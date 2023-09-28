Upcoming movies: New movie release dates in 2023 and 2024

As you may have heard, the word out of Hollywood is that the WGA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative deal to end the writers’ strike. Presumably ending the SAG-AFTRA strike will be the next thing on the agenda. This is important to keep in mind for the upcoming movies because all films and TV shows have been at a standstill for months, and the 2024 release dates are tentative at best. That’s one of the reasons why the 2024 schedule looks so empty at the moment. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done by both the writers and the actors before a lot of these movies are going to be ready, so don’t be too shocked if the release dates change again. Some of them could even slip into 2025.
Recommended Videos
For now, let’s just celebrate the potential end of labor strife in Hollywood and start making plans for our movie nights this year and beyond.
The summer movie season may be officially over, but as certain die-hard cinephiles already know, the final months of this year already look very promising. Not only are several living legends set to return to the big screen this fall and winter, but some of them are coming back with what seem like their biggest, most ambitious, and weirdest projects in years. Moviegoers shouldn’t, in other words, spend too much time mourning the conclusion of the summer movie season — not when there are so many exciting titles slated to hit theaters over the course of the coming months.
With all this in mind, here are five theatrical movies (i.e., no streaming exclusives) that we can’t wait to see throughout the remaining months of 2023.
1. Killers of the Flower Moon (October 20)
Killers of the Flower Moon — Official Trailer
3 horror movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September
Hot on the heels of the back-to-school season, it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming holidays. But before Thanksgiving and Christmas, there’s one other sweet treat-filled event to enjoy: Halloween! There’s nothing better than pairing a spooky, scary movie with themed cupcakes and candy bars to celebrate your love of everything macabre. You don’t have to wait until Halloween night to dive in, either. Start the horror early this month.
Prepare yourself for the terrifying films, elaborate costumes, and ghoulish delights to come with a few tantalizing horror flicks. Not sure what to choose for September? We have selected three horror movies on Prime Video that will be worth your while.
The Ring (2002)
The Ring - Trailer (2002)
The best movies on Hulu right now (September 2023)
The primary reason why Hulu is a better streaming service for films than Disney+ is that it features a truly expansive cinematic library that has something for everyone. Horror, romance, action, and comedy fans have a lot of options to choose from, and even R-rated films are fair game. This month, Hulu's new offerings include the dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, as well as the sports comedy Bend it Like Beckham, and the delightful LEGO Movie and its sequel and spinoffs. Horror fans are also in for an early Halloween treat with the remake of Evil Dead.
Are you looking to keep up with all of the new movies coming to Hulu every month? We're already on top of it for you with our updated list of the best movies on Hulu right now.