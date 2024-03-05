 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Features
  4. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hands-on with the Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K

Phil Nickinson
By
The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K.
The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K perched atop an extremely thin OLED television. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K is one mouthful of an official name. What it does is much more simple. It is a mount for your iPhone to be used with an Apple TV 4K. And it has MagSafe to keep the phone in place. That’s it.

Perhaps the hardest part of this whole thing is knowing you can use your iPhone with Apple TV 4K. While Continuity Camera — that’s the oh-so-Apple name for the feature — has been around since late 2022 for using your iPhone as a webcam for a Mac, it wasn’t until tvOS 17 was introduced in September 2023 that we were able to use an iPhone with an Apple TV. And now you can use your iPhone in conjunction with apps like FaceTime, Webex, and Zoom to make video calls from your living room. Or, erm, your bedroom. Anywhere you have a TV and an Apple TV 4K.

Phil Nickinson making a FaceTime call on Apple TV 4K.
FaceTime on Apple TV 4K makes those family video calls much more enjoyable. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

This maybe isn’t something you’ll do every day. But once you’ve sat on the couch with family for a video call, you’ll never want to pick up the phone to do so again. (Especially if a kid grabs hold of it, and the ensuing motion threatens to make everyone sick. If you know, you know. And it’s much more elegant than dragging out a full tripod.

Recommended Videos

The Belkin Mount, as we’ll call it from here on out, is a simple enough product. If you’ve ever perched a webcam or light atop a monitor, you’re basically doing the same thing here. Only there’s a bit more functionality built into this mount.

The mount itself is clad in that soft-touch rubber we all enjoy so much. Just know that it will pick up some dust and lint at some point. (Fortunately, that sort of thing never gets anywhere near the rear of a TV, right?) It comes already stowed flat and doesn’t really take up all that much room, just over 3 inches by 3 inches, with the puck extending slightly beyond the square base. It’s definitely compact enough to stash in a bag and take with you, should you need to. Or maybe tuck it away in a drawer when not in use.

Related

Unfold the mount to actually use it. Belkin has cleverly designed the mount so you can use it on a media console — or “entertainment center,” or whatever you call the storage device below your TV that probably needs to be dusted and cleaned out. (Or you could potentially use it on a desk with your Mac. The name may say “Apple TV 4K,” but we won’t tell.) The base, folded flat, sits nicely, and you quickly see why it weighs as much as it does. (Almost 11 ounces.) The MagSafe puck has plenty of play to it so you can tilt your phone forward or back to get the perfect angle.

The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K in its stand mode.
The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K in its stand mode. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You can also unfold the base and maneuver things so the mount will sit perched atop a TV. (There are some excellent diagrams included in the box to help with this.) Belkin says the mount will fit on TVs as thick as 4 inches and as thin as a half-inch. I was able to successfully get it atop my aging LG CX OLED TV, whose screen is maybe a quarter-inch thick. Just take your time and be careful — especially if you’re going to put your iPhone up at any sort of height. Maybe consider using the mount in stand mode instead, if you can.

And if you’re really hard-core, there’s a secondary mount by which you can affix the whole thing to a wall. (You’ll need to provide your own anchors and screws.)

The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K also works in portrait mode.
The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K also works in portrait mode. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Finally there’s the MagSafe bit. That’s the magnetic mechanism by which your iPhone — again, one that supports MagSafe, so that means iPhone 12 or newer — sticks to … things. With magnets. And it works fine here. The only thing you need to know upfront is that the side of the puck with the Belkin logo faces the same direction you want the rear camera to point. So the back of the camera will face you. The puck extends upward, too, so you can use the phone in the portrait orientation if you so desire. Or keep things horizontal like the olds do. Your call.

And that’s it. Everything works as intended. Note that there’s no power running through this mount. You could definitely use it as a way to hold your phone while it’s charging on a desk, which makes it that much more useful. But it’s not really meant to be a charging in that regard. (Nor will you get StandBy mode on your iPhone.)

This isn’t quite a must-have accessory. But if you know you’re going to be using your iPhone for Continuity Camera with your Apple TV 4K — or with a Mac — it’s definitely one worth looking into.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Here are Apple’s secret plans for adding AI to your iPhone
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and Apple iPhone 15 Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

After the AI gala that was Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series phones, Apple could be the next to tap into the magic of deep learning and Large Language Models (LLM) that power tools such as ChatGPT and Google Bard. According to an industry analysis report by Financial Times, Apple has been on a hot acquisition streak, team reorganizations, and fresh hiring to develop AI capabilities for iPhones.

Read more
TCL’s giant 115-inch QM89 is the world’s largest 4K mini-LED TV
The 115-inch TCL QM89 television.

If you're going to unveil the world's largest mini-LED TV, CES 2024 in Las Vegas seems like an appropriate venue at which to do it. The honor goes to TCL's new QM89 -- an absolutely massive 115-inch 4K, quantum dot mini-LED TV. TCL announced the QM89 along with the rest of its 2024 TV lineup and its 2024 soundbars.

First Look at TCL’s 115-Inch QM89 TV | The World’s Largest Mini-LED TV at CES

Read more
Belkin brought a lot of new chargers to CES 2024, and they look fantastic
Belkin's 4-port GaN charger in white.

Belkin is supercharging its accessory lineup at CES 2024 with a new lineup of wireless charging accessories and smaller, more powerful wired chargers — all thanks to two relatively new technologies being embraced by the popular accessory maker.

Thanks to the new Qi2 standard, Belkin is releasing a new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand that will provide universal 15-watt wireless charging support and the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank, which delivers more power for on-the-go charging needs.

Read more