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Dunesday is officially on! Marvel finally drops the Avengers: Doomsday trailer

Unlike Barbenheimer, Dunesday pits two blockbusters after the same audience.

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Marvel

Marvel finally dropped the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and it confirms the movie is still landing on December 18, 2026, exactly as planned. However, the date puts it on a direct collision course with Dune 3 – the showdown that has been nicknamed Dunesday. After months of speculation about whether one film might move, both studios are clearly holding firm.

Avengers: Doomsday trailer breakdown

The trailer opens at Xavier’s School, with Doctor Doom himself narrating in his Latverian accent. “Something’s coming,” he warns, “something we may not be able to deter.” We see Professor X blinded by what looks like an incursion, the collision of two universes crashing together.

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From there, the trailer shifts to Avengers Tower, where Thor delivers a somber speech about the threat ahead, admitting the team will need a miracle to survive. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom, reportedly earning an estimated $100 million for this film and its follow-up, Secret Wars.

The cast is genuinely massive, pulling together heroes from three separate universes: Earth-616’s Avengers and Wakandans, Earth-828’s Fantastic Four, and the original X-Men.

Which other heroes are showing up in Avengers: Doomsday?

avengers-doomsday-heroes-cast
Marvel

The roster is so packed, spotting every hero becomes a challenge on its own. Returning favorites include Thor, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Ant-Man, Falcon, and Loki, alongside Shuri as the new Black Panther, M’Baku, and Namor.

The Thunderbolts crew shows up too, including Yelena Belova, Bob, Red Guardian, and Ghost, joined by the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm. The X-Men side brings back Professor X, Beast, Magneto, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and Cyclops, with Gambit and Shang-Chi thrown in for good measure.

avengers-doomsday-Shang-Chi-Gambit
Marvel

We also see Namor and Shuri facing off in his throne room, Cyclops gearing up for battle, and a fight breaking out between Gambit and Shang-Chi. The trailer’s biggest moment comes when Thor tries striking Doom with Stormbreaker, only for Doom to stop it cold with two fingers. Just when things look hopeless, Steve Rogers returns, played once again by Chris Evans, and proves he is still worthy of lifting Mjolnir.

avengers-doomsday-dr-doom
Marvel

However, the trailer leaves plenty of mysteries unanswered, including whether Doctor Doom is truly the villain here or part of something more complicated, and how exactly Steve Rogers makes his return.

But Dunesday is nothing like Barbenheimer

A split image of Barbie and Oppenheimer.
Warner Bros./Universal

Everyone keeps calling this the next Barbenheimer, but honestly, Dunesday is playing a completely different game. Barbie and Oppenheimer pulled from two totally different crowds, but Doomsday and Dune are fighting for the exact same audience with stacked ensemble casts. That overlap is exactly why so many industry watchers assumed one studio would eventually cave and move its date.

Timothee Chalamet staring at the camera, hair blowing in the wind in the desert in Dune.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Neither did, and the first real skirmish has already played out. Dune 3 walked away with exclusive IMAX screens across the US for three straight weeks, leaving Avengers: Doomsday stuck relying on Disney’s own Infinity Vision format. So round one goes to Dune. But that loss barely seems to matter. If anything, it just raises the stakes higher. At the end of the day, viewers win either way, with two massive blockbusters to choose from on the same day.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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