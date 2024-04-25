5 great movies leaving Hulu in April 2024 you have to watch now

The days are running out for April, and if you’re a Hulu subscriber, that means some of the streamer’s best movies are on their way out the door. And because many of the movies leaving Hulu in April are from outside studios, there’s no guarantee that they’ll be back in the future.

Since there’s less than a week left in April, there’s really only one solution: Make time for the movies that you want to see. To help you make you’re plans, we’re sharing our list of the five great movies leaving Hulu in April that you have to watch before the end of the month.

Stand by Me (1986)

Stand By Me is one of the few non-horror stories by Stephen King to be adapted to the big screen. It’s also fondly remembered as a great coming-of-age film with a terrific cast. In the 1960s, a group of young boys hear secondhand that another boy’s body has been found. Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix), Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman), and Vern Tessio (Jerry O’Connell) see this as a chance to become local heroes if they can locate the body by themselves.

Their unsupervised journey becomes dangerous when they make enemies out of John “Ace” Merrill (Kiefer Sutherland) and his gang. But for Gordon, the biggest obstacle that he has to overcome is his grief over his late older brother, Denny (John Cusack), as well as his strained relationship with his parents.

Watch Stand By Me on Hulu.

Ghostbusters (1984)

It may be springtime, but the Ghostbusters are never out of season! Hulu has both of the original Ghostbusters movies through the end of April, but the first one is still among the all-time great comedies. Scientists Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), as well as a regular guy named Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), make a killing as ghost exterminators in New York City.

What the Ghostbusters don’t realize is that their greatest threat is bigger than any single ghost. And the plot to destroy our world is centered around two innocent people: Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver) and Louis Tully (Rick Moranis). If the Ghostbusters can’t solve this in time, then there’s going to be mass hysteria.

Watch Ghostbusters on Hulu.

Failure to Launch (2006)

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Paula has a calling in Failure to Launch. She’s figured out how to build up men’s confidence by temporarily dating them and convincing them to move out of their parents’ homes. All for a price, of course. Al (Terry Bradshaw) and Sue (Kathy Bates) realize that Paula’s services could be just what they’re looking for to help their son, Tripp (Matthew McConaughey), grow up and move on with his life.

Normally, Paula would agree with her new clients. But there’s more to Tripp’s refusal to move out than mere insecurity. And before she knows it, Paula is crossing emotional lines with Tripp that she may not be able to walk back.

Watch Failure To Launch on Hulu.

Wonder Woman (2017)

There is something deliciously ironic about having one of Warner Bros.’ top superheroes on both Hulu and Disney+, which are owned by the same company that makes Marvel movies. The original Wonder Woman was far and away the best of the two films to date — although setting it during World War I still wasn’t enough to avoid the Captain America comparisons.

This was Gal Gadot’s first solo appearance as Diana/Wonder Woman, and she’s especially great in the role when playing off of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. It’s Steve who makes Diana realize that she has to leave her isolated island home behind in order to confront Ares, the God of War and the last living Olympian.

Watch Wonder Woman on Hulu.

Escape from Pretoria (2020)

Escape from Pretoria is based on the real-life story of Tim Jenkin (Daniel Radcliffe) and Stephen Lee (Daniel Webster), a pair of South African anti-apartheid activists in the 1970s. After Jenkin and Lee are arrested for their political crimes against the state, they are sentenced and held at Pretoria prison.

A veteran prisoner, Denis Goldberg (Ian Hart), encourages Jenkin and Lee to acclimate to their captivity. However, Jenkin and Lee realize that the prison is far from secure, and they’re willing to escape or die trying in order to continue their battle against apartheid.

Watch Escape from Pretoria on Hulu.

