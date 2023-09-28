 Skip to main content
Upcoming movies: New movie release dates in 2023 and 2024

Earlier this month, we took a look at the most anticipated movies of fall 2023. But now, it’s time to look ahead at all of the upcoming movies set for release in late 2023 and early 2024.

As you may have heard, the word out of Hollywood is that the WGA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative deal to end the writers’ strike. Presumably ending the SAG-AFTRA strike will be the next thing on the agenda. This is important to keep in mind for the upcoming movies because all films and TV shows have been at a standstill for months, and the 2024 release dates are tentative at best. That’s one of the reasons why the 2024 schedule looks so empty at the moment. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done by both the writers and the actors before a lot of these movies are going to be ready, so don’t be too shocked if the release dates change again. Some of them could even slip into 2025.

For now, let’s just celebrate the potential end of labor strife in Hollywood and start making plans for our movie nights this year and beyond.

Upcoming movies in October 2023

Taylor Swift in concert from The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift Productions
Title Cast Release date
Dicks: The Musical Aaron Jackson, Josh Sharp October 6, 2023
The Exorcist: Believer Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr. October 6, 2023
Freelance John Cena, Alison Brie October 6, 2023
Dear David Augustus Prew, Andrea Bang October 13, 2023
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Taylor Swift October 13, 2023
Killers of the Flower Moon Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio October 20, 2023
Nyad Annette Bening, Jodie Foster October 20, 2023
Pain Hustlers Emily Blunt, Chris Evans October 20, 2023
White Bird Helen Mirren, Orlando Schwerdt October 25, 2023
Five Nights at Freddy’s Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail October 27, 2023
Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow Ronny Chieng October 27, 2023
The Killer Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton October 27, 2023
Sight Terry Chen, Greg Kinnear October 27, 2023

Upcoming movies in November 2023

The cast of The Marvels.
Marvel Studios
Title Cast Release date
All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt Charleen McClure, Moses Ingram November 3, 2023
Priscilla Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi November 3, 2023
Rustin Colman Domingo, Chris Rock November 3, 2023
What Happens Later Meg Ryan, David Duchovny November 3, 2023
American Fiction Elle Sciore, Adam Brody November 10, 2023
Dream Scenario Nicolas Cage, Michael Cera November 10, 2023
The Marvels Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris November 10, 2023
Journey to Bethlehem Antonio Banderas, Antonio Cantos November 10, 2023
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth November 17, 2023
May December Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore November 17, 2023
Next Goal Wins Michael Fassbender, David Kightley November 17, 2023
Rustin (Netflix Release) Colman Domingo, Chris Rock November 17, 2023
Thanksgiving Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque November 17, 2023
Trolls Band Together Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake November 17, 2023
Maestro Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan November 22, 2023
Napoleon Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby November 22, 2023
Wish Ariana DeBose, Alan Tudyk November 22, 2023
The Holdovers Paul Giamatti, Tate Donovan November 22, 2023

Upcoming movies in December 2023

Timothée Chalamet in Wonka.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Title Cast Release date
The Bikeriders Jodie Comer, Austin Butler December 1, 2023
Magazine Dreams Jonathan Majors, Harrison Page December 8, 2023
Poor Things Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo December 8, 2023
The Zone of Interest Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel December 8, 2023
Anyone But You Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell December 15, 2023
Wonka Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman December 15, 2023
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II December 20, 2023
All of Us Strangers Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott December 22, 2023
Migration Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina December 22, 2023
The Iron Claw Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White December 22, 2023
The Boys In The Boat Joel Edgerton, Courtney Henggeler, December 25, 2023
The Color Purple Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey December 25, 2023

Upcoming movies in January 2024

Bob Marley: One Love - Teaser Trailer (2024 Movie)
Title Cast Release date
Night Swim Kerry Condon, Wyatt Russell, Ben Sinclair January 5, 2024
The Beekeeper Jason Statham, Jeremy Irons, Josh Hutcherson January 12, 2024
The Book of Clarence Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, LaKeith Stanfield January 12, 2024
Mean Girls Musical Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho January 12, 2024
Distant Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott January 19, 2024
The Tiger’s Apprentice Leah Lewis, Michelle Yeoh, Sandra Oh January 19, 2024
The Underdoggs George Lopez, Tika Sumpter, Snoop Dogg January 26, 2024

Upcoming movies in February 2024

Sharon Stone in What About Love.
XWS
Title Cast Release date
Imaginary Veronica Falcón, Betty Buckley, Dane DiLiegro February 2, 2024
Wise Guys Robert De Niro, Kathrine Narducci, Debra Messing February 2, 2024
Dirty Dancing Sequel Jennifer Grey February 9, 2024
Spore Liza Koshy, Casey Metcalfe, Caspar Jennings February 9, 2024
Bob Marley: One Love Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch February 14, 2024
Madame Web Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson February 14, 2024
What About Love Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone February 14, 2024
Drive-Away Dolls Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Matt Damon February 23, 2024
Ordinary Angels Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis February 23, 2024

Upcoming movies in March 2024

The cast of Kung Fu Panda.
DreamWorks Animation
Title Cast Release date
Elio America Ferrera, Yonas Kibrea March 1, 2024
The Fall Guy Ryan Gosling, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer March 1, 2024
Kung Fu Panda 4 Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie March 8, 2024
A Quiet Place: Day One Alex Wolff, Denis O’Hare, Djimon Hounsou March 8, 2024
Dune: Part Two Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler March 15, 2024
Disney’s Snow White Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap March 22, 2024
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon March 29, 2024
Mickey 17 Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun March 29, 2024

Upcoming movies in April 2024

Godzilla x Kong: Title Reveal
Title Cast Release date
Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Thriller TBD April 5, 2024
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Rachel House April 12, 2024
Abducting Abigail Angus Cloud, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton April 19, 2024

Upcoming Movies in May 2024

The logo for Deadpool 3.
Marvel Studios
Title Cast Release date
Deadpool 3 Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner May 5, 2024
Furiosa Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Angus Sampson May 24, 2024
Garfield Chris Pratt, Hannah Waddingham, Samuel L. Jackson May 24, 2024
Imaginary Friends Emily Blunt, Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon May 24, 2024
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Freya Allan, Dichen Lachman, Kevin Durand May 24, 2024

Upcoming movies in June 2024

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell turn around in a small car, looking concerned.
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures
Title Cast Release date
Ballerina Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves June 7, 2024
The Watchers Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré June 7, 2024
Bad Boys 4 Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig June 14, 2024
Pixar’s Inside Out 2 Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black June 14, 2024
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg June 28, 2024

Upcoming movies in July 2024

Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Marvel Studios
Title Cast Release date
Despicable Me 4 Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove July 3, 2024
Mufasa: The Lion King Aaron Pierre, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner July 5, 2024
Venom 3 Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor July 12, 2024
The Hunchback of Notre Dame TBD July 19, 2024
Twisters Kiernan Shipka, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones July 19, 2024
Captain America: Brave New World Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson July 26, 2024

Upcoming movies in August 2024

KRAVEN THE HUNTER – Official Red Band Trailer (HD)
Title Cast Release date
Harold and the Purple Crayon Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Tanya Reynolds August 2, 2024
Trap TBD August 2, 2024
Flint Strong Brian Tyree Henry, Olunike Adeliyi, Ryan Destiny August 9, 2024
Speak No Evil Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja van Huêt August 9, 2024
Alien: Romulus Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny, Archie Renaux August 16, 2024
Kraven the Hunter Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose August 30, 2024

Upcoming movies in September 2024

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Title Cast Release date
Beetlejuice 2 Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci September 6, 2024
Transformers One Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm September 13, 2024
Monkeypaw Movie TBD September 27, 2024

Upcoming movies in October 2024

JOKER 2: Folie à Deux Teaser (2024)
Title Cast Release date
Joker: Folie à Deux Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz October 4, 2024
Smile 2 Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner October 18, 2024

Upcoming movies in November 2024

Title Cast Release date
Amateur Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Julianne Nicholson November 8, 2024
Gladiator 2 Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal November 22, 2024
Wicked: Part One Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey November 22, 2024

Upcoming movies in December 2024

Title Cast Release date
Karate Kid TBD December 13, 2024
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Miranda Otto, Brian Cox, Luke Pasqualino December 13, 2024
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 James Marsden, Idris Elba, Ben Schwartz December 20, 2024
Thunderbolts Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Steven Yeun December 20, 2024
Untitled Jordan Peele Movie TBD December 25, 2024

