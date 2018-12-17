The months when Disney+ debuts multiple scripted series may be a thing of the past, but February has been a very good month for the streamer. The Pixar original series Win or Lose has debuted on the platform, while Disney+ inexplicably burned off every episode of Your Neighborhood Spider-Man in just three weeks rather than letting it run into March.

Perhaps Disney+ just didn't want the Spider-Man animated series to be on at the same time as Daredevil: Born Again, which is one of this year's most-anticipated shows. But you'll have to wait until March 4 to see that series. But in the meantime, you can find the rest of the best shows on Disney+ below.

If you're not already subscribed, the Disney Bundle is worth considering. With it, you get Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu plan, making it an impressive value for the price. You'll enjoy new Disney content, live sports coverage, and Hulu's various originals.