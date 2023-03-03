Everything you need to know about John Wick: Chapter 4

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the first three John Wick films.

Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back. Keanu Reeves has a number of legendary franchises to his name, and he can certainly count John Wick among them now. Following a four-year absence, John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters soon.

Ahead of its release, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the new film, including what it’s about, when it’s coming out, and who is in the star-studded cast.

When does John Wick: Chapter 4 come out?

The fourth installment in the John Wick franchise is set to hit theaters on March 24. The movie’s release will cap a fairly busy month at the movies, which also sees the release of Creed III, Scream VI, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about?

When we last left our hero, he had been thoroughly betrayed by the High Table and left for dead. In this new installment, John discovers a way to defeat the High Table. Before he can start, though, a new enemy arises that takes him on a globe-trotting adventure to take down enemies from all over the globe. Filming locations for the new movie included New York City, Osaka, Berlin, and Paris, so it certainly does seem like everyone’s favorite assassin will be traversing the globe in this new installment.

Who is in the cast?

Many familiar faces will be returning for this new installment, including Keanu Reeves in the titular role alongside Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne. Because so many cast members in any John Wick movie are killed off before the next installment, though, Chapter 4 also introduces plenty of new faces, many of them who will be fighting John Wick. Among those new cast members are Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, and Clancy Brown. Other new additions to the cast include Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Natalia Tena, and Marko Zaror.

How many trailers does John Wick: Chapter 4 have?

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023 Movie) Official Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

John Wick: Chapter 4 has a pair of trailers designed to whet your appetite for the new film. The trailers obviously show off plenty of the movie’s fight choreography, but they also highlight the extravagant filming locations that the movie contains. The final trailer also contains a super fun music cue that will make any Sopranos fan either happy or furious. You can check out the first trailer above, and the final trailer below.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Final Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

How long is John Wick: Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 is supposed to be the longest in the franchise to date by a huge amount. The movie is currently reported to be 169 minutes long, or well over 2.5 hours. While the movie’s official runtime hasn’t been released yet, that runtime suggests that this movie will spend a decent amount of time in all of the cities it visits. The action may drag a little bit after so long, but only time will tell whether that long running time is worth the price of admission.

What does the latest poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 look like?

Can you stream John Wick: Chapter 4?

Upon its initial release, John Wick: Chapter 4 will only be available in theaters. The movie will show up on streaming eventually, although you may have to pay to rent it at first. The first three movies in the series are all currently available to stream on Peacock.

Will there be a John Wick: Chapter 5?

Planning has already begun for the fifth John Wick, which was greenlit ahead of the release of the fourth film. Chapters 4 and 5 were initially supposed to be filmed at the same time, but production delays eventually made that impossible. Reeves has also stated that he will keep making these movies as long as they continue to be successful, even if it’s not a 100% guarantee.

He and McShane will also star in Ballerina, a John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas that takes place between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.

