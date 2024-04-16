 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 BritBox shows you should watch in April 2024

Joe Allen
By
Two women talk to each other while a man stares at them from behind.
BBC1

While Hollywood is often seen as the best place in the world to make entertainment, you’ve probably wondered on more than one occasion whether that was actually the case. After all, in spite of their much smaller population, the Brits seem to churn out some pretty excellent films and TV shows at a pretty regular clip.

And what’s even better is that they don’t keep to the same kind of rigid schedule that many U.S. shows do. Shows return only when they want to, and can run for as long as they please. Americans have started to adopt that model more recently, and to great success. If you’re looking for the real thing, though, it’s better to just check out what’s available on BritBox, which is home to plenty of great British-made content. We’ve pulled out three shows from the streaming service worth checking out this month.

Recommended Videos

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Pride and Prejudice (1995) Trailer (1080p)

The debates over which adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is the best will likely rage forever, but one of the definitive versions is undoubtedly 1995’s Pride and Prejudice miniseries, which stars Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy. Anyone familiar with the story of Pride and Prejudice won’t be confused by what happens in the miniseries.

Related

Like the widely beloved novel on which it’s based, the series follows the Bennet sisters as they try to navigate class and polite society in an attempt to find genuine relationships. This adaptation is great not just because of Firth, but because it understands Austen’s slightly sardonic tone.

Chewing Gum (2015-2017)

Chewing Gum | What to Expect From Season 1

Before she became the creator of I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel created another brilliant series with Chewing Gum. The series follows Coel’s character, a Beyoncé mega-fan, as she navigates the transition to full adulthood, and has to deal with the strictures of her religious beliefs.

While I May Destroy You had its moments of levity, Chewing Gum is a much lighter series that is more focused on slices of life, even if that life is a bit heightened. Michaela Coel has emerged as one of the great creative voices of her generation, and Chewing Gum will get you in on the ground floor of everything that makes her brilliant.

House of Cards (1990)

House of Cards trailer

The American House of Cards was one of Netflix‘s very first hits, and while its legacy is complicated now, anyone who loved that show would certainly be fascinated by the British miniseries that it’s based on.

In many ways, the backroom dealing and underhanded corruption that characterized House of Cards was always a better fit for the British parliamentary system than it was for the U.S. And, because this original version is a limited series, it doesn’t devolve into more cartoonish villainy the way the show eventually did.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
If you have to watch one Hulu show this April, stream this one
Darren Criss in American Crime Story.

When you're looking for something to watch on a streaming service like Hulu, the first step you probably take is to look for lists of the best shows available on Hulu. Sometimes, though, even those lists can be a bit too overwhelming. If you find yourself feeling decision fatigue at the thought of having to comb through a list of all the great shows available on Hulu, we'll happily pick one for you!

This April, you should be sure to check out American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which is admittedly a very long title. The series, which chronicles the murder of the fames fashion designer, is a fascinating look inside the mind of a killer, and also very much a story about what it's like to be gay in America. Here are three reasons you should watch this show.
It's the rare show that feels like it understands a killer's mind
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story | Season 2: First Look | FX

Read more
If you have to watch one Amazon Prime Video show this April, stream this one
A man raises a wine glass in Hannibal.

Streaming services like Amazon Prime Video are always hypervigilant in their attempt to make sure that you're aware of what new shows are coming to their platform at any given time. They spend far less time, though, promoting all the things available on their service that they didn't put any money behind creating.

While Prime Video and other streaming services definitely make great shows, their libraries are filled with things that they didn't make that are often equally as great. Take Hannibal, for example. The series aired on NBC for three seasons, and is now available to stream on Prime Video. A sort of prequel to The Silence of the Lambs, the series is often both brilliant and stylish. Here are three reasons you should definitely check it out.
It's more visually beautiful than almost any other show out there

Read more
Like Alex Garland’s Civil War? Then watch these 3 great movies now
A woman stands in front of lights in "Civil War."

Although it's not a direct analog for today's tense political climate, Civil War is undoubtedly going to touch a nerve as people across the country watch it. Ex Machina director Alex Garland's latest directorial effort seems focused on dissecting exactly how people become so convinced that other people are their enemies.

The movie's political subject, as well as its pervading mood of tension, make it the kind of watch that gets under your skin and leaves you thinking about it for weeks afterward. If you're trying to chase that feeling, we've assembled three other movies that do similar things, even if they don't have all the same subject matter.
Hotel Rwanda (2004)
Hotel Rwanda (2005) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

Read more