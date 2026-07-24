3 underrated movies on Apple TV you should watch this weekend (July 24-26)

Apple TV‘s original catalog is full of hidden gems that never got the attention they deserved, and this weekend’s picks prove it. From a true story about two Black entrepreneurs outsmarting a racist system, to Denzel Washington’s chilling take on Shakespeare’s most ambitious villain, to a scrappy Dublin family finding harmony through music, these three movies span very different genres.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

The Banker (2020)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

IMDB rating: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson) spent the 1960s pulling off one of the boldest business schemes in American history, buying up buildings in white-only neighborhoods while a white front man named Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult) posed as the face of their empire.

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The Banker uses that true story to show just how far two Black entrepreneurs had to go to access the same opportunities everyone else took for granted. What makes this Apple original movie work is how it balances outrage with cleverness, letting you root for the con as much as the cause behind it. It’s inspired by true events, and that grounding gives every twist real weight.

Stream The Banker on Apple TV.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

IMDB rating: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

After receiving an eerie prophecy from three sinister witches, Scottish lord Macbeth (Denzel Washington) becomes consumed by relentless political ambition. Encouraged by his scheming wife Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), he assassinates King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson) to claim the crown for himself. Once crowned, severe paranoia and guilt consume the new monarch, pushing him toward horrific violence as he eliminates rivals like Macduff (Corey Hawkins).

Director Joel Coen strips Macbeth down to its bones in this adaptation by trading castles and pageantry for shadowy, minimalist sets. The black and white cinematography does more heavy lifting than you’d expect. This movie also picked up three Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Washington, making it one of the best Shakespeare adaptations put to film in years.

Stream The Tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV.

Flora and Son (2023)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

IMDB rating: 7.0/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Flora (Eve Hewson) is out of ideas for her rebellious teenage son Max (Orén Kinlan) when the police suggest finding him a hobby, so she drags home a beat-up acoustic guitar she finds in a dumpster. When Max shows zero interest, Flora starts taking lessons herself over video calls with a washed-up Los Angeles musician named Jeff, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and their long-distance friendship slowly reshapes her whole outlook on life.

Director John Carney, who also made Once and Sing Street, brings his signature blend of scrappy charm and musicality to this underrated movie on Apple TV. Jack Reynor plays Max’s largely absent father, adding another layer to Flora’s exhaustion. I found this movie funny and unexpectedly tender in equal measure.

Stream Flora and Son on Apple TV.