‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ takes aim at May 2019 premiere

You never run out of targets when you’re the world’s greatest assassin, so John Wick: Chapter 3 will bring Keanu Reeves’ legendary hitman back to the screen for more bullet-riddled adventures in 2019.

Lionsgate announced the release date for the third chapter of the John Wick franchise this week, targeting a run in U.S. theaters that will begin May 17, 2019. At the moment, the John Wick sequel is the only movie scheduled to premiere that weekend, but that’s likely to change as the 2019 calendar begins filling up.

One of the surprise hits of 2014, the first John Wick movie raked in $43 million domestically and $88.7 million worldwide with its story of a retired hitman who’s drawn back into his violent past life when a pair of petty criminals with powerful connections push him too far. The film was made for just $20 million and received glowing reviews from professional critics and general audiences alike for its innovative action sequences, making it a surprisingly successful project for co-directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski. A sequel was announced shortly thereafter, and 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 was an even bigger hit, earning $92 million in U.S. theaters and $171.5 million worldwide on a production budget of $40 million, and even more positive reviews than its predecessor.

At this point, it’s unknown which cast members will — or even can — return from the previous two installments of the franchise, given the high body count of the sequel. However, Reeves’ titular assassin will likely be joined by returning cast members Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and John Leguizamo, who all played key roles in the first two movies.

As for the plot of John Wick: Chapter 3, the second film in the franchise ended on a cliffhanger of sorts, with (spoiler alert) John Wick on the run from the global guild of assassins he once belonged to, with a massive bounty on his head.

“Tell them … tell them all … whoever comes, whoever it is, I’ll kill them. I’ll kill them all,” he tells McShane’s character before running off into New York City with his dog.

There’s no word yet on who will direct John Wick: Chapter 3, but screenwriter Derek Kolstad will once again pen the script for the film, having written the first two installments of the series. After co-directing the first film, Stahelski then directed the sequel solo, and could very well return to the director’s chair for Chapter 3.