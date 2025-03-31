 Skip to main content
Jason Momoa confirms Dune 3 return: ‘ I’m going to be coming back’

By
Jason Momoa talks ‘Minecraft’ movie, confirms ‘Dune 3’ return

We haven’t seen the last of Duncan Idaho in the Dune movies.

While promoting A Minecraft Movie on TodayCraig Melvin asked Jason Momoa about a potential return in Dune 3. Melvin noted that his character, Duncan Idaho, died in 2021’s Dune. In the novels, Idaho was later revived as a clone in Dune Messiah.

Per Momoa’s comments, director Denis Villeneuve will be following a similar storyline, as Momoa will return for the third Dune movie.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not,” Momoa said when asked about Duncan’s future. “But it’s the same thing, like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right?”

Momoa ended the speculation by confirming his return, saying he’s “coming back.”

“Duncan Idaho is making a comeback?” Melvin asked Momoa.

“I’m making a comeback,” Momoa confirmed. “You got me in trouble!”

Jason Momoa stands and smirks.
Warner Bros. Pictures

In Dune, Duncan Idaho is the swordmaster of House Atreides, who has a special bond with Paul (Timothée Chalamet). After the fall of House Atreides, Duncan sacrifices himself and dies fighting Sardaukar soldiers so Paul and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) can escape.

Though not considered a trilogy, Villeneuve plans to adapt Dune Messiah for Dune 3.

The third Dune film is expected to begin filming this summer. Warner Bros. has dated a Villeneuve event film with Legendary Pictures for December 2026. However, the studio has not confirmed the start date or the release date for Dune Messiah.

Dune and Dune: Part Two have been huge critical and financial hits for Warner Bros. Dune grossed $410 million and won six Oscars on 10 nominations. Dune: Part Two nearly doubled the box office of Dune with $710 million worldwide and won two Oscars on five nominations.

Dune and Dune: Part Two are now streaming on Max.

