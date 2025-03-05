 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

New Philips OLED Roku TV challenges LG’s OLED dominance

By
Philips OLED Roku TV.
Roku

Fans of Roku and OLED TVs have a new option. Roku has partnered with Philips to bring the first Philips 4K OLED TV to the U.S. The 65-inch Philips OLED Roku TV (formally known as the 65OLED974/F7)  is currently a Sam’s Club exclusive, where it’s been priced at $1,300 — roughly the same price as the 65-inch LG B4 OLED TV. Part of the Sam’s Club exclusive is a three-year warranty, a nice bonus as most new TV warranties are just one year.

In addition to all of the streaming benefits that come with Roku OS, including a voice-capable remote control, the Philips OLED Roku TV has a three-sided borderless display with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and a native 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR TV formats and it can sense and adapt to ambient lighting conditions thanks to Dolby Vision IQ.

Philips OLED Roku TV.
Roku

That fast refresh rate is further improved for gaming through the availability of AMD’s FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate (VRR) technology and auto low-latency mode (ALLM). The TV is compatible with Dolby Atmos and has a built-in 2.1 sound system.

Recommended Videos

There are four HDMI inputs (one with HDMI ARC/eARC), with two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, and an optical audio output. Wireless connectivity is decent with 802.11ac support and you can cast to the TV via the Roku app or Apple AirPlay 2 if you own compatible Apple devices like an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Smart home skills include integration with Roku Smart Home devices and compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Curiously, Bluetooth is not available.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The question now for OLED TV fans on a budget, is which 65-inch TV makes the most sense? Roku’s first OLED model, the 65-inch Sharp Roku OLED TV now sells for the same price as the Philips model. Roku says the Philips model his model has a newer panel and offers “a number of features that create the utlimate viewing experience,” which is likely a reference to things like the built-in 2.1 sound system. Alternatively, LG’s 65-inch B4 OLED adds Bluetooth and Nvidia G-Sync, two features the Roku TV OLEDs lack.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
The best way to watch free OTA TV is finally on Apple TV
The Tablo over-the-air TV streaming device with an Apple TV 4K.

You can now use the fourth-generation Tablo with Apple TV. That's it. That's the tweet. OK, I'll expand. That means you can now use the best device for watching free, over-the-air (OTA) broadcast channels on what we consider to be the best streaming hardware you can buy.

It's been a long time coming. This fourth-gen Tablo has been available for about a year. And in that time, it's worked great on the major platforms like Roku and Amazon Fire TV. You connect an antenna to the Tablo, fire up the app, and watch — and record — free broadcast channels on multiple devices. And you can do so on up to four devices at once, depending on whether you get the two- or four-channel Tablo. You'll also get a number of free, ad-supported channels — because you can't go anywhere in 2024 without running into a FAST channel.

Read more
Google TV Streamer vs. Onn 4K Pro
Google TV Streamer alongside Onn 4K Pro and Chromecast With Google TV.

We now have two new contenders in 2024 to take the top spot for the best Google TV device you can buy. (You Nvidia Shield folks pipe down over there -- that thing’s almost as old as I am.) Google TV Streamer -- which replaces Chromecast with Google TV -- and the Walmart-exclusive Onn 4K Pro.

These are very similar devices. Both run the Google TV operating system, which means they basically do the exact same thing in the exact same way.

Read more
What is Apple TV+? Price, devices, features, how to get it, and more
The Apple TV+ home screen with an image from Invasion.

Apple TV+ may not be one of the oldest streaming services out there, but since its arrival in 2019, it's gone head-to-head with streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu since day one. It prioritizes exclusive content, so you won't find a library of shows and movies you already know and love. Instead this streamer has been pushing out amazing new shows like Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Silo, and Foundation. There's even access to Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer for sports fans.

With no ads, Apple TV+ has cemented itself as one of the best streaming services out there, and has amassed an estimated 25 million subscribers over the last five years. It's estimated, because the company has a penchant for offering free promotional subscriptions to those who buy a new Apple device like an iPhone or MacBook.

Read more