Where to watch all the John Wick movies

Dan Girolamo
By

What is the greatest action film of the 21st century? Mad MaxSkyfallThe RaidThe Dark Knight, and Mission Impossible: Fallout all have compelling cases. However, compiling the best action films of the last 23 years and not mentioning John Wick is a crime against humanity. Arguments could be made for all three John Wick movies; that’s how strong they are in the action genre.

John Wick started with a simple premise. Wick (The Matrix’s Keanu Reeves), a former hitman, returns to the criminal world he left behind after the arrogant son of a Russian mobster kills his dog, a gift from his deceased wife. Hellbent on revenge, Wick hunts down the son with reckless abandon, killing every single person who stands in his way. John Wick was a sleeper hit in 2014, and 9 years later, the story about a legendary hitman mourning the loss of his wife and dog is a global franchise. The fourth film, John Wick: Chapter 4, is expected to collect the highest opening weekend gross of the franchise.

Before watching Chapter 4 in theaters, catch up on all three John Wick movies!

Where to watch all the John Wick movies

John Wick sits at a table.
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4. / Photo Credit: Murray Close; ©2023 Lionsgate

The first three John Wick movies are all available to stream on Peacock.

When you think of Peacock, the NBC brand comes to mind as the streaming service provides episodes of The Office, Superstore, Law & Order: SVU, and New Amsterdam. Fans of the WWE, NFL, and Premiere League can watch live broadcasts on Peacock. Peacock is also home to recent Universal hits such as M3GanNope, and Tár. Peacock has also increased its true crime output with recent docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies and Who Killed Robert Wone?

When is it streaming for subscribers?

John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum are now streaming for subscribers on Peacock.

How much does it cost?

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Final Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

To subscribe to Peacock, there are two paid tiers: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $5 a month or $50 per year. It contains 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads but allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus costs $10 a month or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

For those looking for a free tier, it no longer exists for new subscribers. New users will only have the option to sign up for a paid tier. Subscribers who signed up for the free tier of Peacock can continue accessing the service for no charge. It is unknown if or when the free tier will be completely removed from Peacock.

Are the John Wick movies worth watching?

Two men stand next to each other in John Wick: chapter 2.
Niko Tavernise

Any action movie fan will appreciate the John Wick franchise. Each subsequent film raises the bar with its action sequences and stunt coordination. The highly-choreographed action scenes are some of the best in the 21st century. Plus, the films are easy to understand and provide audiences with a true form of escapism.

Chad Stahelski is the director behind every movie in the franchise. Stahelski famously worked as Reeves’s stunt double on The Matrix. Through four movies, the John Wick franchise registers an average of 88% on the Tomatometer and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On Metacritic, the four films combine for a Metascore of 73 and a user score of 7.9.

