJI Pocket 2. If you’re interested in this handheld camera, you can currently get it with a $70 discount on its original price of $349, so you’ll only have to pay $279. We’re not sure until when you can get the camera for 20% off, but if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, the right move is to add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the DJI Pocket 2 handheld 4K camera

The DJI Pocket 2, the successor of the DJI Osmo Pocket, is a tiny but powerful camera as it’s equipped with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor, up from the 1/2.3-inch sensor in its predecessor, that allows it to take 64MP photos and 4K videos. It also packs a 20mm f/1.8 lens, which allows the camera to take nice pictures even in low-light conditions. One of its best features, however, is its three-axis gimbal that uses motorized stabilization to keep the camera steady no matter what, for the smoothest videos you will ever take.

With a weight of just 116 grams, the DJI Pocket 2 is easy to carry with you wherever you go, and with a battery life of up to 140 minutes on a single charge, yuo’ll have enough time to complete your project. The DJI Pocket 2 also comes with four microphones for enhanced audio recording, Glamour Effects so you can share your best selfies, and an AI editor that can automatically combine your footage with transitions and music for social media-worthy content.

