Upcoming movies: New movie release dates in 2023 and 2024

Earlier this month, we took a look at the most anticipated movies of fall 2023. But now, it’s time to look ahead at all of the upcoming movies set for release in late 2023 and early 2024.

As you may have heard, the word out of Hollywood is that the WGA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative deal to end the writers’ strike. Presumably ending the SAG-AFTRA strike will be the next thing on the agenda. This is important to keep in mind for the upcoming movies because all films and TV shows have been at a standstill for months, and the 2024 release dates are tentative at best. That’s one of the reasons why the 2024 schedule looks so empty at the moment. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done by both the writers and the actors before a lot of these movies are going to be ready, so don’t be too shocked if the release dates change again. Some of them could even slip into 2025.

For now, let’s just celebrate the potential end of labor strife in Hollywood and start making plans for our movie nights this year and beyond.

Upcoming movies in October 2023

Title Cast Release date Dicks: The Musical Aaron Jackson, Josh Sharp October 6, 2023 The Exorcist: Believer Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr. October 6, 2023 Freelance John Cena, Alison Brie October 6, 2023 Dear David Augustus Prew, Andrea Bang October 13, 2023 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Taylor Swift October 13, 2023 Killers of the Flower Moon Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio October 20, 2023 Nyad Annette Bening, Jodie Foster October 20, 2023 Pain Hustlers Emily Blunt, Chris Evans October 20, 2023 White Bird Helen Mirren, Orlando Schwerdt October 25, 2023 Five Nights at Freddy’s Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail October 27, 2023 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow Ronny Chieng October 27, 2023 The Killer Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton October 27, 2023 Sight Terry Chen, Greg Kinnear October 27, 2023

Upcoming movies in November 2023

Title Cast Release date All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt Charleen McClure, Moses Ingram November 3, 2023 Priscilla Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi November 3, 2023 Rustin Colman Domingo, Chris Rock November 3, 2023 What Happens Later Meg Ryan, David Duchovny November 3, 2023 American Fiction Elle Sciore, Adam Brody November 10, 2023 Dream Scenario Nicolas Cage, Michael Cera November 10, 2023 The Marvels Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris November 10, 2023 Journey to Bethlehem Antonio Banderas, Antonio Cantos November 10, 2023 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth November 17, 2023 May December Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore November 17, 2023 Next Goal Wins Michael Fassbender, David Kightley November 17, 2023 Rustin (Netflix Release) Colman Domingo, Chris Rock November 17, 2023 Thanksgiving Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque November 17, 2023 Trolls Band Together Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake November 17, 2023 Maestro Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan November 22, 2023 Napoleon Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby November 22, 2023 Wish Ariana DeBose, Alan Tudyk November 22, 2023 The Holdovers Paul Giamatti, Tate Donovan November 22, 2023

Upcoming movies in December 2023

Title Cast Release date The Bikeriders Jodie Comer, Austin Butler December 1, 2023 Magazine Dreams Jonathan Majors, Harrison Page December 8, 2023 Poor Things Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo December 8, 2023 The Zone of Interest Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel December 8, 2023 Anyone But You Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell December 15, 2023 Wonka Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman December 15, 2023 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II December 20, 2023 All of Us Strangers Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott December 22, 2023 Migration Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina December 22, 2023 The Iron Claw Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White December 22, 2023 The Boys In The Boat Joel Edgerton, Courtney Henggeler, December 25, 2023 The Color Purple Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey December 25, 2023

Upcoming movies in January 2024

Bob Marley: One Love - Teaser Trailer (2024 Movie)

Title Cast Release date Night Swim Kerry Condon, Wyatt Russell, Ben Sinclair January 5, 2024 The Beekeeper Jason Statham, Jeremy Irons, Josh Hutcherson January 12, 2024 The Book of Clarence Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, LaKeith Stanfield January 12, 2024 Mean Girls Musical Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho January 12, 2024 Distant Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott January 19, 2024 The Tiger’s Apprentice Leah Lewis, Michelle Yeoh, Sandra Oh January 19, 2024 The Underdoggs George Lopez, Tika Sumpter, Snoop Dogg January 26, 2024

Upcoming movies in February 2024

Title Cast Release date Imaginary Veronica Falcón, Betty Buckley, Dane DiLiegro February 2, 2024 Wise Guys Robert De Niro, Kathrine Narducci, Debra Messing February 2, 2024 Dirty Dancing Sequel Jennifer Grey February 9, 2024 Spore Liza Koshy, Casey Metcalfe, Caspar Jennings February 9, 2024 Bob Marley: One Love Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch February 14, 2024 Madame Web Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson February 14, 2024 What About Love Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone February 14, 2024 Drive-Away Dolls Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Matt Damon February 23, 2024 Ordinary Angels Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis February 23, 2024

Upcoming movies in March 2024

Title Cast Release date Elio America Ferrera, Yonas Kibrea March 1, 2024 The Fall Guy Ryan Gosling, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer March 1, 2024 Kung Fu Panda 4 Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie March 8, 2024 A Quiet Place: Day One Alex Wolff, Denis O’Hare, Djimon Hounsou March 8, 2024 Dune: Part Two Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler March 15, 2024 Disney’s Snow White Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap March 22, 2024 Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon March 29, 2024 Mickey 17 Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun March 29, 2024

Upcoming movies in April 2024

Godzilla x Kong: Title Reveal

Title Cast Release date Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Thriller TBD April 5, 2024 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Rachel House April 12, 2024 Abducting Abigail Angus Cloud, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton April 19, 2024

Upcoming Movies in May 2024

Title Cast Release date Deadpool 3 Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner May 5, 2024 Furiosa Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Angus Sampson May 24, 2024 Garfield Chris Pratt, Hannah Waddingham, Samuel L. Jackson May 24, 2024 Imaginary Friends Emily Blunt, Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon May 24, 2024 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Freya Allan, Dichen Lachman, Kevin Durand May 24, 2024

Upcoming movies in June 2024

Title Cast Release date Ballerina Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves June 7, 2024 The Watchers Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré June 7, 2024 Bad Boys 4 Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig June 14, 2024 Pixar’s Inside Out 2 Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black June 14, 2024 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg June 28, 2024

Upcoming movies in July 2024

Title Cast Release date Despicable Me 4 Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove July 3, 2024 Mufasa: The Lion King Aaron Pierre, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner July 5, 2024 Venom 3 Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor July 12, 2024 The Hunchback of Notre Dame TBD July 19, 2024 Twisters Kiernan Shipka, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones July 19, 2024 Captain America: Brave New World Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson July 26, 2024

Upcoming movies in August 2024

KRAVEN THE HUNTER – Official Red Band Trailer (HD)

Title Cast Release date Harold and the Purple Crayon Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Tanya Reynolds August 2, 2024 Trap TBD August 2, 2024 Flint Strong Brian Tyree Henry, Olunike Adeliyi, Ryan Destiny August 9, 2024 Speak No Evil Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja van Huêt August 9, 2024 Alien: Romulus Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny, Archie Renaux August 16, 2024 Kraven the Hunter Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose August 30, 2024

Upcoming movies in September 2024

Title Cast Release date Beetlejuice 2 Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci September 6, 2024 Transformers One Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm September 13, 2024 Monkeypaw Movie TBD September 27, 2024

Upcoming movies in October 2024

JOKER 2: Folie à Deux Teaser (2024)

Title Cast Release date Joker: Folie à Deux Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz October 4, 2024 Smile 2 Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner October 18, 2024

Upcoming movies in November 2024

Title Cast Release date Amateur Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Julianne Nicholson November 8, 2024 Gladiator 2 Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal November 22, 2024 Wicked: Part One Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey November 22, 2024

Upcoming movies in December 2024

Title Cast Release date Karate Kid TBD December 13, 2024 The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Miranda Otto, Brian Cox, Luke Pasqualino December 13, 2024 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 James Marsden, Idris Elba, Ben Schwartz December 20, 2024 Thunderbolts Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Steven Yeun December 20, 2024 Untitled Jordan Peele Movie TBD December 25, 2024

