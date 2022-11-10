First, he returned as a killer because of a stolen car and his dead dog. Next, he avenged the man who double-crossed him. Then, he survived an entire army of bounty hunters after being labeled, “excommunicado.” Now, the elite assassin is out to take down the entire High Table and earn his freedom in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Keanu Reeves returns as Wick, the exceptional hitman who originally left the criminal underworld for a peaceful life with his wife, Helen. After Helen’s death, John is dragged back into a violent world as he looks to right the wrongs of his past, killing those who try to stop him. At the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, an injured Wick is brought to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), and they agree to team up to face the High Table. Chapter 4 will depict Wick’s global battle against the assassin organization. If the trailer is a tease of what’s to come, expect guns, axes, and a lot of death.

Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous three films in the franchise, will direct Chapter 4 based on a script from Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Notable actors reprising their roles are Lance Reddick as Charon, the concierge at the Continental, and Ian McShane as Winston, the manager of the Continental. Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Rina Sawayama round out the cast.

The John Wick universe is also set to expand with the spinoff, Ballerina. Ana de Armas stars as Rooney, a ballerina on the hunt for the assassins who killed her family. McShane and Reeves will appear in the spinoff as Winston and Wick, respectively. Ballerina is currently in production. Another spinoff, The Continental, is also in development as a limited series.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters and IMAX on March 24, 2023.

