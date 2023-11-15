In January 2023, Sharp surprised many observers by announcing its return to the North American TV market — and then surprised us again by saying it intended to launch the first OLED TV powered by Roku. True to its word, you can now buy the Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K Ultra HD in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, each of which has already been discounted for Black Friday sales.

Normally $1,900 for the 55-inch model and $2,500 for the 65-inch screen size (very similar prices to what LG asks for its 55- and 65-inch LG C3 OLED), the new Sharp OLED TVs are now $1,500 and $2,000, respectively.

As you’d expect from a Roku TV, the Sharp OLED models feature an included voice remote and compatibility with Apple AirPlay, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home devices. But because these are OLED TVs, you get a few extra features you might not find on other Roku TVs, such as:

HDR10 and HLG

Dolby Vision IQ, which responds to ambient light

Auto low-latency mode (ALLM) for gaming

A native 120Hz panel

Variable refresh rate (VRR) on all four HDMI inputs

HDMI ARC/eARC

Two USB 2.0 ports

A 30-watt sound system with Dolby Atmos

At the same time that Sharp announced its OLED TV ambitions, it also said it would debut a new mini-LED-powered model called the Sharp XLED, which it claimed would combine the best parts of LCD TV and OLED TV. The XLED debuted earlier in 2023, but Digital Trends has yet to review it. We’re as curious as you are about how it compares to Sharp’s OLED TV, and how the Sharp OLED TV compares to top OLED models from LG, Sony, and Samsung — hopefully we’ll be able to satisfy that curiosity soon.

