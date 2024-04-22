Fallout is officially coming back for a second season. Amazon Prime Video didn’t waste any time before renewing the adaptation of the hit video game franchise. It only took eight days after the premiere for fans to get the confirmation that Fallout season 2 is happening. But even with the lightning-fast renewal, it could still be quite a long time before Prime Video sends us back to the wasteland.

Thankfully, there are some things we can share about what’s coming to the show. That’s why we’ve put together this roundup of everything you need to know about Fallout season 2. And as we learn more, we’ll be updating this post accordingly!

Who’s coming back for Fallout season 2?

Amazon’s season 2 announcement mentioned the three primary leads of Fallout by name as among the returning cast. So consider that confirmation that Ella Purnell will be back as Lucy alongside Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, and Aaron Moten as Maximus. Kyle MacLachlan will also likely return as Lucy’s father, Overseer Hank, especially since he has a prominent scene near the end of the first season.

Who’s joining the cast in Fallout season 2?

It’s way too soon to answer that question, but we wouldn’t be shocked if Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul shows up in Fallout season 2. Paul previously worked with Fallout executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy on HBO’s Westworld. Nolan has also revealed that Paul is a fan of both the Fallout games and the show.

“Aaron Paul was at the premiere, a human being I love so much,” Nolan told IGN. “And he was very polite. He was very enthusiastic about the show. There was sort of an unspoken kind of like, ‘What’s up, man?’ But we’ve been hearing from so many people, and it’s kind of fun to see the Fallout fans come out of the woodwork. People you’ve known a long time and you realize, ‘Oh, you’ve been playing this whole time.’ So it’s been a lot of fun.”

What’s going to happen in Fallout season 2?

As seen in the Fallout season 1 finale, it looks like a trip to New Vegas is in the future. The 2010 game, Fallout: New Vegas, established what became of the city formerly known as Las Vegas. And this will likely be a major location in the second season.

While speaking with The Wrap, Nolan dropped a few other hints about what may be coming next season on Fallout. He alluded to “one locale in particular that is closd to my heart that I’d be excited to explore if we got a chance to.” That seems to be a reference to the glimpse of New Vegas that we got in the finale.

Co-showrunner Graham Wagner also told The Wrap that the Deathclaws — a genetically mutated species of bipedal lizard-like creatures — are going to appear. And in the world of Fallout, the Deathclaws are the apex predator.

“We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn’t want to just throw it away. It’s such a monumental piece,” said Wagner. “We want to save some something for season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just added on to the massive worldbuilding we had to do already in season 1. So season 2, we’re very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games.”

When will Fallout season 2 begin production?

We don’t know yet when production will begin, but we do know where Fallout season 2 will be filmed. Prime Video was able to line up a $25 million tax incentive from California in return for moving the production to the Golden State.

Does Fallout season 2 have a premiere date?

No. And even if the show manages to restart production in 2024, the earliest that it’s likely to return is in late 2025. It may even be pushed back to 2026. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

