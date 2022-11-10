 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Keanu Reeves returns with a vengeance in John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

First, he returned as a killer because of a stolen car and his dead dog. Next, he avenged the man who double-crossed him. Then, he survived an entire army of bounty hunters after being labeled, “excommunicado.” Now, the elite assassin is out to take down the entire High Table and earn his freedom in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Keanu Reeves returns as Wick, the exceptional hitman who originally left the criminal underworld for a peaceful life with his wife, Helen. After Helen’s death, John is dragged back into a violent world as he looks to right the wrongs of his past, killing those who try to stop him. At the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabelluman injured Wick is brought to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), and they agree to team up to face the High Table. Chapter 4 will depict Wick’s global battle against the assassin organization. If the trailer is a tease of what’s to come, expect guns, axes, and a lot of death.

Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous three films in the franchise, will direct Chapter 4 based on a script from Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Notable actors reprising their roles are Lance Reddick as Charon, the concierge at the Continental, and Ian McShane as Winston, the manager of the Continental. Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Rina Sawayama round out the cast.

The John Wick universe is also set to expand with the spinoff, Ballerina. Ana de Armas stars as Rooney, a ballerina on the hunt for the assassins who killed her family. McShane and Reeves will appear in the spinoff as Winston and Wick, respectively. Ballerina is currently in production. Another spinoff, The Continental, is also in development as a limited series.

Keanu Reeves stares and walks in a scene from John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters and IMAX on March 24, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns in new season 4 trailer
Rachel Brosnahan opens her arms onstage in The Marvelous Mrs. Maise.
New Ozark season 4 trailer promises no one gets out clean
Jason Bateman in Laura Linney in Ozark.
Bill & Ted Face the Music: New Photos give first look at Keanu Reeves and co.
Marvel Phase 4: Mahershala Ali is Blade, Natalie Portman returns, and more
marvel phase 4 release dates announcements natalie portman thor
The best stand-up comedy on Amazon Prime right now (November 2022)
Bill Engvall performs Just Sell Him for Parts.
The best TV sci-fi anime to stream now
The Major falling into the neon cityscape in Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.
35 years later, ‘Predator’ is a better satire than you remember
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator.
Heardle today, November 7: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Monday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
5 movie villains like Elon Musk
Elon Musk stands looking to his right.
The best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video (November 2022)
Gaia Weiss in Meander.
The best feel-good movies on Netflix (November 2022)
Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as Sally and Harry sitting in a diner from the rom com When Harry Met Sally.
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic biopic revels in his passion for parodies
Madonna and Weird Al romantically stare into each other's eyes for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
The Calling producers on crafting a unique crime drama with David E. Kelley
Jeff Wilbusch holds his hands up in a scene from The Calling.