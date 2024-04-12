Mercedes-Benz EQG: range, price, release date, and more

The G-Class is going electric. We already knew that Mercedes-Benz was working on an electric, small-size G-Wagon, but it looks like the company is also working on a larger G-Class SUV, in the form of the EQG. In fact, Mercedes has gone as far as to show off a concept version of the off-roader.

While there’s much we don’t know about what will become the production model of the EQG, Mercedes has also shared a lot about it. Curious about whether the Mercedes-Benz EQG could be the EV for you? Here’s everything we know so far.

Design

Fear not — the EQG will retain many of the design aspects of the G-Class that you already know and love but with a modern face-lift. The EQG will keep the boxy design that gives the G-Class a classic look but with some additional modern styling, at least if the concept version is anything to go by.

For example, the Concept EQG offers accent lighting around the exterior of the car, including light bars along the sides and lights encircling the area where the front grille is on the non-electric version. There’s even a light bar on the roof rack. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how much of this ends up in the final version of the vehicle — it looks like something that wouldn’t necessarily ship on the final iteration of a car. We’ve seen camouflaged final versions of the EQG, but it’s unclear if those lighting accents are covered up in images we’ve seen or if they’re simply not there.

Apart from that, the design is quite similar to the existing G-Class. The car offers a two-tone color scheme, with the bottom half silver and the top half black. It looks relatively rugged, just like the current G-Class.

Interior and tech

The interior of the car is likely to be a little different, too, though Mercedes has been closing the gap between the interior design of its gas-powered cars and electric ones. The concept iteration shows an interior with similar design sensibilities to current Mercedes EVs, with a dual display setup for infotainment and instrument monitoring.

Apart from that, interior styling looks slightly less rugged than some might expect, with seemingly plush padding and premium materials overall. That’s far from a bad thing — and to be fair, the vehicle doesn’t quite look as precious as the interior of a car like the EQS. But for a truly rugged interior, some buyers might turn to something from Rivian, for example.

Performance

The Mercedes EQG is expected to be a high-performing vehicle. The concept version of the vehicle has four motors — one powering each wheel. This will give the vehicle excellent off-road performance, but depending on how the car manages the power of these motors, it could also make it incredibly fast. Mercedes hasn’t given many details about its on-road performance, though.

We have yet to find out more about the performance of the vehicle — so we’ll have to wait and see just how fast it is.

Range and charging

Mercedes says that the EQG will offer a new generation of energy-dense batteries, however it’s unclear if they will be available as a long-range option or as standard. Mercedes-Benz has shown off these batteries in the past, but only in the EQXX concept. Still, that vehicle achieved a stunning range of 620 miles, so the same tech in a consumer vehicle gives us a lot of hope. However, the EQXX was built for range rather than performance and only had one motor, so the EQG’s range will likely be much lower.

Regardless, we’ll have to wait for real-world range estimates for the EQG. We also don’t yet know exactly how fast the vehicle will charge, but hopefully, it’ll charge at a minimum of 200 kilowatts and get from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes.

Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-Benz EQG will likely be announced in its final version this year for the 2025 model year. If that happens, customers will likely be able to order the vehicle toward the end of this year.

It will probably be expensive though. The EQG’s final pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the vehicle is said to have a starting price between $150,000 and $200,000, according to Car And Driver.

Our Mercedes-Benz EQG wish list

Most of our wants surrounding the EQG have to do with range and charging. We’re hoping that even the base version of the vehicle will offer at least 300 miles of range, especially given the expected price of the car. We’re also hoping that the EQG will be able to charge at 250kW, at least. This will allow drivers to charge to a decent amount in under 30 minutes, which is starting to feel like the bare minimum in a world with relatively affordable 350kW vehicles that can charge to 80% in under 20 minutes.

