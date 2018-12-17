The month’s final weekend is often a dead zone for fresh movie options, even on Amazon Prime Video. That may be why an unheralded low-budget action film like Dominique enters the top 10 movies on Prime Video. It’s far from a masterpiece, but it should tide action fans over until new movies arrive on March 1.
In the meantime, The Devil Wears Prada is also on Prime Video this month, just about a year shy of its 20th anniversary. That film and other recent arrivals, including A Fish Called Wanda, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Groundhog Day, can be found with the rest of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video below. We update this list every Friday so you can get ready for the weekend with your top viewing options.
Dominique (2024)
Dominique features Oksana Orlan as the titular assassin trying to leave her life of violence behind her. After surviving a crash landing in Columbia, Dominique is taken in by a local family who cares for her. Unfortunately for Dominique, her place of refuge is overrun by criminals and corrupt police including Chief Santiago (Maurice Compte).
Despite Dominique’s attempts to stay out of the fray, she’ll have to use her skills to fight back against the oppressors in this town. And even then, she may not be able to save everyone she cares for.
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Nearing its 20th anniversary, The Devil Wears Prada helped propel Anne Hathaway to greater stardom. Hathaway portrays Andrea “Andy” Sachs, a budding journalist who finds an unexpected job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the editor-in-chief of a prestigious fashion magazine.
Miranda may not literally be the devil, but Andy is shocked by some of her underhanded moves to maintain her power and influence. Over time, Andy finds that she’s been bending her own morals to get ahead in the business at the expense of her work friend, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt).
My Fault: London (2025)
My Fault: London is a remake of a Spanish novel and movie called Culpa mía, and the story hasn’t changed too much. The two main characters, Noah (Asha Banks) and Nick (Matthew Broome), don’t really like each other too much at the start. Noah has been uprooted from America to live in Britain with her mother, Ella (Eve Macklin), and her new husband, William (Ray Fearon). That makes Noah and Nick step-siblings when they’d rather have nothing to do with each other.
But as Nick and Nora find common ground through their love of cars and street racing, they embark on a romance story of their own. Unfortunately for the duo, one of Nick’s enemies, Ronnie (Sam Buchanan), is more than just an annoyance. He may be a threat to their lives.
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
If A Fish Called Wanda feels positively Python-esque, it’s because it was written by former Monty Python member John Cleese, who also stars in the film as a lawyer named Archie Leach. Archie is the unwitting pawn of Wanda Gershwitz (Jamie Lee Curtis), a thief who double-crossed Archie’s client, George Thomason (Tom Georgeson).
To get the location of George’s hidden diamonds, Wanda seduces Archie into blowing up his career and marriage. Their intimacy only serves to enrage Wanda’s other lover, Otto West (Kevin Kline), an insanely jealous man who goes to great lengths for both Wanda and the jewels they’re after.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was such a massive hit both in theaters and on streaming that it’s kind of redeemed everything that happened after the first Super Mario Bros. movie. Animation was clearly the way to go for this adaptation, as Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day), and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) look like they stepped out of a Nintendo Switch and into a breathtaking video game world.
The story serves as an origin for the Mario brothers, as they accidentally find themselves transported to the Mushroom Kingdom just as it’s under attack by Bowser (Jack Black) and his army of Koopa Troopas. When Luigi gets captured by Bowser, Mario has to discover his inner hero alongside Peach and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) as they search for allies in their struggle.
Groundhog Day (1993)
Groundhog Day may have passed in 2025, but it’s always a great time to revisit the Groundhog Day movie. Director and co-writer Harold Ramis came up with something special when he cast Bill Murray as Phil Connors, a jaded weatherman stuck in a time loop during the annual Groundhog Day event at Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
This film is more of a fantasy than sci-fi, as it never explains how Phil was trapped or what he must do to escape. Instead, the repetition of the day allows Phil to discover sides of himself that he never knew existed. He even develops romantic feelings for his producer, Rita Hanson (Andie MacDowell), even though the repeating day may never give him a chance to have a real relationship with her.
You're Cordially Invited (2025)
You’re Cordially Invited is a throwback rom-com involving Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, and an alligator… but you’ll have to see the movie to learn how that last factor into the story. Ferrell plays Jim, the single father of Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan), a young woman who is about to get married in an exclusive venue. Or at least she would have, if Margot (Witherspoon) hadn’t already booked a wedding for her younger sister, Neve (Meredith Hagner).
Margot tries to play peacemaker so that both weddings can go on as scheduled, but some hard feelings from Jim get in the way of everyone’s happily ever after. Regardless, there’s definitely a spark between Jim and Margot that might bring these two families closer than they expected.
The Calendar Killer (2025)
Today is the day that Klara (Luise Heyer) will die, thanks to the title character of The Calendar Killer. The serial killer has warned Klara that her number is up unless she murders her husband, Martin (Friedrich Mücke). Perhaps the Calendar Killer believed Klara would be more open to the idea of killing Martin because he’s abusive to her, but she’s not like him.
Klara’s only lifeline is Jules (Sabin Tambrea), a volunteer at a crisis line for women needing help. Jules knows he may be Klara’s best chance to live through the night, but the Calendar Killer’s deadline is rapidly approaching.
Blink Twice (2024)
Although she doesn’t have an on-screen role in Blink Twice, Zoe Kravitz made her directorial debut with this movie. Naomi Ackie headlines the cast as Frida, a young woman who scores an exclusive invitation from billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) to visit his private island alongside her best friend, Jess (Alia Shawkat).
Frida and Jess are lavished with gifts and attention alongside the other female guests on the island. However, Frida notices that she’s experiencing gaps in her memories. When Jess goes missing, Frida is the only one left who remembers her friend. There’s something sinister going on, and this may not be Frida’s first time on Slater’s private island.
In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2023)
Liam Neeson’s action thrillers are kind of a dime a dozen, but In the Land of Saints and Sinners is one of his best. Neeson plays Finbar Murphy, a World War II veteran living in Ireland during “the Troubles” in the ’70s. To support himself, Finbar has started working for a crime boss, Robert McQue (Colm Meaney), as an assassin.
Finbar also befriends a younger contract killer named Kevin (Game of Thrones‘ Jack Gleeson), but one of their mutual targets is the brother of Doireann McCann (Kerry Condon), a formidable woman who won’t back down from her revenge. Doireann is determined to avenge her brother, no matter who she has to kill to do it.
Jurassic World (2015)
Jurassic World revived the Jurassic Park franchise with a simple idea: What if the dinosaur theme park was actually opened? The park in question is called Jurassic World, and it’s every bit as successful as the late John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) believed it would be.
However, the owners of Jurassic World just aren’t satisfied with the ordinary dinosaurs. So they genetically engineered a more fearsome dino, the Indominus rex. When the creature inevitably gets loose, it causes havoc in the park and jeopardizes everyone there. Only Velociraptor expert Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Jurassic World operations manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) can put a stop to the Indominus rex’s rampage… if they can stay alive.
Unforgiven (1992)
Clint Eastwood made his name in Westerns, so it’s only fitting that the film that earned him an Oscar for Best Director was also a Western. Unforgiven is Eastwood’s masterpiece as a filmmaker, and he cast himself in the lead as former outlaw William Munny. As a pig farmer, Munny isn’t very successful at supporting his children. That’s why he reluctantly accepts a bounty alongside his friend, Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman), and a rookie bounty hunter who calls himself The Schofield Kid (Jaimz Woolvett).
The target of this bounty is Quick Mike (David Mucci), a small man who scarred the face of a prostitute, Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson), when she laughed at him. Sheriff “Little” Bill Daggett (Gene Hackman) wouldn’t let Delilah get her justice, and he’s more than willing to violently repel Munny or any other bounty hunter who is foolish enough to accept the assignment.
Focus (2015)
Focus is admittedly a movie that’s reliant on the charms of its two stars. But we should all hope to be as charming as Will Smith and Margot Robbie are here. Smith plays Nicky Spurgeon, a con artist who is so impressed by Jess Barrett (Robbie) that he takes her under his wing and starts teaching her everything he knows.
Nicky is also falling hard for Jess and breaking his own personal rules while doing so. That leads to a messy breakup, but it’s far from the end of the story. When Nicky encounters Jess years later, she may be the only one standing in the way of landing the score of a lifetime. And he’s not sure which way she’s going to fall.
Boogie Nights (1997)
Paul Thomas Anderson has made some great films in his career, but Boogie Nights may be the best movie of his career. Mark Wahlberg stars as Eddie Adams, a man who doesn’t have any prospects until he comes under the guidance of porn producer Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds).
With Jack’s help, Eddie reinvents himself as porn superstar Dirk Diggler, one of the most successful adult actors of his era. Along with his friend and co-star, Reed Rothchild (John C. Reilly), Dirk thinks he’s going to rule the porn scene for the rest of the 1970s and 1980s. But even Dirk Diggler can only take so many drugs before the toll on his body can’t be overcome. He wants to be a star, and his ambitions go beyond porn, but Dirk can’t see that he’s heading for an epic fall.
The Fall Guy (2024)
Stunt man Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is burned out on Hollywood in The Fall Guy. It’s hard to blame him after witnessing the injuries he suffers early in this movie. Unfortunately, Colt ruined his relationship with Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) while he was torching his bridges to the entertainment industry. Nearly two years later, Colt reenters Jody’s life when she’s gotten the chance to direct her own movie.
Jody isn’t exactly happy to see her ex again, but she needs her help. Her star, Tom Ryder (Kraven the Hunter‘s Aaron Taylor-Johnson), has gone missing, and this is more than just an actor on an extended bender. Without Tom, there is no movie to be made, and Jody’s career will be over before it starts. Thus, Colt is drawn into a bigger mystery as he tries to locate Tom and make amends with Jody.
A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)
Typically, alien invasion movies involve humanity putting up a fight. But in A Quiet Place: Day One, the battle is over before it even begins, as humans can’t withstand an attack by sightless alien hunters. Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) witnessed the carnage herself while on a day out with her cat in the city.
Sam quickly realizes that her survival hinges on her ability to be quiet. Another survivor, Eric (The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Joseph Quinn), might be the last friend she ever makes. Sam and Eric must stick together if they want to escape New York City and evade the hunters now roaming the Earth.
Dark City (1998)
You may get Matrix déjà vu Dark City, even though it came out a year before the Keanu Reeves classic. John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell) wakes up and knows something is wrong with the world. He just can’t put his finger on it. John has been framed for murder by enigmatic strangers who can rewrite reality at their whim.
As John tries to reunite with his wife, Emma Murdoch (Jennifer Connelly), Inspector Frank Bumstead (William Hurt) pursues him as a possible serial killer. However, Frank isn’t blind to things in his world that don’t make sense. John may be Frank’s only real lead to figuring out what’s happening to the people of the city.
L.A. Confidential (1997)
The late Curtis Hanson redefined modern noir films with L.A. Confidential, his adaptation of James Ellroy’s novel of the same name. Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe both had breakout performances in this crime movie as Detective Lieutenant Ed Exley and Detective Bud White, respectively. As viewers quickly learn in the film, there’s some bad blood between Exley and White, which is why they’re anything but friends.
In the aftermath of the Nite Owl massacre in 1953, Exley, White, and Detective Sergeant Jack Vincennes (Kevin Spacey) separately investigate different aspects of a vast criminal conspiracy. None of the detectives can get a full picture of what’s happening without working together, but it’s going to take a lot to break the ice between White and Exley. Plus, the real criminals are closer than any of the suspects.
The Creator (2023)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards broke his long hiatus between films to return to cinemas with The Creator. In this vision of the future, the world is divided over A.I. beings, which are embraced by the East and despised by Western nations. Sergeant Joshua Taylor (John David Washington) has lost a lot to this conflict, including family members, body parts, and his wife, Maya (Gemma Chan).
Taylor is drawn back into the war when he learns Nirmata, the inventor behind A.I.’s greatest achievements, has created a weapon that could lead to a decisive victory for the machines. Instead of a weapon, Taylor discovers that it resembles a young child, Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), which forces him to make a decision that will affect humanity’s entire future on Earth.
The Bikeriders (2024)
The Bikeriders is loosely based upon the experiences of author Danny Lyon, a character portrayed by Mike Faist in this adaptation. But the film is largely reworked into an original story that focuses on three characters: Kathy (Jodie Comer), her lover, Benny (Austin Butler), and the leader of the Vandals Motorcycle Club, Johnny (Tom Hardy).
Johnny had high-minded ideals when he founded the club in the 1960s. Over the course of the next decade, Johnny and his friends are almost unrecognizable in what they’re willing to do for the club. Despite Benny’s love for Kathy, he keeps getting drawn back into Johnny’s vision for the club, even when it may destroy him.
Red One (2024)
Despite its inclusion on this list, Red One is not one of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a terrible movie, but it’s one of those films where you have to see it to appreciate just how bad it really is. It’s the kind of flick people might throw candy canes at if it had regular midnight showings. Weirdly, it could be fun to watch it.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues his downward career trend as Callum Drift, the head of security for none other than Santa Claus (J. K. Simmons). When Santa gets kidnapped, Callum and his boss, Zoe Harlow (Lucy Liu), forcibly recruit bounty hunter Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans) to help them find Saint Nick and save Christmas.
Knives Out (2019)
Daniel Craig sheds his James Bond persona like a separate skin in Knives Out. Craig steps into the role of Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc, a man whose accent is just shy of Foghorn Leghorn territory. However, the voice somehow works for this comedic murder mystery. Ana de Armas has a standout turn as Marta Cabrera, the loyal housekeeper of a wealthy author, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer).
After Harlan dies, his spoiled extended family is stunned to discover that his entire fortune has been left to Marta. The family does not know that Harlan was murdered. Plus, Marta is horrified to discover that the evidence points back to her just as Blanc begins his investigation.
Abigail (2024)
Scream‘s Melissa Barrera reunites with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for Abigail, a film that is very much unlike her previous genre movies. Barrera plays Joey, a military veteran who has hit hard times. That’s why she agreed to work with Frank (Dan Stevens) and a group of other criminals to kidnap a young girl named Abigail (Alisha Weir).
Joey tries to form a connection with Abigail to assure the young girl that she will remain safe before learning that the latter is the daughter of a dangerous crime lord, Kristof Lazaar (Matthew Goode). However, the greatest threat to the kidnappers is Abigail herself, because she’s more than she appears to be. When Abigail strikes, it’s lethal.
Canary Black (2024)
You can tell that Canary Black has been on the shelf for a while since it has the late Ray Stevenson in one of his final roles. But it’s also a showcase for Kate Beckinsale to get back into her action heroine mode, which she’s been doing for about two decades now. Beckinsale plays Avery Graves, a CIA operative who has kept her husband, David Brooks (Rupert Friend), in the dark about who she really is and what her job entails.
When terrorists kidnap David, they blackmail Avery into retrieving a file called Canary Black that could lead to an attack on her country. Stevenson plays Avery’s mentor and boss, Jarvis Hedlund, and even he’s not sure he can trust her when she goes rogue. But if Avery can’t find a way out from under the terrorists’ control, she may lose everything she holds dear.
Monkey Man (2024)
Dev Patel made his directorial debut with Monkey Man, a film in which he also stars as the main character. And despite the title, Patel’s character doesn’t actually transform into a monkey or even go by that name. The audience only knows him as Kid, a man who will do anything to get his revenge on Rana Singh (Sikandar Kher), the corrupt police chief who murdered his mother.
Kid does wear a monkey mask when he’s in the ring for an underground fighting circuit. However, his real disguise is pretending to be an ordinary waiter at a high-end brothel so he can rise through the ranks and get close enough to assassinate Rana no matter what his vengeance costs him.
Terrifier 2 (2022)
Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is back for another round of terror in Terrifier 2. Some evil entity has resurrected Art yet again, and he goes on another rampage. A teenager named Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) is haunted by dreams of Art and she’s convinced that her late father knew how to stop the clown once and for all.
Art must sense the same thing, since he kidnaps Sienna’s brother, Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), and terrorizes their family. Now, Sienna has to save her brother, but first, she must live through her encounter with Art.
IF (2024)
For his first directorial effort after helming the initial Quiet Place films, John Krasinski went in a completely different direction with the more family-friendly IF. That title is also the abbreviation for Imaginary Friends, all of whom are creatures that defy reality’s conventions. A young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) doesn’t initially know what to think when she encounters IFs like Blue (Steve Carell) and Blossom (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).
Fortunately, Bea’s neighbor, Cal (Ryan Reynolds), can see IFs. It’s his job to help them find new children to befriend after their previous kids were separated from them. Bea gets roped into helping Cal, but her solution to the IF problem is even more bold than his. Yet, it’s still going to take a lot of work to pull off, imaginary or not.
Challengers (2024)
You may have to pay close attention to Challengers, because the story doesn’t take place in chronological order. Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan, a rising tennis star romantically drawn to two other players on the pro tour: Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor) and Art Donaldson (Mike Faist).
Both young men want Tashi for themselves, but only one of them is willing to play dirty to get her. Even when one of them wins Tashi’s heart, it doesn’t end the romantic entanglement between this trio as their lives unfold and intersect over several years. Ultimately, the battle between these two men is going to come back to the place where it all began: on the tennis court.
Colette (2018)
Keira Knightley adds another daring performance to her credits in the title role of Collette, a biopic about the famous French author Gabrielle Colette. In the late 19th century, Collette marries Henry Gauthier-Villars (Dominic West), who encourages her to write. And by “encourages,” we mean that he steals credit for her work and literally imprisons her to make her write another hit.
Collette turns out to be a natural writer, but rebuilding her life and reputation proves to be difficult after Henry takes everything that she created. However, the real story of the film isn’t about Collette’s fall; it’s about her rise and her ability to reinvent herself.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
In the long wait between Shrek movies, Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots has been keeping the franchise alive. But in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, time is almost up for the title character. Puss relies on his nine lives to survive the epic adventures. And now that Puss is on his very last life, he’s truly scared about his potential fate — so much so that he abandons his identity and tries to live as a normal cat.
However, Puss learns that there may be a way to restore his lost lives if he can find a magical wishing star. Puss isn’t the only one looking for the star, nor the only one who desperately needs what it can offer him. This quest reunites Puss with his ex-fiancée, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault), and forces him to reevaluate what he really wants.
Snack Shack (2024)
Snack Shack is a coming-of-age comedy set in 1991. A.J. Carter (Conor Sherry) and his friend, Moose Miller (Gabriel LaBelle), are 14-year-olds whose schemes to get money almost always backfire on them. At least until they hit upon the idea of running the local Snack Shack for the summer.
Their bond of friendship is tested when A.J. meets Brooke, his attractive new neighbor. Because Moose makes the first move on Brooke, this creates tension between him and A.J., who isn’t willing to simply back off. As Brooke begins to reciprocate A.J.’s feelings, his friendship and lucrative partnership with Moose may come crashing down.
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
The first Cloverfield movie was anything but subtle, and its found-footage format may have given some viewers vertigo. There’s none of that in 10 Cloverfield Lane, a largely standalone sequel that works as both a thriller and a sci-fi story. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Michelle, a woman who finds herself locked in an underground bunker by Howard Stambler (John Goodman).
Howard claims that he saved Michelle’s life after the outside world was poisoned in a sudden attack. Emmett DeWitt (John Gallagher Jr.), the only other person in the bunker, backs up Howard’s account. Michelle doesn’t trust either man, and she needs to see for herself. But she may not like what she finds waiting for her outside …
Bob Marley: One Love (2024)
Bob Marley: One Love is a music biopic that takes place late in the life of reggae superstar Bob Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir). After Bob and his wife, Rita Marley (The Marvels actress Lashana Lynch), narrowly survive an assassination attempt in his native Jamaica, it sends him into a creative tailspin that threatens to derail his dreams.
Before Bob can resume his message of peace, he has to face his own inner demons and work out his issues with Rita. Bob Marley didn’t have a lot of time in this world, but the film shows that he made the most of what he had and left a lasting legacy of music behind.
The Beekeeper (2024)
If you’re looking for a movie with Oscar buzz, The Beekeeper isn’t one of those films. But it is a Jason Statham action flick that lives up to everything you may expect to see from it. Statham plays Adam Clay, a former member of a secretive organization called the Beekeepers and an actual beekeeper.
Adam is content in his retirement until his friend and landlady, Eloise Parker (Phylicia Rashad), is taken for everything she has by scammers. Eloise commits suicide rather than live with the shame of having allowed her charity foundation to be robbed of millions. Adam vows revenge, and his bloody path of retribution puts him on opposite sides of the CIA and his former colleagues in the Beekeepers.
Oppenheimer (2023)
The best movie of 2023 is now the best movie on Prime Video. Director and screenwriter Christopher Nolan will have a hard time topping the flick that finally won two Oscars for him. Because Oppenheimer not only lived up to the hype, it’s the kind of film that will likely endure for decades to come.
Cillian Murphy gives an Oscar-winning performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who was instrumental in putting together the team that built the atomic bomb. Nolan’s narrative jumps back and forth to different years in Oppenheimer’s life, including an attempt by Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) to destroy his reputation. Yet nothing will hit Oppenheimer harder than the full weight of the atomic destruction that he unleashed upon the world.
Mean Girls (2024)
Mean Girls isn’t just a remake of the 2002 film, it’s also an adaptation of the 2017 Mean Girls musical. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles from the original movie, but the leading part of Cady Heron features rising star Angourie Rice as she steps into Lindsay Lohan’s shoes. Lohan even has a cameo in the film, which you should be able to spot if you keep your eyes open near the end.
Cady has never gone to an actual school before, since she’s been homeschooled her entire life. Once she finally enrolls in North Shore High School, Cady is initially accepted by the Plastics, the titular mean girls. When the Plastics inevitably turn on Cady, she hatches a scheme to take them down from within. And she might just lose herself along the way.
American Fiction (2023)
American Fiction casts The Batman Part Two’s Jeffrey Wright as Dr. Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a college professor and a novelist whose books sell very poorly. Monk is also upset that another writer, Sinatra Golden (Issa Rae), has found massive success while seemingly pandering to Black stereotypes. So Monk writes his own novel as a satire of Golden’s books before submitting it for publication.
Much to Monk’s surprise and horror, his satire is embraced by the publisher and the general public. The satire of the piece goes unnoticed, as the book becomes so popular that it starts taking over Monk’s life, even though he made sure that his real name wasn’t listed as the author. But once the book is out and Hollywood comes knocking, it may be too late.
The Idea of You (2024)
The irony of the premise of The Idea of You is that the romantic entanglement of Solène Marchand (Eileen‘s Anne Hathaway) with boy band lead singer Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) would probably be more of a fantasy for Solène’s daughter, Izzy (Ella Rubin), than for Solène herself. But one unplanned encounter between Solène and Hayes soon leads to several others.
There is an age gap between Solène and Hayes that does come up in the film, but the bigger issue between them is the celebrity gap. As long as Hayes is a world-famous musician, he and Solène may never be able to enjoy a normal romance without being hounded by the press.
The Holdovers (2023)
It’s a little early for Christmas movies, but The Holdovers may become a holiday tradition. Paul Giamatti stars as Paul Hunham, an unpopular and curmudgeonly teacher at Barton Academy boarding school in 1970. Hunham is forced to spend his Christmas vacation as a chaperone for the students who don’t have anywhere to go for the holidays.
Despite himself, Hunham starts empathizing and bonding with one of his students, Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), as well as Barton cafeteria manager, Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who is grieving over the loss of her son. Through them, Hunham rediscovers his compassion, even though it may cost him what’s left of his teaching career.
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
Minions: The Rise of Gru is the origin story of Despicable Me’s main character, Gru (Steve Carell), but probably not in the way that you expect. In the 1970s, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and the rest of the Minions (Pierre Coffin) have all latched on to Gru as their new master. Gru himself has ambitions of being the biggest supervillain in the world so he can join the Vicious 6.
Unfortunately for Gru, his attempts to join the most notorious gang of bad guys spectacularly backfires, which turns his idols in the Vicious 6 into his deadliest enemies. To defeat them, Gru and the Minions will have to turn to the Vicious 6’s former leader, Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin).
Road House (2024)
In this remake of the popular 1989 movie starring Patrick Swayze, Jake Gyllenhaal portrays Elwood Dalton as a former UFC fighter who has fallen on some hard times. Road House gives Elwood a chance for redemption when Frankie (Jessica Williams) recruits him to be the bouncer at her bar, which shares its name with the title of the film.
Elwood’s fighting skills go a long way towards keeping order at The Road House, much to the anger of a local mobster, Ben Brandt (Billy Magnussen). Elwood took care of Brandt’s regular goons with ease, but he’ll have a much harder time handling Knox, an enforcer for Brandt who is played by an actual UFC fighter, Conor McGregor.
The Other Zoey (2023)
The Other Zoey is not a remake of the Sandra Bullock rom-com While You Were Sleeping. But romantic comedy fans may notice some similarities between the two. Josephine Langford stars as Zoey Miller, a high school student who is definitely not the girlfriend of soccer star Zach MacLaren (Drew Starkey), whose girlfriend is also named Zoey (Maggie Thurmon).
When Zach suffers a head injury that gives him partial amnesia, he mistakes Zoey for his girlfriend, and his doctors warn her not to upset him with the truth. So Zoey carries on the deception and gets closer to Zach on a lavish vacation. At the same time, Zoey also feels attracted to Zach’s cousin, Miles Maclaren (Archie Renaux), who shares many of her views about love and life. So, which guy does Zoey really want? You’ll have to watch the film to find out.
Role Play (2023)
Emma (The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco) and Dave Brackett (David Oyelowo) are just about as happy as a couple could be in Prime Video’s Role Play. The Bracketts have two children and a beautiful home in a New Jersey suburb. What they’re lacking is the passion in the bedroom that they used to have before starting a family.
For their anniversary, Dave and Emma take a trip to New York and indulge in some role play. That turns out to be a mistake when Bob Kellerman (Bill Nighy) blows Emma’s cover and exposes her as an international assassin. Now, Emma has to use her skills to protect her family and keep her marriage to Dave intact.
A Good Person (2023)
Dune: Part Two star Florence Pugh sheds all aspects of her MCU Black Widow role as a broken young woman in A Good Person. Zach Braff wrote and directed the film, which casts Pugh as Allison, a woman who was once engaged to her high school boyfriend, Nathan (Chinaza Uche). But shortly after her engagement, Allison causes a car accident that claims the lives of Nathan’s sister, Molly (Nichelle Hines), and her husband, Jesse (Toby Onwumere).
One year later, Allison is attempting to kick her addiction to painkillers when she reunites with Nathan and Molly’s father, Daniel (Morgan Freeman). As Daniel attempts to forgive Allison, they reenter each other’s lives and she tries to make amends with Ryan (Celeste O’Connor), the daughter that Molly and Jesse left behind.
Memento (2000)
Christopher Nolan made his name in Hollywood with Memento, a brilliantly twisted story that is told out of order. L.A. Confidential’s Guy Pearce stars as Leonard Shelby, a man who is out to avenge the murder of his wife. The problem is that Leonard can’t make any new long-term memories, which is why his body is covered with tattoos designed to lead him to his wife’s killer.
Every face Leonard sees is the face of a stranger, so each time he meets Natalie (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Teddy (Joe Pantoliano), he’s unsure of who he can trust. And everyone who knows about Leonard’s condition takes advantage of it, including Leonard himself.
Totally Killer (2023)
Amazon Studios’ Totally Killer seems to welcome comparisons to Back to the Future, and it’s one of the more unique blends of sci-fi, comedy, and horror. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka stars as Jamie, a teenager who is very familiar with the story about how her mom, Pam (Julie Bowen), survived the Sweet Sixteen Killer 35 years ago. It’s something that Jamie has heard about many times in her life.
When the Sweet Sixteen Killer returns in the present, Jamie finds herself transported back in time to 1987, when her much younger mother (Olivia Holt) was apparently one of the mean girls in school. Yet if Jamie can’t protect Pam in the past then she may not have a future to go home to.
Creed III (2023)
Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut with Creed III, which theoretically could work as the end of the Rocky movies. At this point in his life, Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Jordan) has pretty much done everything he wanted in boxing, so he retires to spend more time with his wife, Bianca Taylor-Creed (Tessa Thompson), and their daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent).
Unfortunately for Donnie, the good times end when his former friend, Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson (Jonathan Majors), renters his life. Years ago, Dame was sent to prison, and it was largely Donnie’s fault. Now that Dame is back, he’s going to push Donnie until he gets the chance for payback in the ring. And this may not be a fight that Donnie can win.