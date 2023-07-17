Volvo EX90 price, range, release date, specs, and more

It hasn’t always been a great time to buy an electric SUV, but that’s finally changing. The Rivian R1S is here and the Kia EV9 is on the way to the U.S. soon. But there’s another option coming, and it could end up proving itself as a great option for those who like Volvo’s style and tech. The Volvo EX90 is a cousin to the ultra-low-cost EX30 and offers the same Scandinavian sense of style, combined with high-tech features and good electric range.

The EX90 isn’t here yet though. While Volvo has announced the car and a number of its features, there’s still a lot to learn about it. Curious to learn more? Here’s everything we know about the Volvo EX90 so far.

Volvo EX90 price

The Volvo EX30 is set to be one of the cheapest electric cars on the market, but don’t expect the Volvo EX90 to be similar. The EX90 is expected to start at around $80,000, which puts it in direct competition with the likes of the Rivian R1S. That could make it a tough sell against an arguably more high-tech option.

Unfortunately, the Volvo EX90 will not qualify for the federal EV tax credit in the U.S., as it will not meet the requirements for sourcing and manufacturing in the U.S.

Volvo EX90 release date

The Volvo EX90 is available for reservations now, and it’s expected that deliveries will start in the first half of 2024. That, however, could change — so we’ll have to wait and see if those dates ultimately pan out.

Volvo EX90 colors and models

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know what the trims will be on offer for the EX90. Of course, there will be multiple options, with some offering a longer range and others offering better performance — but we have yet to find out the details of the different models and the price variations. It’s possible that the EX90 will offer the same trims as the XC90, which comes in Core, Plus, and Ultimate trims, however, we’ll have to wait and see.

We do know the different color options though. The Volvo EX90 will come in Denim Blue, Sand Dune, Crystal White, Onyx Black, Platinum Grey, Silver Dawn, and Vapour Grey color options.

Volvo EX90 charging speed and range

We don’t know the hard specs of the battery and charging speed for the EX90, but we do know that the EX90 will have a range of “up to 300 miles” and be able to recharge from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes.

The charging speed is unlikely to vary across trims, but the range will — and the phrase “up to 300 miles” suggests that the base model will probably be a fair bit less. We’re hoping that it won’t be as low as 230 or 240 miles, but rather close to 270 miles or so.

It’s possible that it’ll share many charging and range specs with the Polestar 3, considering the fact that the two share a platform. The Polestar 3 is able to charge at up to 250kW, which is relatively quick — though not as fast as the 350kW charging speeds on the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Volvo EX90 performance

The Volvo EX90 will be no slouch, despite its larger size. The SUV, according to Volvo, will offer two motors for an all-wheel drive configuration and will deliver 402 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. That translates to the ability to get from 0 to 60 miles per hour in only 4.7 seconds, which is pretty quick.

It’s currently unclear if these specs are available on all models, the base model, or the highest-end model. It’s likely we’ll learn more in the near future.

Volvo EX90 tech features

The Volvo EX90 will come with a range of high-end features too, as you would expect. The car comes with Volvo’s Android Automotive-based infotainment system, so you’ll get good integration with Google Maps and other Google services. It will also support CarPlay, so Apple users will be able to stream content from their phones with ease. If the EX90 is anything like the EX30, it’ll be one of Volvo’s few cars to offer wireless CarPlay support.

There will be some great driving features too, including 5G connectivity. The EX90 will come with driver assistance features like Park Pilot Assist, which should be able to identify parking spots and park on its own. There will also be adaptive cruise control. And, Volvo says that it’ll offer Level 3 autonomous driving using the suite of sensors on the top of the car, by 2025. That means that it’ll be able to drive itself on the highway, without any interruption by the driver. You’ll still have to take over on many other roads, though.

Our Volvo EX90 wishlist

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Volvo EX90. We’re hoping that the figures around range and charging are minimums rather than maximums, though that seems unlikely. We are hoping that the base model still has at least 270 miles of range or so, though.

Apart from that, we’re hoping that the SUV is relatively intuitive. Larger SUVs, especially those with seven seats, should be built for versatility. Touches like making it easy to raise and lower seats, and expand on the storage space, really help.

