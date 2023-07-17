 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Features

Volvo EX90 price, range, release date, specs, and more

Christian de Looper
By
Front three quarter view of the 2024 Volvo EX90.

It hasn’t always been a great time to buy an electric SUV, but that’s finally changing. The Rivian R1S is here and the Kia EV9 is on the way to the U.S. soon. But there’s another option coming, and it could end up proving itself as a great option for those who like Volvo’s style and tech. The Volvo EX90 is a cousin to the ultra-low-cost EX30 and offers the same Scandinavian sense of style, combined with high-tech features and good electric range.

The EX90 isn’t here yet though. While Volvo has announced the car and a number of its features, there’s still a lot to learn about it. Curious to learn more? Here’s everything we know about the Volvo EX90 so far.

Recommended Videos

Volvo EX90 price

The Volvo EX30 is set to be one of the cheapest electric cars on the market, but don’t expect the Volvo EX90 to be similar. The EX90 is expected to start at around $80,000, which puts it in direct competition with the likes of the Rivian R1S. That could make it a tough sell against an arguably more high-tech option.

Related

Unfortunately, the Volvo EX90 will not qualify for the federal EV tax credit in the U.S., as it will not meet the requirements for sourcing and manufacturing in the U.S.

Volvo EX90 release date

The Volvo EX90 is available for reservations now, and it’s expected that deliveries will start in the first half of 2024. That, however, could change — so we’ll have to wait and see if those dates ultimately pan out.

Volvo EX90 colors and models

Profile view of the 2024 Volvo EX90.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know what the trims will be on offer for the EX90. Of course, there will be multiple options, with some offering a longer range and others offering better performance — but we have yet to find out the details of the different models and the price variations. It’s possible that the EX90 will offer the same trims as the XC90, which comes in Core, Plus, and Ultimate trims, however, we’ll have to wait and see.

We do know the different color options though. The Volvo EX90 will come in Denim Blue, Sand Dune, Crystal White, Onyx Black, Platinum Grey, Silver Dawn, and Vapour Grey color options.

Volvo EX90 charging speed and range

We don’t know the hard specs of the battery and charging speed for the EX90, but we do know that the EX90 will have a range of “up to 300 miles” and be able to recharge from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes.

The charging speed is unlikely to vary across trims, but the range will — and the phrase “up to 300 miles” suggests that the base model will probably be a fair bit less. We’re hoping that it won’t be as low as 230 or 240 miles, but rather close to 270 miles or so.

Rear three quarter view of the 2024 Volvo EX90.

It’s possible that it’ll share many charging and range specs with the Polestar 3, considering the fact that the two share a platform. The Polestar 3 is able to charge at up to 250kW, which is relatively quick — though not as fast as the 350kW charging speeds on the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Volvo EX90 performance

The Volvo EX90 will be no slouch, despite its larger size. The SUV, according to Volvo, will offer two motors for an all-wheel drive configuration and will deliver 402 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. That translates to the ability to get from 0 to 60 miles per hour in only 4.7 seconds, which is pretty quick.

It’s currently unclear if these specs are available on all models, the base model, or the highest-end model. It’s likely we’ll learn more in the near future.

Volvo EX90 tech features

The Volvo EX90 will come with a range of high-end features too, as you would expect. The car comes with Volvo’s Android Automotive-based infotainment system, so you’ll get good integration with Google Maps and other Google services. It will also support CarPlay, so Apple users will be able to stream content from their phones with ease. If the EX90 is anything like the EX30, it’ll be one of Volvo’s few cars to offer wireless CarPlay support.

Interior view of the 2024 Volvo EX90.

There will be some great driving features too, including 5G connectivity. The EX90 will come with driver assistance features like Park Pilot Assist, which should be able to identify parking spots and park on its own. There will also be adaptive cruise control. And, Volvo says that it’ll offer Level 3 autonomous driving using the suite of sensors on the top of the car, by 2025. That means that it’ll be able to drive itself on the highway, without any interruption by the driver. You’ll still have to take over on many other roads, though.

Our Volvo EX90 wishlist

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Volvo EX90. We’re hoping that the figures around range and charging are minimums rather than maximums, though that seems unlikely. We are hoping that the base model still has at least 270 miles of range or so, though.

Apart from that, we’re hoping that the SUV is relatively intuitive. Larger SUVs, especially those with seven seats, should be built for versatility. Touches like making it easy to raise and lower seats, and expand on the storage space, really help.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
Save up to 26% on Pioneer vehicle stereo receivers at Best Buy
The 6.8-inch Pioneer digital media receiver installed in a vehicle's dashboard.

If you’re looking to add some modern software to your vehicle, one great way to do so is with a new digital media receiver. Pioneer is one of the premier name brands when it comes to car audio, and right now Best Buy has deals taking place on a variety of Pioneer digital receivers, each of which can upgrade your car’s dashboard and your own mobile digital experience. Discounts reach as high as $150, and sale prices are as low as $160. Several models also include free installation.

If your vehicle was made before features like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto became standard on a new vehicle, you may be thinking you need to purchase a brand new car to gain access to such software. All you really need to do, however, is upgrade your car stereo, and it will cost you a lot less than coming up with a down payment on a new car. With these discounts currently taking place at Best Buy, you can get a Pioneer digital media receiver for

Read more
4 ways the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S. just got better for 2024
Jeep Wrangler 4xe plugged into the Jeep Power Box.

I'm a bit of a broken record at this point, but people continue to be surprised when I tell them that the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S. is the Jeep Wrangler. Not a commuter sedan or practical family SUV; a fun and off-road-ready Jeep. Beyond that, the second-best-selling plug-in hybrid is the Grand Cherokee 4xe. Perhaps Jeep is on to something here.

In this first quarter of this year, 38% of all Wranglers sold were 4xe plug-in hybrids, and I fully expect the second quarter will be even higher. A lot of that is due to aggressive federal and state tax incentives for PHEVs, and when you pair that with an incredibly desirable vehicle, you have a hit on your hands.

Read more
Tesla Cybertruck: rumored price, release date, specs and more
Tesla's Cybertruck.

First introduced in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck is unlike any pickup we've ever seen. It's electric, which isn't entirely unusual, and frankly expected from Tesla, but its futuristic design makes it stand out from everything else on the road. Whether that's a good or a bad thing is a matter of personal preference, and keep in mind we haven't seen the final, production-bound version yet. Tesla often makes tweaks to its cars before production, however, we may not have to wait long -- as Tesla says the truck will finally start shipping later this year.

In the meantime, we're taking a look at what it is, what it does, how much it will cost, and when cyber motorists will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel. We're looking at its rivals, too, and the list grows on a regular basis.
Design

Read more