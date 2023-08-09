Winston Scott aims to seize control of the famous hotel for assassins in the latest trailer for The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the prequel spinoff series from Peacock.

The Continental is set in 1970s New York City and follows a young Winston (Ambulance’s Colin Woodall), who will one day manage The Continental Hotel in the John Wick franchise. The series explores Winston’s origins and how he came to “take the house and everything that comes with it.”

In The Continental, the hotel is run by the villainous Cormac (Father Stu’s Mel Gibson). Winston’s brother, Frankie (Animal Kingdom’s Ben Robson), stole a valuable possession from Cormac, and Winston must find it and bring it back to the hotel or face the “weight of the whole institution.” Winston has no intention of turning in his brother, so he recruits other assassins and prepares for battle against the hotel.

The cast also stars Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird) as Miles, Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie (Pulp Fiction), Jessica Allain (Fear) as Lou, Mishel Prada (Vida) as KD, Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) as Yen, Sallay Garnett (Conversations with Friends) as The Concierge, Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll) as Mayhew, Katie McGrath (Jurassic World) as The Adjudicator, Ray McKinnon (Mayans M.C) as Jenkins, Mark Musashi (Avatar) as Hansel, Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever) as Lemmy, Marina Mazepa (The Girl In the Woods) as Gretel, and Ayomide Adegun (The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Charon.

The Continental is developed by Greg Coolidge (Ride Along), Shawn Simmons (Wayne), and Kirk Ward (Zombieland), with Coolidge and Ward serving as co-showrunners. Albert Hughes (The Book of Eli) directs the first and third episodes, while Charlotte Brandstrom (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) directs episode 2.

The three-part event premieres September 22, followed by night 2 airing on September 29, and night 3 airing on October 6.

