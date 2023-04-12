After more than five years away from the big screen, the Merc with the Mouth is on his way back to theaters. Deadpool is now a proper part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work teasing what the third installment in his highly successful franchise will look like.

Deadpool 3 is still at least a year away, but we already know plenty about the movie, including when it’s expected to hit theaters and who will be in the cast.

There’s no official Deadpool 3 trailer yet

Ryan Reynolds has provided several updates on the progress around Deadpool 3 on his YouTube channel, but no trailer for the film has been released yet. Filming is expected to start sometime this year, so it’ll be a while before we get an official look at the movie. Reynolds also posted a follow-up video featuring Hugh Jackman, who is returning as Wolverine for this movie even though he died in 2017’s Logan. The video doesn’t exactly explain how Logan is back, but it does have a fairly solid joke.

How is Logan back? Is this movie set in the MCU?

Logan’s return is still a bit of a mystery, although it seems like Deadpool 3 will be taking a similar angle to Spider-Man: No Way Home in terms of explaining how it will bridge its many universes. Deadpool may simply jump through a portal and find himself interacting with the rest of the Marvel characters we know and love, and he may also find a universe where Wolverine is still alive and kicking, even though he died in Logan. When you have a multiverse, anything is suddenly possible.

When are we going to see Deadpool 3?

Given that the movie hasn’t even started filming yet, it’s going to be a little while before we actually get to see Deadpool 3. The date on the calendar at the moment is November 8, 2024, although we’re likely all aware that Marvel release dates are always in flux and subject to change. If this movie or other movies are delayed, it could shift the entire release schedule, and may even push Deadpool 3 into 2025. Given the enormous success of the first two Deadpool films, the film seems likely to receive an exclusive theatrical release before it hits streaming.

Will Deadpool 3 be rated R?

Given that Deadpool will now be a part of the much more family-friendly MCU, many are naturally wondering whether the movie will maintain the streak of the first two films and retain its R rating. Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel head Kevin Feige have both said repeatedly that the film will have an R-rating, which allows for both a higher level of graphic violence and plenty of profanity.

Who is directing Deadpool 3?

While the first two installments in the franchise were directed by Tim Miller and David Leitch, the third installment will be helmed by Shawn Levy, who has already worked with Reynolds on projects like Free Guy and The Adam Project. In an interview with Collider, Shawn discussed working on the project, suggesting that the film would be oriented toward an adult audience.

“We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping ‘Deadpool’ every day now,” he said. “It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a ‘Deadpool’ movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It’s too fun. I’m having so much fun, and I haven’t even hit the shooting floor yet. […] I have to say, developing a ‘Deadpool’ movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it’s not just that it’s rated R. It’s that it’s so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.”

