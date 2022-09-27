Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will reunite for Deadpool 3

In 2017, Hugh Jackman hung up his adamantium claws and retired from the role of Wolverine after a moving performance in Logan. But old X-Men never stay dead forever. Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds posted a video in which he apologized to fans for the lack of Deadpool 3 news at D23 Expo. But he made up for it by facetiously confessing to having no idea what to do for the third movie … except to bring Jackman back as Wolverine.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Jackman briefly appears in the video as he casually agrees to reprise his signature role for the 10th time. X-Men was Jackman’s big break in 2000, and it helped usher in the current age of comic book movies. Jackman also held the record for portraying the same superhero on the big screen for 17 years. Now, that record is going to be extended to 24 years.

There are, of course, some questions about how Wolverine will be integrated into the film, especially since Marvel is likely to cast a much younger actor in the role for the inevitable X-Men reboot movie. But the Deadpool movies are all about irreverent humor, so the plot details don’t even matter as long as he’s there.

In the video, Reynolds also debuted the logo for Deadpool 3, which cleverly uses the slashes from Wolverine’s claws to give it the number 3. Hopefully that’s an indication that Jackman will have much more than a cameo appearance. He is also the third actor from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies to reprise his role in the MCU. Evan Peters appeared as a fake Quicksilver in WandaVision, while Patrick Stewart had a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has previously worked with Jackman on Real Steel and Reynolds on The Adam Project. That may have also played a role in getting Jackman and Reynolds back together for the first time since the latter made his debut as Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are also coming back for the sequel.

Marvel Studios will release Deadpool 3 on September 6, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations