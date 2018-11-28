Digital Trends
DJI's tiny Osmo Pocket puts smooth gimbal stabilization in the palm of your hand

Hillary Grigonis
DJI’s drones aren’t (yet) pocketable — but its latest handheld gimbal camera is. Called the Osmo Pocket, it is DJI’s smallest three-axis gimbal yet, with a built-in camera capable of shooting 4K video at 60 frames per second. The camera also features intelligent shooting and object tracking similar to DJI’s latest drones. Add a waterproof case and accessory mount, and the Osmo Pocket could easily fall into competition with GoPro and other action cameras.

The Osmo Pocket is far from DJI’s first one-handed gimbal camera, but it crams the company’s technology into a product that weighs just over four ounces. The entire system, including the gimbal and built-in camera, is about 4.8 inches tall and less than an inch and a half wide.

dji osmo pocket launches djiosmopocket5The DJI Osmo Pocket balances a 12-megapixel camera with a 1/2.3 inch sensor and an f/2.0 lens with a field of view of 80 degrees. Video is shot at 100 Mbps.  A small LCD screen and camera controls sit on the gimbal handle instead of the camera itself. DJI says the mechanical gimbal is accurate to 0.005 degrees, thanks to a new algorithm.

Besides just capturing stabilized footage, the Osmo Pocket incorporates several different shooting modes designed for cinematic effects. ActiveTrack will use the gimbal to follow a subject, selected by tapping on it on the small touchscreen. The feature also powers facial recognition in selfie mode, keeping the camera locked on your face as you move it around.

For point of view action shots, First Person View will keep the camera oriented in the same direction as the gimbal while smoothing out all the turns and bumps. A Motionlapse mode adds movement to time-lapses, and there’s even a 3×3 panorama mode for creating detail-rich landscape photos.

The Osmo Pocket will automatically detect low light scenes and can even use the stabilization to shoot 2-3 second long exposures in Pro mode. Pro mode also allows users to manually adjust exposure, shoot RAW photos, and use the flat D-Cinelike color profile in video.

The gimbal is also accompanied by the DJI Mimo app, which includes editing tools as well as a community to share content with. The app also includes templates, music for videos, watermarks, and stickers.

Besides the app, the Osmo Pocket is also launching with a handful of accessories, like a waterproof case rated down to almost 200 feet, a charging case, wireless module, extension rod, accessory mount, and ND filter set and other add-ons. The camera uses Micro SD cards and an included battery rated to 140 minutes.

The DJI Osmo Pocket retails for $349 and is available for pre-order from DJI’s website. Shipping begins on December 15.

