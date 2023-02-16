 Skip to main content
John Wick: Chapter 4 final trailer shows Keanu Reeves killing for his freedom

Dan Girolamo
By

If there’s one thing the John Wick franchise has taught us, it’s that the titular character (The Matrix Resurrections’s Keanu Reeves) wants one thing and one thing only: freedom. John will do anything for freedom, as evidenced in the final trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, even if that means taking down the entire High Table.

Set to Nas’ Got Yourself a Gun,  the trailer follows John as he discovers a way to earn his freedom. He must challenge a member of the High Table, The Marquis de Gramont (It’s Bill Skarsgård), to single combat. However, getting to that challenge will be difficult, as many assassins come after John. The adventure spans all across the globe, including New York City, Paris, and Japan. And everywhere John visits, he brings his gun and kills a lot of people. Anyone that stands in his way will be met with a bullet.

Reprising their roles from previous installments are Laurence Fishburne (All the Old Knives) as The Bowery King, Lance Reddick (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as Continental Hotel concierge Charon, and Ian McShane (Hellboy) as Continental Hotel manager Winston Scott. New cast members include Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Hiroyuki Sanada (Army of the Dead), Shamier Anderson (Invasion), Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins (Section Eight), Clancy Brown (Billions), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), and Marko Zaror (Alita: Battle Angel).

Chad Stahelski, who directed the first three John Wick films, returns to direct Chapter 4 from a script written by Shay Hatten (Army of Thieves) and Michael Finch (American Assasin). Chapter 4 will reportedly be the longest film in the franchise.

Keanu Reeves stands and stares in the middle of the desert in John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters and IMAX on March 24. 

