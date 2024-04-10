2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan gets new face, bigger battery

The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan arrived during the 2022 model year as the flagship of Mercedes’ EV fleet. But now that it’s been on sale for a few years, it’s time for this flagship to get a refit so that it can stay competitive with other six-figure electric sedans like the BMW i7, Lucid Air, and Tesla Model S. The updated EQS sedan is scheduled to reach dealerships later this year as a 2025 model.

One of the most controversial features of the EQS has been its unorthodox streamlined shape, which makes the EQS one of the most aerodynamic sedans around, but also means it doesn’t look much like a traditional Mercedes. For 2025, the EQS takes a step closer to that traditional look with a new grille featuring chrome bars like on the Mercedes S-Class. It also sports the brand’s trademark hood ornament.

The changes are more than skin deep, though. The 2025 EQS gets a 118.0 kilowatt-hour battery pack, compared to 107.8 kWh for the 2024 model. Mercedes hasn’t released updated range figures, but for reference, the 2024 EQS maxes out at 352 miles in single-motor rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ form.

The 2025 EQS sedan can also recapture more energy through regenerative braking, Mercedes claims, and changes have also been made to improve pedal feel. Dual-motor all-wheel drive models will continue to be offered with a front axle disconnect system to improve efficiency under light throttle loads, while a heat pump should help minimize range loss in cold weather.

Upfront, the EQS still gets the dashboard-spanning Hyperscreen as standard equipment. It incorporates central and fron passenger touchscreens and a digital instrument cluster for roughly 56.0 inches of screen space. Rear-seat passengers also get a bit more luxury in the form of an Executive Interior Package. This includes reclining rear seats with pneumatically adjustable seat depth, rapid heating, and neck and shoulder heaters.

Digital key functionality is available as well, along with over-the-air (OTA) update capability that’s already been used to add features like Dolby Atmos and a YouTube app to existing vehicles.

Pricing will be revealed at a later date, but the EQS sedan will remain positioned at the top of an EQ lineup that also includes the EQS SUV, EQE sedan, and EQE SUV. These models, which share the EQS sedan’s EVA 2 platform, will get some of the same updates in the near future.

