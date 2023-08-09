 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Winston battles the underworld in John Wick’s The Continental trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

Winston Scott aims to seize control of the famous hotel for assassins in the latest trailer for The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the prequel spinoff series from Peacock.

The Continental is set in 1970s New York City and follows a young Winston (Ambulance’s Colin Woodall), who will one day manage The Continental Hotel in the John Wick franchise. The series explores Winston’s origins and how he came to “take the house and everything that comes with it.”

Recommended Videos

In The Continental, the hotel is run by the villainous Cormac (Father Stu’s Mel Gibson). Winston’s brother, Frankie (Animal Kingdom’s Ben Robson), stole a valuable possession from Cormac, and Winston must find it and bring it back to the hotel or face the “weight of the whole institution.” Winston has no intention of turning in his brother, so he recruits other assassins and prepares for battle against the hotel.

The cast also stars Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird) as Miles, Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie (Pulp Fiction), Jessica Allain (Fear) as Lou, Mishel Prada (Vida) as KD, Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) as Yen, Sallay Garnett (Conversations with Friends) as The Concierge, Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll) as Mayhew, Katie McGrath (Jurassic World) as The Adjudicator, Ray McKinnon (Mayans M.C) as Jenkins, Mark Musashi (Avatar) as Hansel, Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever) as Lemmy, Marina Mazepa (The Girl In the Woods) as Gretel, and Ayomide Adegun (The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Charon.

The Continental is developed by Greg Coolidge (Ride Along), Shawn Simmons (Wayne), and Kirk Ward (Zombieland), with Coolidge and Ward serving as co-showrunners. Albert Hughes (The Book of Eli) directs the first and third episodes, while Charlotte Brandstrom (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) directs episode 2.

Colin Woodall stands on the poster for The Continental.
Peacock

The three-part event premieres September 22, followed by night 2 airing on September 29, and night 3 airing on October 6.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Everything you need to know about the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina
John Wick walks and stands behind the Director in John Wick 3.

In 2014, the world was introduced to John Wick (The Matrix's Keanu Reeves), the legendary assassin who left the profession to marry his wife, Helen (Blue Bloods' Bridget Moynahan). After Helen tragically dies, a grieving John is pulled back into the criminal underworld after a group of Russian gangsters steal his car and kill his puppy, a gift from his wife. Clad in his signature black suit, a motivated John punches, shoots, and kills whatever or whoever comes his way on his quest for vengeance.

Four movies later, the John Wick series is widely regarded as one of the best action franchises ever made. What sets John Wick apart from other franchises is its approach to action filmmaking. Instead of quick cuts and closeups, John Wick relies on highly choreographed sequences and single takes, which was first instilled by John Wick's co-directors David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and Chad Stahelski (John Wick: Chapter 4). The successful franchise will now expand the universe in its first feature spinoff, Ballerina, centered around a female assassin out for revenge against those who murdered her family.

Read more
Does John Wick die at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4?
John Wick loads his gun in John Wick: Chapter 4.

It's official: John Wick: Chapter 4 is a hit with critics and audiences alike. Yet in every movie franchise, at some point, the hero has to either call it quits or die. It happened with Christian Bale's Batman, who seemingly died at the end of The Dark Knight Rises, only to be revealed as living incognito in Europe with Anne Hathaway's Catwoman. Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the MCU in Avengers: Endgame. It even happened to Daniel Craig's James Bond, who seemed to have perished at the end of No Time to Die. If 007 can meet his maker, then no action hero is safe.

Is it John Wick's turn? One can argue the action hero is just hitting his stride. The latest movie featuring the character, John Wick: Chapter 4, is set to be the most successful JW movie to date, and the early critical reception has been rapturous. A spinoff, Ballerina, is in the works, and star Keanu Reeves has talked about a fifth movie. Yet the action in the film is intense, and even John Wick has his limits. Does John Wick die at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4?
What happens at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4?

Read more
Is there going to be a John Wick: Chapter 5? Here’s what we want to see happen
John looks at Akira in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Now that John Wick: Chapter 4 has premiered in theaters, audiences have been left wondering what's next for the iconic action movie franchise. This fourth film has established the perfect conclusion for John Wick's story, but a fifth John Wick movie received the green light all the way back in 2020.

Will it happen? Who knows, but with all the new characters, superb action scenes, and complex world-building in Chapter 4, it would be a crime not to make more movies in the Wick universe. Should John Wick: Chapter 5 come to fruition, here are the five things I want to see happen in the movie.

Read more