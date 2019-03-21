Share

Bill and Ted isn’t the only classic Keanu Reeves franchise making its triumphant return. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum arrives in theaters on May 17, 2019, and as the film’s latest trailer reveals, things aren’t getting any easier for Reeves’ iconic hitman

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum picks up right where John Wick: Chapter 2 left off, with Wick exiled from The Continental, a global support system (and hotel chain) for professional assassins, and a multi-million dollar bounty on his head. In the new trailer, Wick fights off his would-be killers and travels to the Middle East, where he hooks up with Sofia (Halle Berry), an old friend who shares Wick’s fondness for dogs.

The rest of John Wick: Chapter 3‘s cast also makes appearances in the video, and star-studded doesn’t even begin to describe it. In addition to returning stars Ian McShane, who plays Continental Hotel manager Winston, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne, John Wick: Chapter 3 also features Anjelica Huston as the director of the underworld organization the High Table, Jason Mantzoukas as the assassin known as the Tick-Tock Man, and many others.

While the trailer is more character-focused than previous teasers, the action has always been John Wick‘s main attraction, and the newest trailer doesn’t disappoint. The trailer features multiple knife fights, shootouts, and bare-knuckle brawls. Sofia’s dogs prove that their bite is just as bad as their bark. Wick engages in a sword duel with other assassins while riding on a motorcycle. It’s ludicrous in the best possible way.

John Wick: Chapter 3 isn’t too busy to lay an Easter egg, though. When Winston asks Wick what the assassin needs, Wick replies, “Guns. Lots of guns,” referencing Reeves’ famous line from The Matrix.

The first John Wick movie came out in 2014 and blew audiences away with its unrelenting action, creative worldbuilding, and cute-but-doomed puppies. The 2017 sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2, upped the ante in almost every way, including box office receipts — with a $171 million worldwide gross, John Wick: Chapter 2 made over twice as much as the original during its theatrical run. All three John Wick movies were directed by Chad Stahelski, a former stuntman who doubled for Brandon Lee after the actor died on the set of The Crow in 1993.