Mophie made one of the cutest iPhone accessories I’ve ever used

Out with the old and in with the new. Spring is finally here, kicking out old man winter and breathing some color back into nature. Plus, the National Cherry Blossom Festival has started in Washington, DC, so if you’re lucky enough to be in the area, take advantage of those gorgeous cherry blossoms!

For those of us who aren’t around for one of the biggest spring celebrations in the U.S., there are other ways to commemorate the season. For example, Mophie recently released a limited edition Cherry Blossom color for its 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe.

I’m a lover of all things pink, so I had to have this when I first saw it. While it’s just a new color for the standard 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe, it’s become one of my new favorite travel accessories.

Adding spring flair to your tech travel accessories

The biggest highlight of the Cherry Blossom 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is the travel case that it all comes in.

The original version of this product has a soft, heather gray microsuede fabric case with an elastic cord and button closure. In 2023, Mophie updated it to use a zippered carrying pouch, and that’s the same kind used for the cherry blossom version.

With the Cherry Blossom 3-in-1 Travel Charger, the carrying case has a zipper enclosure, which is much more secure. It’s made with a soft sakura-pink felt material, and it features a branch of pink and white cherry blossoms on the front. There is a little Mophie logo leather badge in the bottom right corner of the front, and the black zipper is a great contrasting accent. Plus, pulling the zipper is smooth without any snags.

On the inside of the travel case, you’ll find the same felt material, though there is some nylon reinforcement along the seams. There is a divider in the middle, also made with felt but with elastic along the ends for some stretch when you need it. The middle compartments are made for holding the travel charger itself and its power adapter, and the two compartments on the sides are great for cables and other small accessories.

The charger uses black microsuede fabric like the original but features pink accents. It has a pink leather “Mophie” logo badge on the closure flap, and all charging bases are pink instead of white.

Overall, I love the look of this new Cherry Blossom color for the 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe. It’s simply beautiful and an easy standout among other tech accessories. It’s perfect for spring, and honestly, I think I’ll just use it all year round.

Convenient, fast charging

One of the things I love about the 3-in-1 Travel Charger is that I don’t need to bring separate chargers with me when traveling. I have everything I need in this little carrying case: a MagSafe charger for my iPhone 15 Pro, an Apple Watch charging puck, and a spot to charge my AirPods Pro. Mophie also provides a power adapter and a USB-C cable (though I wish these were also pink, but they’re black).

Since the Cherry Blossom version uses the newer style instead of the original, the charger has the capability to fast charge your Apple Watch, like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. And since it’s MagSafe charging, it reaches 15W wireless speeds for my iPhone 15 Pro.

Despite this being marketed as an Apple charger, you could technically use the MagSafe wireless charger to charge Android phones, too; just don’t expect the MagSafe element to work. The AirPods slot can also work for non-Apple wireless earbuds if they support wireless charging.

I’ve used the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger for family vacations and other travel I’ve done, and it’s a fantastic accessory for your travel kit. The Cherry Blossom version is my new favorite, and I’ll be taking this one along whenever I’m traveling — whether it’s for work or personal trips.

Mophie’s Cherry Blossom 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is sold exclusively on Mophie’s website and Apple retail stores in Japan, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore for $150.

The bad news? It’s currently sold out on Mophie’s website, but you can try to sign up for email notifications if it comes back in stock. If you don’t mind not having the Cherry Blossom edition, you can still grab the regular version from Mophie or Apple.

