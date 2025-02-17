 Skip to main content
Dune: Messiah rumored to start filming this summer

Paul walks in the desert in Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros.

Dune: Messiah appears to be starting sooner rather than later.

Per Deadline, Denis Villeneuve’s third Dune film is expected to begin filming in June. Legendary Pictures has not confirmed Dune 3’s official start date.

In July 2024, Warner Bros. dated a Villeneuve event film with Legendary Pictures for December 2026. Though not announced as Dune 3, expectations were that Messiah would take the December date and wrap up Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy.

Villeneuve was originally supposed to take a break from Frank Herbert’s universe after Dune: Part Two, with a production start date in 2026. In October, the French Canadian director changed course and revealed he was in the “writing zone” for Messiah, which would arrive sooner than originally planned.

“Let’s say that I thought that after Part Two that I will take a break, that I will go back in the woods and stay in the woods for a while to recover,” Villeneuve said. “But the woods weren’t really suiting me, and I would go back behind the camera faster than I think. But that’s all I can say.”

Set 12 years after the events of DuneDune: Messiah follows Emperor Paul “Muad’Dib” Atreides, the messianic figure to the Fremen who ignited a religious jihad that killed 61 billion people. The cast has not been confirmed, but many of the previous film’s actors are expected to return, most notably Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

2024 marked the release of Dune: Part Two, the second part of Villeneuve’s two-film adaptation of Dune. Released in March 2024, Dune: Part received critical acclaim and grossed over $714 million worldwide. Dune: Part Two received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The Avengers are not coming in the latest Thunderbolts* trailer
A group of male and female superheros look up and stare in Thunderbolts.

Marvel's unlikeliest heroes reluctantly band together in the trailer for Thunderbolts*, which debuted during Super Bowl LIX.

"Let's talk facts. The Avengers are not coming," Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) declares in the trailer. One of the driving forces behind trying to keep the American people safe is Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). With a big threat looming, Bucky assembles a team of antiheroes, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). Despite their differences, Red Guardian believes "this team can be the heroes on the Wheaties box with the little kiddy toy."

Read more
James Cameron talks Pandora, Ash clan, and Wind Traders in Avatar 3
A Na'vi look up at floating ships in Avatar.

It's 2025, which means one thing: Avatar 3 awaits.

Later this year, James Cameron will invite audiences to Pandora for the third time in Avatar: Fire and Ash. After exploring the ocean-dwelling Metkayina clan in The Way of Water, Cameron introduces two groups of Na'vi in Avatar 3: Mangkwan and Tlalim.

Read more
Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: ‘We are on the path there’
Buffy holds out a gold orb in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is finally ready for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.
News broke earlier this week that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was in development at Hulu and nearing a pilot order. Gellar is set to return as Buffy Summers, the titular vampire slayer. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao is attached to direct and executive produce.
Days after the announcement, Gellar took to Instagram and explained how the reboot came together.
"Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential Buffy revival," Gellar wrote. "I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again. We’d always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé), and our twenty-minute coffee quickly turned into a four-hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Even though Gellar did not sign anything, she did agree to continue the conversation with Chloé. Over the next few years, the duo added Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman to the creative team. The Zuckermans will write, showrun, and executive produce the Buffy reboot.

Read more