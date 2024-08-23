 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Canon EOS R100 4K camera is $200 off for a limited time

By
A Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera on a white background.
Canon

Dell may not be the first retailer you think of when it comes to great camera deals, but today it is selling the Canon EOS R100 4K Mirrorless Camera for $200 off, which means you pay $400 instead of $600. That’s a super nice discount on a nice camera. It’s the perfect investment for anyone keen to step away from using their phone for photos. Alternatively, if you want to spend a little more and gain two extra lenses, you can do so at Best Buy, where the camera is available in a special edition model which includes a RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 Standard Zoom Lens and a RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 telephoto lens, all for . Whichever deal you go for, read on and we’ll take you through all you need to know about the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera.

Why you should buy the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera

Notice how often Canon features in our look at the best DSLR cameras? The brand is always one to consider, having been around since before the best digital camera days and making some great traditional cameras too.

The Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera offers a 24.1 megapixel CMOS Sensor which is able to capture images with natural bokeh to ensure beautiful looking background blur, great color, and low noise too. Crisp and clean images across a broad spectrum of lighting conditions are guaranteed here thanks to it offering 100 – 12,800 ISO. It also has a dual pixel CMOS AF which provides fast and accurate autofocus with an expansive focus area that covers up to approximately 88% horizontal and 100% vertical of the picture area.

The camera is capable of taking high-sensitivity and low-noise images, even in low-light conditions, while there are neat features like continuous shooting, which captures up to 6.5 shots per second, and auto mode, which smooths everything out while you’re learning. Videos can also be taken here at up to 4K quality at 24 frames per second.

One of the best mirrorless cameras for people starting out, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera normally retails for $600. Right now, you can buy it for $400 at Dell, while Best Buy has it for . Whichever deal you go for, you’ll truly appreciate how a dedicated camera is so much better than any smartphone.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
This NASA astronaut has been getting creative with his camera on the ISS
The Earth and moon captured from the ISS.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in March as commander of the SpaceX Crew-8 mission.

During his time aboard the orbital outpost, Dominick has been sharing some wonderful images of both inside and outside the ISS.

Read more
This GoPro bundle is only $250 and includes awesome accessories
The GoPro HERO11 Black Bundle includes the GoPro HERO11 along with a head strap, quick clip, and two Enduro batteries.

One thing you should be really excited about right now is looking through the few good early Prime Day deals we keep seeing every day. Its just a few, so you don't have to go searching for something in particular to look for, but can instead evaluate an item on its own. One such deal is on a GoPro Hero 11 Black that comes with a lot of accessories. Even if you usually aren't the type to even consider a GoPro, fearing extra costs and problems later, this deal makes it interesting because you know that you're getting a lot of extras with it and can probably enjoy the device problem-free straight out of the box. Right now, the kit is just $250 for Amazon Prime members, down $130 from the usual $380. Tap the button below to see it for yourself or keep reading to see more about the camera and the accessories.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle
The essential element of the GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle is, naturally, the camera. The GoPro Hero 11 Black captures video in 5.3K quality and shoots pics up to 27MP. Even the 8X slow-mo feature picks up video in 2.7K resolution at 240Hz. Our GoPro Hero 11 Black review highlights the camera's extremely smooth capturing and nice wide-angle view mode.

Read more
Get the DJI Air 3 with tons of extra stuff for over $300 off
The contents of the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo.

For those who are interested in drone deals from this year's Prime Day deals, here's an offer from Amazon that will cater to both rookie and veteran pilots -- the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with a 20% discount that slashes the bundle's price from $1,549 to $1,239. That's $310 in savings on a package that comes with everything that you need for drone photography, featuring the powerful DJI Air 3. This limited-time offer may not even make it to the end of the shopping event though, so you're going to have to proceed with your purchase of its right now if you don't want to miss out.

 
Why you should buy the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo
The DJI Air 3 is equipped with dual cameras that are capable of taking 48MP photos and recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second, for stunning images and footage of your outdoor adventures. The drone features omnidirectional obstacle sensing that will keep it safe from harm, even in tight environments such as forests, as well as a six-antenna array that promises stable transmission.

Read more