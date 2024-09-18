Save big on mirrorless and DSLR cameras in early Prime deals

 Skip to main content
There are some neat camera deals going on right now as part of the early Prime Big Deal Days sales happening. That means whether you’re in the market for a new DSLR camera or a mirrorless camera, there’s something out there for you. We’ve picked out a few highlights below or you can choose to tap the buttons to see the full wealth of DSLR and mirrorless cameras at Amazon right now.

What to shop for in the Amazon DSLR and Mirrorless Camera sale

When buying one of the best DSLR cameras, you also want to account for new lenses to enhance your time with it. Solidly dependable, Amazon has the Nikon D5600 currently on sale at $1,085 instead of $1,559 in a which includes an AF-P DX 18-55mm lens, Sandisk 64GB SD card, large camera bag, filter kit, spare battery, and a 5mm professional telephoto lens. As our review explains, the camera offers very good 24MP stills, along with fast autofocus, excellent battery life, and it’s all small and lightweight to carry and use too. It’s a perfect entry level DSLR and the bundle at 30% off makes it even more accessible.

Another option is the for $2,197 instead of $2,997. The 27% discount is great to see on a camera we described as a “no-compromise, high-res speed fiend” in our Nikon D850 review. The camera has a 45.7MP full-frame sensor which renders excellent detail while there’s a speedy 153-point autofocus system, 7fps burst mode, and it also records 4K videos and 1080p in slow-motion.

If you’d prefer something from the makers of the best mirrorless cameras, check out the Mirrorless Camera which is 40% off and down to $499 from $830. It’s the smallest and lightest camera body in the EOS R Series with a 24.1MP CMOS sensor, and dual pixel CMOS autofocus which covers a wide area of up to 143 zones. There’s also auto subject detection and eye detection autofocus. It’s perfect for starting out.

Another good entry point is the down to $698 from $850. In our Sony Alpha A6100 review, we appreciated its industry-leading autofocus at the time, built-in EVF, good 4K video, and great in-camera JPEG quality.

A final option is the which is $1,698 instead of $2,000. Our Sony a7 III review praised its exceptional image quality, very responsive performance, 693-point AF system, and 10 fps continuous shooting. This bundle comes with a 28-70mm lens so you’re all set for some ambitious plans.

These are just some of the mirrorless and DSLR cameras on sale at Amazon right now, but some of the best options for every budget and need. Check them out for yourself by tapping the buttons below to see what else is out there.

