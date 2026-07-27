YouTube Premium is becoming a streaming bundle by adding Peacock

YouTube Premium is about to become much more than an ad-free YouTube subscription. Google and NBCUniversal have announced a new multi-year partnership that will bring Peacock Premium to eligible YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. beginning in early 2027. Once the rollout begins, subscribers will be able to access Peacock’s ad-supported tier directly within the YouTube experience at no additional cost, combining YouTube’s existing perks with one of the largest streaming libraries in the U.S.

What YouTube Premium subscribers are getting

The new bundle includes everything YouTube Premium already offers — ad-free YouTube videos, background playback, offline downloads, and YouTube Music — while adding access to Peacock Premium’s catalog of TV shows, movies, and live sports. That means subscribers will be able to stream content such as Saturday Night Live, Love Island USA, Law & Order: SVU, blockbuster Universal films, and live sporting events including the NFL, NBA, and the Olympics, all without purchasing a separate Peacock subscription.

Today, we’re announcing that starting in early 2027, @YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. will get @peacock Premium included with their membership. 🦚 👏



We’re excited to expand our partnership with @NBCUniversal, bringing new benefits to YouTube Premium members and… pic.twitter.com/1KjZatJTzj — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) July 27, 2026

Google also says users will have the option to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus if they prefer an ad-free Peacock experience. Beyond the U.S., the companies plan to introduce additional international bundles featuring NBCUniversal’s Universal+ and Hayu streaming services in select markets.

More than just a bundle

The agreement goes beyond simply combining two subscriptions. As part of the expanded partnership, a selection of NBC Sports events will also stream for free on the NBC Sports YouTube channel, while NBCUniversal has extended its distribution agreement with YouTube TV. The companies also plan to deepen their collaboration across advertising, technology, and sports production.

The timing is significant for both companies. YouTube Premium now has more than 125 million Premium and Music subscribers worldwide, while Peacock recently crossed 48 million U.S. subscribers and turned a profit for the first time. For NBCUniversal, the partnership dramatically expands Peacock’s reach, while YouTube continues transforming Premium into a broader entertainment subscription rather than simply an ad-free version of YouTube.

Google hasn’t announced an exact launch date beyond early 2027, saying more details will be shared closer to release. Still, the move reflects a growing trend across the streaming industry, where companies are increasingly bundling services together to offer better value and reduce subscription fatigue. For YouTube Premium subscribers, it also means one less streaming subscription to think about paying for next year.