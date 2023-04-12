 Skip to main content
John Wick franchise travels to the 1970s in first trailer for spinoff series The Continental

Dan Girolamo
By

The John Wick franchise heads back to the 1970s to check in with the film’s famous hotel in The Continental. Peacock released its first teaser trailer for the three-part event, set to arrive later this year.

The Continental follows a young Winston Scott (Ambulance’s Colin Woodell) as he navigates life in 1970s New York. The series explores the familiar hotel that serves as a safe haven for assassins. The Continental will focus on Winston’s background and how he ascended the ranks to become the owner of the hotel. The official synopsis: “Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The Continental: From the World of John Wick | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

The top-billed star is Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), who plays a character named Cormac. Gibson’s character is notably absent from the footage. Aside from Woodell and Gibson, The Continental’s cast includes Mishel Prada (Vida), Ben Robson (Vikings), Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Nhung Kate (The Housemaid), Jessica Allain (Fear), Ayomide Adegun (The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), and Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction).

The Continental is developed, written, and produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, who all worked on Prime Video’s Wayne. Albert Hughes (The Defiant Ones) serves as the director of the first and third episodes, while Charlotte Brandstrom (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) directs episode two.

A man stands outside a hotel on the poster for The Continental.
Peacock

2023 has been a banner year for the John Wick franchise. Chapter 4 has grossed over $300 million worldwide and should become the highest-grossing film in the franchise after its theatrical run. In addition to The Continental, the franchise is receiving another spinoff with the film Ballerina, which comes out on June 7, 2024.

The Continental streams to Peacock in September 2023.

