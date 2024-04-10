 Skip to main content
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan gets new face, bigger battery

Stephen Edelstein
By
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan front-quarter view.
Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan arrived during the 2022 model year as the flagship of Mercedes’ EV fleet. But now that it’s been on sale for a few years, it’s time for this flagship to get a refit so that it can stay competitive with other six-figure electric sedans like the BMW i7, Lucid Air, and Tesla Model S. The updated EQS sedan is scheduled to reach dealerships later this year as a 2025 model.

One of the most controversial features of the EQS has been its unorthodox streamlined shape, which makes the EQS one of the most aerodynamic sedans around, but also means it doesn’t look much like a traditional Mercedes. For 2025, the EQS takes a step closer to that traditional look with a new grille featuring chrome bars like on the Mercedes S-Class. It also sports the brand’s trademark hood ornament.

The changes are more than skin deep, though. The 2025 EQS gets a 118.0 kilowatt-hour battery pack, compared to 107.8 kWh for the 2024 model. Mercedes hasn’t released updated range figures, but for reference, the 2024 EQS maxes out at 352 miles in single-motor rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ form.

Related

The 2025 EQS sedan can also recapture more energy through regenerative braking, Mercedes claims, and changes have also been made to improve pedal feel. Dual-motor all-wheel drive models will continue to be offered with a front axle disconnect system to improve efficiency under light throttle loads, while a heat pump should help minimize range loss in cold weather.

Upfront, the EQS still gets the dashboard-spanning Hyperscreen as standard equipment. It incorporates central and fron passenger touchscreens and a digital instrument cluster for roughly 56.0 inches of screen space. Rear-seat passengers also get a bit more luxury in the form of an Executive Interior Package. This includes reclining rear seats with pneumatically adjustable seat depth, rapid heating, and neck and shoulder heaters.

1 of 8
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan front view.
Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan front-quarter view.
Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan profile view.
Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan rear view.
Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan hood ornament.
Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan rear seats.
Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan rear seats.
Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan dashboard.
Mercedes-Benz

Digital key functionality is available as well, along with over-the-air (OTA) update capability that’s already been used to add features like Dolby Atmos and a YouTube app to existing vehicles.

Pricing will be revealed at a later date, but the EQS sedan will remain positioned at the top of an EQ lineup that also includes the EQS SUV, EQE sedan, and EQE SUV. These models, which share the EQS sedan’s EVA 2 platform, will get some of the same updates in the near future.

Stephen Edelstein
Stephen Edelstein
Contributing Editor
Stephen is a freelance automotive journalist covering all things cars. He likes anything with four wheels, from classic cars…
Mercedes-Benz brings ChatGPT voice control to its cars
The interior of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

The AI-powered chatbot that’s taken the world by storm this year is gradually edging its way into various parts of our lives, including our cars.

Keen for a piece of the action, Mercedes-Benz announced recently that it’s bringing ChatGPT to voice control in its vehicles as part of a plan to make its Hey Mercedes voice assistant “even more intuitive.”

Read more
Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven concept looks to the past for inspiration
Overhead view of the Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven concept.

Mercedes-Benz this week unveiled a new electric concept car that looks back as well as forward. It's called the Vision One-Eleven, and it's a reminder that car designers have a long history of predicting the future.

The Vision One-Eleven is inspired by the C111 series of experimental vehicles that first appeared in 1969. With their aerodynamic styling, roof-hinged gullwing doors, and distinctive orange paint, the C111 cars became fixtures of auto show stands and car-magazine features throughout the 1970s. They were more than show cars, though, testing then-trendy ideas like fiberglass body panels and rotary engines.

Read more
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is old-school luxury — electrified
Front three quarter view of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing for an electric future with its EQ models, a line of EVs with futuristic aerodynamic styling and all of the latest infotainment tech. With several EQ models already in production, Mercedes is shifting focus to more traditional luxury.
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is the first all-electric vehicle from Maybach, the ultra-luxury subbrand of Mercedes. It takes the EQS SUV launched in 2022 and bathes it in opulence, adding more chrome on the outside and more creature comforts on the inside.
Scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. this fall, the Maybach is an unusual EV proposition, taking what is supposed be a forward-thinking design and wrapping it in old-school luxury. Ahead of its launch, Digital Trends got an up-close look at the Maybach EQS SUV to see how Mercedes is trying to balance those two aspects.

Germany's Rolls-Royce goes electric
The Maybach name has great historical significance for Mercedes. Wilhelm Maybach was one of the earliest automotive engineers. He designed the first Mercedes-branded car for the Daimler company (now Daimler-Benz), but struck out on his own after a falling out with company management. His eponymous company built Zeppelin engines, luxury cars, and, during World War II, engines for German military vehicles.
Daimler-Benz took control of Maybach in the 1960s, but left the passenger-car business dormant. Mercedes then revived the Maybach name in the early 2000s as a competitor to the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley, both of which are owned by rival German automakers. Given Wilhelm Maybach's history with Mercedes, it essentially brought things full circle.
The 21st-century Maybach brand started out with standalone models in the form of the Maybach 57 and Maybach 62 sedans (as well as the stunning Exelero prototype), but production ended in 2012 amid dwindling sales. Mercedes then switched to making Maybach-branded versions of existing models like the S-Class sedan and GLS-Class SUV, a pattern that continues with the Maybach EQS SUV.

Read more