The Canon EOS R100 4K camera is $200 off for a limited time

Dell may not be the first retailer you think of when it comes to great camera deals, but today it is selling the Canon EOS R100 4K Mirrorless Camera for $200 off, which means you pay $400 instead of $600. That’s a super nice discount on a nice camera. It’s the perfect investment for anyone keen to step away from using their phone for photos. Alternatively, if you want to spend a little more and gain two extra lenses, you can do so at Best Buy, where the camera is available in a special edition model which includes a RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 Standard Zoom Lens and a RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 telephoto lens, all for . Whichever deal you go for, read on and we’ll take you through all you need to know about the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera.

Why you should buy the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera

Notice how often Canon features in our look at the best DSLR cameras? The brand is always one to consider, having been around since before the best digital camera days and making some great traditional cameras too.

The Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera offers a 24.1 megapixel CMOS Sensor which is able to capture images with natural bokeh to ensure beautiful looking background blur, great color, and low noise too. Crisp and clean images across a broad spectrum of lighting conditions are guaranteed here thanks to it offering 100 – 12,800 ISO. It also has a dual pixel CMOS AF which provides fast and accurate autofocus with an expansive focus area that covers up to approximately 88% horizontal and 100% vertical of the picture area.

The camera is capable of taking high-sensitivity and low-noise images, even in low-light conditions, while there are neat features like continuous shooting, which captures up to 6.5 shots per second, and auto mode, which smooths everything out while you’re learning. Videos can also be taken here at up to 4K quality at 24 frames per second.

One of the best mirrorless cameras for people starting out, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera normally retails for $600. Right now, you can buy it for $400 at Dell, while Best Buy has it for . Whichever deal you go for, you’ll truly appreciate how a dedicated camera is so much better than any smartphone.